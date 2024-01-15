Official KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION press release

Company also provides 2024 quarterly reporting dates

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) will release its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2024 guidance, mineral reserve, and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2023, and an exploration and project update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.



The call-in numbers for the conference call on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 770-2030; Passcode: 4915537

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 362-9199; Passcode: 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

Kinross’ quarterly reporting schedule for the remainder of 2024 will be as follows:

Q1 2024 – Tuesday, May 7, 2024; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Wednesday, May 8, 2024; the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. ET.

Q2 2024 – Wednesday, July 31, 2024; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET.

Q3 2024 – Tuesday, November 5, 2024; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at 8 a.m. ET.



Media Contact

Victoria Barrington

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 289-455-1950

victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Lichtenheldt

Vice-President, Investor Relations

phone: 416-365-2761

chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

