    K   CA4969024047

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

(K)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/10 04:18:05 pm EDT
5.900 CAD   -0.51%
05:40pKINROSS GOLD : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:35pEarnings Flash (K.TO) KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS US$0.06
MT
05:26pKinross declares quarterly dividend
GL
Kinross declares quarterly dividend

05/10/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
TORONTO, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the first quarter of 2022.

The dividend is payable on June 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2022. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, Canada, Russia and Ghana. Our focus on delivering value is based on our core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt                                 
Vice-President, Investor Relations                
phone: 416-365-2761                        
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

 


