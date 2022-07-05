Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Kinross Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K   CA4969024047

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

(K)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-04 pm EDT
4.700 CAD   +2.62%
08:31aKinross to announce Q2 results on July 27, 2022
GL
08:31aKinross to announce Q2 results on July 27, 2022
GL
08:09aWhite Gold Begins Drill Program at Betty Property in Yukon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kinross to announce Q2 results on July 27, 2022

07/05/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) will release its financial statements and operating results for the second quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after market close. On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. EDT Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call-in numbers are as follows:

Canada & US toll-free – (888) 330-2446; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – (240) 789-2732; Passcode: 4915537

Replay (available up to 14 days after the call):

Canada & US toll-free – (800) 770- 2030; Passcode: 4915537
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (647) 362- 9199; Passcode: 4915537

You may also access the conference call on a listen-only basis via webcast at our website www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will be archived on www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


All news about KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
08:31aKinross to announce Q2 results on July 27, 2022
GL
08:31aKinross to announce Q2 results on July 27, 2022
GL
08:09aWhite Gold Begins Drill Program at Betty Property in Yukon
MT
07:35aWHITE GOLD CORP. BRIEF : White Gold Corp. Commences Drill Program at the Betty Property, Y..
MT
07/04Gold Rises Off a Five-Month Low as the Dollar Weakens
MT
06/30Gold Falls to the Lowest in Nearly Four Months, Even as Stocks, the Dollar and Bond Yie..
MT
06/30August Gold Contract Closes Down US$10.20; Settles at US$1,807.30 per Ounce
MT
06/30Kinross Gold Outperform Rating Maintained at BMO Capital Markets; Price Target Raised F..
MT
06/30BMO Capital Raises Kinross Gold's Price Target to $7.50 From $7, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
06/30Gold Edges Up as Investors Move Away From Stocks on Recession Worries
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 904 M - -
Net income 2022 350 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 4 739 M 4 739 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 8 452
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kinross Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,65 $
Average target price 8,17 $
Spread / Average Target 124%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Paul Rollinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea S. Freeborough Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Chairman
Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Kerrigan Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION-37.60%4 739
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.37%48 745
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-5.36%32 716
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-10.78%21 572
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-38.83%19 474
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-11.48%16 843