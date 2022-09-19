Resource shares help TSX rebound; inflation data in focus

* TSX ends up 0.9%, or 176.50 points, at 19,562.38
* Materials sector adds 2.5%
* Kinross Gold jumps 10.8%
* Both energy sector and financials gain 0.7%
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Toronto's main stock rose on Monday as
energy and materials shares rallied, while investors awaited
domestic inflation data and an interest rate decision from the
Federal Reserve this week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended up 0.9%, or 176.50 points, at 19,562.38, after
posting on Friday its lowest closing level since Sept. 7.
Wall Street's main indexes also rose as investors waited to
see how aggressive the Fed would be at Wednesday's rate
announcement. It follows hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation
data last week that rattled investors.
Canadian inflation data, due on Tuesday, could help guide
expectations for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of
Canada.
"The markets reacted negative to U.S. CPI so hopefully that
de-risks the potential volatility from the Canadian release,"
said Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones
Investments.
"We are looking at interest rate expectations which have
moved higher, so we don't expect it to be much of a negative
catalyst for the markets given what transpired last week."
The materials sector, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.5%. It was led
by gold miner Kinross Gold Corp, which gained 10.8% after
the company announced a $300-million share buyback plan.
The energy sector advanced 0.7% as oil prices settled
0.7% higher at $85.73 a barrel. Traders balanced fears that
global demand could slow with worries about tight supplies.
Heavily weighted financials also rose 0.7%, while
industrials ended up 0.9%.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Sruthi
Shankar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi and Richard Chang)