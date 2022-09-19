Toronto Stocks Inch Higher; Kinross Gold Rises on Improved Buyback Plan

By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Toronto were marginally higher in midday trading on Monday after bouncing back from earlier weakness in the morning.

Canada's materials, transportation and energy sectors were the outstanding gainers in the session while health technology and tech services were the main laggards. Kinross Gold Corp. shares were trading higher after the company said it intends to bolster its share repurchase program into 2024.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.19% at 19422.45 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 inched 0.20% to 1174.98.

Kinross Gold Corp. shares were up 9.2% to C$4.74 after it said it will commit 300 million Canadian dollars ($226.2 million) to buying back shares for the remainder of this year, and then allocate 75% of its excess cash for subsequent buybacks in 2023 and 2024.

Other market movers:

Cypress Development Corp. shares were 25% higher at C$1.40 after the company said it produced 99.94% lithium carbonate from lithium-bearing claystone at its pilot plant in Nevada which surpasses the industry standard grade.

