  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Kinross Gold Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    K   CA4969024047

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

(K)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
4.810 CAD   +10.83%
04:35pResource shares help TSX rebound; inflation data in focus
RE
04:18pPurple Innovation, Kinross rise; AutoZone, Marathon Oil fall
AQ
02:13pGold Falls Again as the Dollar Continues to Rise Ahead of Fed Meeting
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Resource shares help TSX rebound; inflation data in focus

09/19/2022 | 04:35pm EDT
* TSX ends up 0.9%, or 176.50 points, at 19,562.38

* Materials sector adds 2.5%

* Kinross Gold jumps 10.8%

* Both energy sector and financials gain 0.7%

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock rose on Monday as energy and materials shares rallied, while investors awaited domestic inflation data and an interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve this week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 0.9%, or 176.50 points, at 19,562.38, after posting on Friday its lowest closing level since Sept. 7.

Wall Street's main indexes also rose as investors waited to see how aggressive the Fed would be at Wednesday's rate announcement. It follows hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data last week that rattled investors.

Canadian inflation data, due on Tuesday, could help guide expectations for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of Canada.

"The markets reacted negative to U.S. CPI so hopefully that de-risks the potential volatility from the Canadian release," said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones Investments.

"We are looking at interest rate expectations which have moved higher, so we don't expect it to be much of a negative catalyst for the markets given what transpired last week."

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.5%. It was led by gold miner Kinross Gold Corp, which gained 10.8% after the company announced a $300-million share buyback plan.

The energy sector advanced 0.7% as oil prices settled 0.7% higher at $85.73 a barrel. Traders balanced fears that global demand could slow with worries about tight supplies.

Heavily weighted financials also rose 0.7%, while industrials ended up 0.9%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.00% 0.67252 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.01% 1.1435 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.07% 0.7542 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.00228 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.05% 0.012548 Delayed Quote.-6.52%
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION 10.83% 4.81 Delayed Quote.-40.87%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.15% 91.76 Delayed Quote.17.51%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.59% 0.59581 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
WTI -0.27% 85.412 Delayed Quote.13.63%
Analyst Recommendations on KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 741 M - -
Net income 2022 -89,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 744 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 44,6x
Yield 2022 3,29%
Capitalization 4 250 M 4 246 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 8 452
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kinross Gold Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 3,27 $
Average target price 6,61 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathon Paul Rollinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrea S. Freeborough Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Independent Chairman
Steve Kerrigan Vice President-Information Technology
Ned Jalil Senior Vice-President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION-40.87%4 250
NEWMONT CORPORATION-29.52%34 692
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-15.47%27 113
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-21.57%18 986
POLYUS-35.94%18 711
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-21.50%14 498