Kinross to announce Q2 results on July 27, 2022

TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after market close. On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:



Canada & US toll-free – (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537

Outside of Canada & US – (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – (800) 770- 2030; Passcode: 4915537

Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 362- 9199; Passcode: 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

