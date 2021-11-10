Third Quarter Financial Statements

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars)

Three months ended Nine months ended

September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020

Common share capital

Balance at the beginning of the period $ 4,490.5 $ 4,472.0 $ 4,473.7 $ 14,926.2

Transfer to contributed surplus on reduction of stated capital Note 10 - - - (10,473.4)

Transfer from contributed surplus on exercise of restricted shares - 0.1 7.8 7.8

Repurchase and cancellation of shares Note 10 (18.8) - (18.8) -

Options exercised, including cash 0.1 1.5 9.1 13.0

Balance at the end of the period $ 4,471.8 $ 4,473.6 $ 4,471.8 $ 4,473.6

Contributed surplus

Balance at the beginning of the period $ 10,697.2 $ 10,704.3 $ 10,709.0 $ 242.1

Transfer from common share capital on reduction of stated capital Note 10 - - - 10,473.4

Repurchase and cancellation of shares Note 10 (13.0) - (13.0) -

Share-based compensation 2.4 3.1 8.4 10.4

Transfer of fair value of exercised options and restricted shares (0.4) (1.7) (18.2) (20.2)

Balance at the end of the period $ 10,686.2 $ 10,705.7 $ 10,686.2 $ 10,705.7

Accumulated deficit

Balance at the beginning of the period $ (8,369.4) $ (9,511.0) $ (8,562.5) $ (9,829.4)

Dividends declared Note 10 (37.8) (37.7) (113.5) (37.7)

Net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders (44.9) 240.7 223.9 559.1

Balance at the end of the period $ (8,452.1) $ (9,308.0) $ (8,452.1) $ (9,308.0)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Balance at the beginning of the period $ 1.5 $ (59.4) $ (23.7) $ (20.4)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (26.4) 10.8 (1.2) (28.2)

Balance at the end of the period $ (24.9) $ (48.6) $ (24.9) $ (48.6)

Total accumulated deficit and accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (8,477.0) $ (9,356.6) $ (8,477.0) $ (9,356.6)

Total common shareholders' equity

$ 6,681.0 $ 5,822.7 $ 6,681.0 $ 5,822.7

Non-controlling interests

Balance at the beginning of the period $ 67.8 $ 15.0 $ 66.5 $ 14.1

Net (loss) earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (1.0) 0.9 (2.2) 1.8

Non-controlling interest resulting from Manh Choh acquisition Note 4 - 41.0 - 41.0

Funding from non-controlling interest 1.4 - 3.9 -

Balance at the end of the period $ 68.2 $ 56.9 $ 68.2 $ 56.9