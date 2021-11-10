Third Quarter Financial Statements
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars, except share amounts)
As at
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Note 5
$
586.1
$
1,210.9
Restricted cash
Note 5
11.5
13.7
Accounts receivable and other assets
Note 5
202.1
122.3
Current income tax recoverable
6.5
29.9
Inventories
Note 5
1,156.1
1,072.9
1,962.3
2,449.7
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Note 5
7,620.4
7,653.5
Goodwill
158.8
158.8
Long-term investments
Note 5
86.3
113.0
Investment in joint venture
17.8
18.3
Other long-term assets
Note 5
559.7
537.2
Deferred tax assets
5.9
2.7
Total assets
$
10,411.2
$
10,933.2
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Note 5
$
482.4
$
479.2
Current income tax payable
142.3
114.5
Current portion of long-term debt and credit facilities
Note 8
30.0
499.7
Current portion of provisions
Note 9
85.0
63.8
Other current liabilities
Note 5
31.8
49.7
Deferred payment obligation
Note 4
-
141.5
771.5
1,348.4
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt and credit facilities
Note 8
1,398.7
1,424.2
Provisions
Note 9
855.5
861.1
Long-term lease liabilities
39.6
46.3
Other long-term liabilities
119.8
102.4
Deferred tax liabilities
476.9
487.8
Total liabilities
$
3,662.0
$
4,270.2
Equity
Common shareholders' equity
Common share capital
Note 10
$
4,471.8
$
4,473.7
Contributed surplus
10,686.2
10,709.0
Accumulated deficit
(8,452.1)
(8,562.5)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Note 5
(24.9)
(23.7)
Total common shareholders' equity
6,681.0
6,596.5
Non-controlling interests
68.2
66.5
Total equity
$
6,749.2
$
6,663.0
Commitments and contingencies
Note 15
Subsequent events
Note 10 and 15
Total liabilities and equity
$
10,411.2
$
10,933.2
Common shares
Authorized
Unlimited
Unlimited
Issued and outstanding
Note 10
1,256,648,138
1,258,320,461
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
1
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Metal sales
$
862.5
$
1,131.3
$
2,849.9
$
3,018.3
Cost of sales
Production cost of sales
421.0
439.4
1,300.9
1,289.2
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
208.8
204.8
641.6
608.3
Reversal of impairment charge
Note 6
-
-
-
(48.3)
Total cost of sales
629.8
644.2
1,942.5
1,849.2
Gross profit
232.7
487.1
907.4
1,169.1
Other operating expense
94.0
43.6
207.7
118.4
Exploration and business development
36.6
24.8
96.0
61.8
General and administrative
29.2
25.3
94.6
81.8
Operating earnings
72.9
393.4
509.1
907.1
Other income (expense) - net
Note 5
3.6
(3.4)
(9.0)
5.2
Finance income
1.7
0.8
5.2
3.8
Finance expense
Note 5
(19.4)
(27.4)
(58.7)
(85.9)
Earnings before tax
58.8
363.4
446.6
830.2
Income tax expense - net
Note 13
(104.7)
(121.8)
(224.9)
(269.3)
Net (loss) earnings
$
(45.9)
$
241.6
$
221.7
$
560.9
Net (loss) earnings attributable to:
Non-controlling interests
$
(1.0)
$
0.9
$
(2.2)
$
1.8
Common shareholders
$
(44.9)
$
240.7
$
223.9
$
559.1
(Loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders
Basic
$
(0.04)
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.44
Diluted
$
(0.04)
$
0.19
$
0.18
$
0.44
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Note 12
(millions)
Basic
1,261.2
1,258.1
1,260.6
1,256.8
Diluted
1,261.2
1,269.0
1,269.2
1,267.6
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net (loss) earnings
$
(45.9)
$
241.6
$
221.7
$
560.9
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:
Note 5
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive
income ("FVOCI") - net change in fair value
(a)
(21.3)
4.7
(29.9)
(4.7)
Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent
periods:
Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value
(b)
(1.1)
(0.9)
36.9
(43.8)
Cash flow hedges - reclassified out of accumulated other
comprehensive income ("AOCI")
(c)
(4.0)
7.0
(8.2)
20.3
(26.4)
10.8
(1.2)
(28.2)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
$
(72.3)
$
252.4
$
220.5
$
532.7
Attributable to non-controlling interests
$
(1.0)
$
0.9
$
(2.2)
$
1.8
Attributable to common shareholders
$
(71.3)
$
251.5
$
222.7
$
530.9
Net of tax expense of $nil, 3 months; $nil, 9 months (2020 - $nil, 3 months; $nil, 9 months).
Net of tax (recovery) expense of $(1.4) million, 3 months; $11.6 million, 9 months (2020 - $(0.6) million, 3 months; $(16.2) million, 9 months).
Net of tax (recovery) expense of $(1.1) million, 3 months; $(2.0) million, 9 months (2020 - $2.5 million, 3 months; $6.4 million, 9 months).
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following activities:
Operating:
Net (loss) earnings
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to net cash provided from
operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
Reversal of impairment charge
Note 6
Share-based compensation expense
Finance expense
Deferred tax (recovery) expense
Foreign exchange (gains) losses and other
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and other assets
Inventories
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
Cash flow provided from operating activities
Income taxes paid
Net cash flow provided from operating activities
Investing:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
Interest paid capitalized to property, plant and equipment
Note 8
Acquisitions
Note 4
Net (additions to) proceeds from the sale of long-term
investments and other assets
Net proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash - net
Interest received and other - net
Net cash flow used in investing activities
Financing:
Proceeds from drawdown of debt
Repayment of debt
Note 8
Interest paid
Note 8
Payment of lease liabilities
Dividends paid to common shareholders
Note 10
Repurchase and cancellation of shares
Note 10
Other - net
Net cash flow (used in) provided from financing activities
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
(45.9)
$
241.6
$
221.7
$
560.9
208.8
204.8
641.6
608.3
-
-
-
(48.3)
2.4
3.1
8.4
10.4
19.4
27.4
58.7
85.9
(6.8)
63.4
(23.6)
175.9
12.6
9.3
47.1
(8.0)
(5.1)
(40.9)
(29.4)
(168.6)
(10.4)
(13.0)
(18.1)
26.3
120.4
78.4
224.3
190.6
295.4
574.1
1,130.7
1,433.4
(25.5)
(30.0)
(192.8)
(156.9)
269.9
544.1
937.9
1,276.5
(231.0)
(212.1)
(640.6)
(617.8)
(14.8)
(16.9)
(46.5)
(43.0)
-
(122.5)
(141.5)
(250.8)
(12.4)
2.4
(28.9)
(0.9)
0.4
1.1
1.0
3.3
0.5
0.2
2.2
(22.9)
(1.7)
0.7
(0.3)
2.4
(259.0)
(347.1)
(854.6)
(929.7)
-
-
-
950.0
-
(750.0)
(500.0)
(850.0)
(20.0)
(34.1)
(46.9)
(63.1)
(8.5)
(4.0)
(24.1)
(13.5)
(37.8)
-
(113.5)
-
(31.8)
-
(31.8)
-
(1.0)
1.0
7.9
(3.6)
(99.1)
(787.1)
(708.4)
19.8
(1.3)
(3.5)
0.3
(8.2)
(89.5)
(593.6)
(624.8)
358.4
675.6
1,527.1
1,210.9
575.1
$
586.1
$
933.5
$
586.1
$
933.5
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Common share capital
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
4,490.5
$
4,472.0
$
4,473.7
$
14,926.2
Transfer to contributed surplus on reduction of stated capital
Note 10
-
-
-
(10,473.4)
Transfer from contributed surplus on exercise of restricted shares
-
0.1
7.8
7.8
Repurchase and cancellation of shares
Note 10
(18.8)
-
(18.8)
-
Options exercised, including cash
0.1
1.5
9.1
13.0
Balance at the end of the period
$
4,471.8
$
4,473.6
$
4,471.8
$
4,473.6
Contributed surplus
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
10,697.2
$
10,704.3
$
10,709.0
$
242.1
Transfer from common share capital on reduction of stated capital
Note 10
-
-
-
10,473.4
Repurchase and cancellation of shares
Note 10
(13.0)
-
(13.0)
-
Share-based compensation
2.4
3.1
8.4
10.4
Transfer of fair value of exercised options and restricted shares
(0.4)
(1.7)
(18.2)
(20.2)
Balance at the end of the period
$
10,686.2
$
10,705.7
$
10,686.2
$
10,705.7
Accumulated deficit
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
(8,369.4)
$
(9,511.0)
$
(8,562.5)
$
(9,829.4)
Dividends declared
Note 10
(37.8)
(37.7)
(113.5)
(37.7)
Net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders
(44.9)
240.7
223.9
559.1
Balance at the end of the period
$
(8,452.1)
$
(9,308.0)
$
(8,452.1)
$
(9,308.0)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
1.5
$
(59.4)
$
(23.7)
$
(20.4)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
(26.4)
10.8
(1.2)
(28.2)
Balance at the end of the period
$
(24.9)
$
(48.6)
$
(24.9)
$
(48.6)
Total accumulated deficit and accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
(8,477.0)
$
(9,356.6)
$
(8,477.0)
$
(9,356.6)
Total common shareholders' equity
$
6,681.0
$
5,822.7
$
6,681.0
$
5,822.7
Non-controlling interests
Balance at the beginning of the period
$
67.8
$
15.0
$
66.5
$
14.1
Net (loss) earnings attributable to non-controlling interests
(1.0)
0.9
(2.2)
1.8
Non-controlling interest resulting from Manh Choh acquisition
Note 4
-
41.0
-
41.0
Funding from non-controlling interest
1.4
-
3.9
-
Balance at the end of the period
$
68.2
$
56.9
$
68.2
$
56.9
Total equity
$
6,749.2
$
5,879.6
$
6,749.2
$
5,879.6
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.
