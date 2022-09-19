Advanced search
    K   CA4969024047

KINROSS GOLD CORPORATION

(K)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:53 2022-09-19 pm EDT
4.710 CAD   +8.53%
11:38aKinross Gold to ramp up share buyback program after talks with activist investor
AQ
11:11aKinross Gold Rises 9%, TD Says Enhanced Share Buyback "Highly Attractive Use of Excess Cash"
MT
10:57aKinross Gold Jumps 8% in US, Canada Trading as Launches Enhanced Share Buyback Program; National Bank of Canada Views as Positive
MT
Toronto Stocks Inch Higher; Kinross Gold Rises on Improved Buyback Plan

09/19/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Toronto were marginally higher in midday trading on Monday after bouncing back from earlier weakness in the morning.

Canada's materials, transportation and energy sectors were the outstanding gainers in the session while health technology and tech services were the main laggards. Kinross Gold Corp. shares were trading higher after the company said it intends to bolster its share repurchase program into 2024.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 0.19% at 19422.45 and the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 inched 0.20% to 1174.98.

Kinross Gold Corp. shares were up 9.2% to C$4.74 after it said it will commit 300 million Canadian dollars ($226.2 million) to buying back shares for the remainder of this year, and then allocate 75% of its excess cash for subsequent buybacks in 2023 and 2024.


Other market movers:

Cypress Development Corp. shares were 25% higher at C$1.40 after the company said it produced 99.94% lithium carbonate from lithium-bearing claystone at its pilot plant in Nevada which surpasses the industry standard grade.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1215ET

