Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Kinross Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K   CA4969024047

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

(K)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-09 pm EDT
7.130 CAD   +0.14%
05:12pKinross Gold Brief: Declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the first quarter of 2023
MT
05:12pKinross Gold Brief: Says "All sites on plan", "On Track" to meet annual production and cost guidance; Tasiast, Paracatu and La Coipa Deliver "Strong" Production, Margins and Cash Flow
MT
05:12pKinross Gold Brief: Reported Q1 net earnings of US$90.2 million, or $0.07 per share, with adjusted net earnings of $87.6 million, or $0.07 per share
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kinross declares quarterly dividend

05/09/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the first quarter of 2023.

The dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 1, 2023. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt  
Vice-President, Investor Relations 
phone: 416-365-2761 
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


All news about KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
05:12pKinross Gold Brief: Declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share f..
MT
05:12pKinross Gold Brief: Says "All sites on plan", "On Track" to meet annu..
MT
05:12pKinross Gold Brief: Reported Q1 net earnings of US$90.2 million, or $..
MT
05:01pKinross declares quarterly dividend
GL
05:01pKinross releases 2022 Sustainability and ESG Report
GL
05:01pKinross reports 2023 first-quarter results
GL
06:18aNorth American Morning Briefing: China Data Sours -2-
DJ
04/18National Bank of Canada Lists Top Company Picks In Precious Metals Space
MT
04/18West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. to Acquire Madsen Gold Mine in Transformative Transaction
AQ
04/17West Red Lake Up More Than 40% After Moving To Buy Madsen Gold Mine; Involves Pure Gold..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 912 M - -
Net income 2023 653 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,8x
Yield 2023 2,02%
Capitalization 6 544 M 6 521 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
EV / Sales 2024 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 8 452
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kinross Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,33 $
Average target price 6,54 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Paul Rollinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea S. Freeborough Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Chairman
Steve Kerrigan Vice President-Information Technology
Ned Jalil Chief Technical Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION29.35%6 544
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.31%38 377
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION16.54%34 907
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED15.04%29 308
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.31.12%23 516
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.41%17 923
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer