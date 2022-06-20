Log in
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:17 2022-06-20 pm EDT
5.310 CAD   -1.12%
05:01pKinross to provide update on Great Bear and U.S. projects
GL
05:00pKinross to provide update on Great Bear and U.S. projects
AQ
09:19aGold Steady as the US Dollar Eases in Holiday Trade
MT
Kinross to provide update on Great Bear and U.S. projects

06/20/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
TORONTO, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (“Kinross”) will host a virtual review session regarding its Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario, as well as its Manh Choh project in Alaska and Curlew exploration project in Washington State, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Kinross’ management team will host a presentation and question and answer session at 9 a.m. EDT to discuss the projects. The presentation will be accessible via audio webcast on www.kinross.com, where it will be archived.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, Ghana and Canada. Our focus on delivering value is based on our core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 890 M - -
Net income 2022 350 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 5 285 M 5 310 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 8 452
Free-Float 99,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 4,11 $
Average target price 8,20 $
Spread / Average Target 99,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Paul Rollinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea S. Freeborough Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Chairman
Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory Chief Technical Officer & Executive Vice President
Steve Kerrigan Vice President-Information Technology
