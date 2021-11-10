Log in
    K   CA4969024047

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

(K)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/10 05:00:00 pm
8.06 CAD   +3.73%
05:57pThird Quarter MD&A
PU
05:26pKinross Gold Edges Down After Hours as its Swings to a Q3 Loss as Tasiast Shutdown Cuts Revenue
MT
05:24pThird Quarter News Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Third Quarter Financial Statements

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars, except share amounts)

As at

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Note 5

$

586.1

$

1,210.9

Restricted cash

Note 5

11.5

13.7

Accounts receivable and other assets

Note 5

202.1

122.3

Current income tax recoverable

6.5

29.9

Inventories

Note 5

1,156.1

1,072.9

1,962.3

2,449.7

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Note 5

7,620.4

7,653.5

Goodwill

158.8

158.8

Long-term investments

Note 5

86.3

113.0

Investment in joint venture

17.8

18.3

Other long-term assets

Note 5

559.7

537.2

Deferred tax assets

5.9

2.7

Total assets

$

10,411.2

$

10,933.2

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Note 5

$

482.4

$

479.2

Current income tax payable

142.3

114.5

Current portion of long-term debt and credit facilities

Note 8

30.0

499.7

Current portion of provisions

Note 9

85.0

63.8

Other current liabilities

Note 5

31.8

49.7

Deferred payment obligation

Note 4

-

141.5

771.5

1,348.4

Non-current liabilities

Long-term debt and credit facilities

Note 8

1,398.7

1,424.2

Provisions

Note 9

855.5

861.1

Long-term lease liabilities

39.6

46.3

Other long-term liabilities

119.8

102.4

Deferred tax liabilities

476.9

487.8

Total liabilities

$

3,662.0

$

4,270.2

Equity

Common shareholders' equity

Common share capital

Note 10

$

4,471.8

$

4,473.7

Contributed surplus

10,686.2

10,709.0

Accumulated deficit

(8,452.1)

(8,562.5)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Note 5

(24.9)

(23.7)

Total common shareholders' equity

6,681.0

6,596.5

Non-controlling interests

68.2

66.5

Total equity

$

6,749.2

$

6,663.0

Commitments and contingencies

Note 15

Subsequent events

Note 10 and 15

Total liabilities and equity

$

10,411.2

$

10,933.2

Common shares

Authorized

Unlimited

Unlimited

Issued and outstanding

Note 10

1,256,648,138

1,258,320,461

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Metal sales

$

862.5

$

1,131.3

$

2,849.9

$

3,018.3

Cost of sales

Production cost of sales

421.0

439.4

1,300.9

1,289.2

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

208.8

204.8

641.6

608.3

Reversal of impairment charge

Note 6

-

-

-

(48.3)

Total cost of sales

629.8

644.2

1,942.5

1,849.2

Gross profit

232.7

487.1

907.4

1,169.1

Other operating expense

94.0

43.6

207.7

118.4

Exploration and business development

36.6

24.8

96.0

61.8

General and administrative

29.2

25.3

94.6

81.8

Operating earnings

72.9

393.4

509.1

907.1

Other income (expense) - net

Note 5

3.6

(3.4)

(9.0)

5.2

Finance income

1.7

0.8

5.2

3.8

Finance expense

Note 5

(19.4)

(27.4)

(58.7)

(85.9)

Earnings before tax

58.8

363.4

446.6

830.2

Income tax expense - net

Note 13

(104.7)

(121.8)

(224.9)

(269.3)

Net (loss) earnings

$

(45.9)

$

241.6

$

221.7

$

560.9

Net (loss) earnings attributable to:

Non-controlling interests

$

(1.0)

$

0.9

$

(2.2)

$

1.8

Common shareholders

$

(44.9)

$

240.7

$

223.9

$

559.1

(Loss) earnings per share attributable to common shareholders

Basic

$

(0.04)

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

0.44

Diluted

$

(0.04)

$

0.19

$

0.18

$

0.44

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

Note 12

(millions)

Basic

1,261.2

1,258.1

1,260.6

1,256.8

Diluted

1,261.2

1,269.0

1,269.2

1,267.6

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net (loss) earnings

$

(45.9)

$

241.6

$

221.7

$

560.9

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax:

Note 5

Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive

income ("FVOCI") - net change in fair value(a)

(21.3)

4.7

(29.9)

(4.7)

Items that are or may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent

periods:

Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value(b)

(1.1)

(0.9)

36.9

(43.8)

Cash flow hedges - reclassified out of accumulated other

comprehensive income ("AOCI")(c)

(4.0)

7.0

(8.2)

20.3

(26.4)

10.8

(1.2)

(28.2)

Total comprehensive (loss) income

$

(72.3)

$

252.4

$

220.5

$

532.7

Attributable to non-controlling interests

$

(1.0)

$

0.9

$

(2.2)

$

1.8

Attributable to common shareholders

$

(71.3)

$

251.5

$

222.7

$

530.9

  1. Net of tax expense of $nil, 3 months; $nil, 9 months (2020 - $nil, 3 months; $nil, 9 months).
  2. Net of tax (recovery) expense of $(1.4) million, 3 months; $11.6 million, 9 months (2020 - $(0.6) million, 3 months; $(16.2) million, 9 months).
  3. Net of tax (recovery) expense of $(1.1) million, 3 months; $(2.0) million, 9 months (2020 - $2.5 million, 3 months; $6.4 million, 9 months).

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following activities:

Operating:

Net (loss) earnings

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to net cash provided from

operating activities:

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

Reversal of impairment charge

Note 6

Share-based compensation expense

Finance expense

Deferred tax (recovery) expense

Foreign exchange (gains) losses and other

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and other assets

Inventories

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

Cash flow provided from operating activities

Income taxes paid

Net cash flow provided from operating activities

Investing:

Additions to property, plant and equipment

Interest paid capitalized to property, plant and equipment

Note 8

Acquisitions

Note 4

Net (additions to) proceeds from the sale of long-term

investments and other assets

Net proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment

Decrease (increase) in restricted cash - net

Interest received and other - net

Net cash flow used in investing activities

Financing:

Proceeds from drawdown of debt

Repayment of debt

Note 8

Interest paid

Note 8

Payment of lease liabilities

Dividends paid to common shareholders

Note 10

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

Note 10

Other - net

Net cash flow (used in) provided from financing activities

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

(45.9)

$

241.6

$

221.7

$

560.9

208.8

204.8

641.6

608.3

-

-

-

(48.3)

2.4

3.1

8.4

10.4

19.4

27.4

58.7

85.9

(6.8)

63.4

(23.6)

175.9

12.6

9.3

47.1

(8.0)

(5.1)

(40.9)

(29.4)

(168.6)

(10.4)

(13.0)

(18.1)

26.3

120.4

78.4

224.3

190.6

295.4

574.1

1,130.7

1,433.4

(25.5)

(30.0)

(192.8)

(156.9)

269.9

544.1

937.9

1,276.5

(231.0)

(212.1)

(640.6)

(617.8)

(14.8)

(16.9)

(46.5)

(43.0)

-

(122.5)

(141.5)

(250.8)

(12.4)

2.4

(28.9)

(0.9)

0.4

1.1

1.0

3.3

0.5

0.2

2.2

(22.9)

(1.7)

0.7

(0.3)

2.4

(259.0)

(347.1)

(854.6)

(929.7)

-

-

-

950.0

-

(750.0)

(500.0)

(850.0)

(20.0)

(34.1)

(46.9)

(63.1)

(8.5)

(4.0)

(24.1)

(13.5)

(37.8)

-

(113.5)

-

(31.8)

-

(31.8)

-

(1.0)

1.0

7.9

(3.6)

(99.1)

(787.1)

(708.4)

19.8

(1.3)

(3.5)

0.3

(8.2)

(89.5)

(593.6)

(624.8)

358.4

675.6

1,527.1

1,210.9

575.1

$

586.1

$

933.5

$

586.1

$

933.5

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

4

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(Unaudited expressed in millions of United States dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Common share capital

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

4,490.5

$

4,472.0

$

4,473.7

$

14,926.2

Transfer to contributed surplus on reduction of stated capital

Note 10

-

-

-

(10,473.4)

Transfer from contributed surplus on exercise of restricted shares

-

0.1

7.8

7.8

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

Note 10

(18.8)

-

(18.8)

-

Options exercised, including cash

0.1

1.5

9.1

13.0

Balance at the end of the period

$

4,471.8

$

4,473.6

$

4,471.8

$

4,473.6

Contributed surplus

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

10,697.2

$

10,704.3

$

10,709.0

$

242.1

Transfer from common share capital on reduction of stated capital

Note 10

-

-

-

10,473.4

Repurchase and cancellation of shares

Note 10

(13.0)

-

(13.0)

-

Share-based compensation

2.4

3.1

8.4

10.4

Transfer of fair value of exercised options and restricted shares

(0.4)

(1.7)

(18.2)

(20.2)

Balance at the end of the period

$

10,686.2

$

10,705.7

$

10,686.2

$

10,705.7

Accumulated deficit

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

(8,369.4)

$

(9,511.0)

$

(8,562.5)

$

(9,829.4)

Dividends declared

Note 10

(37.8)

(37.7)

(113.5)

(37.7)

Net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders

(44.9)

240.7

223.9

559.1

Balance at the end of the period

$

(8,452.1)

$

(9,308.0)

$

(8,452.1)

$

(9,308.0)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

1.5

$

(59.4)

$

(23.7)

$

(20.4)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

(26.4)

10.8

(1.2)

(28.2)

Balance at the end of the period

$

(24.9)

$

(48.6)

$

(24.9)

$

(48.6)

Total accumulated deficit and accumulated other comprehensive loss

$

(8,477.0)

$

(9,356.6)

$

(8,477.0)

$

(9,356.6)

Total common shareholders' equity

$

6,681.0

$

5,822.7

$

6,681.0

$

5,822.7

Non-controlling interests

Balance at the beginning of the period

$

67.8

$

15.0

$

66.5

$

14.1

Net (loss) earnings attributable to non-controlling interests

(1.0)

0.9

(2.2)

1.8

Non-controlling interest resulting from Manh Choh acquisition

Note 4

-

41.0

-

41.0

Funding from non-controlling interest

1.4

-

3.9

-

Balance at the end of the period

$

68.2

$

56.9

$

68.2

$

56.9

Total equity

$

6,749.2

$

5,879.6

$

6,749.2

$

5,879.6

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kinross Gold Corporation published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
