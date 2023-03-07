KINS TECH : Merger Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 7, 2023 (March 7, 2023)

KINS TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

Item 8.01 Other Events

As previously announced, on September 25, 2022, KINS Technology Group Inc. ("KINS" or "Company") entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among KINS, Inpixon, a Nevada corporation ("Inpixon"), CXApp Holding Corp., a Delaware corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Inpixon ("CXApp"), and KINS Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of KINS ("Merger Sub"), pursuant to which Merger Sub will merge with and into CXApp, with CXApp being the surviving company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of KINS (the "Merger").

On March 7, 2023, KINS determined to postpone the special meeting of stockholders (the "KINS Special Meeting") from the previously scheduled date of Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., San Francisco Time, to allow additional time for the Company to engage with its stockholders.

The KINS Special Meeting will now be held on Friday, March 10, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., San Francisco Time. There are no changes to the web address, the record date, the purpose or any of the proposals to be acted upon at the KINS Special Meeting, with the exception of removing the separate Class A vote requirement for the Charter Amendment Proposal (as defined elsewhere in this 8-K) described below.

During the Special Meeting, among other things, the KINS stockholders as of February 2, 2023 (the "Record Date"), will consider and vote upon a proposal to approve and adopt the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of KINS, that will replace the existing amended and restated certificate of incorporation of KINS currently in effect, which, if approved, would take effect at the effective time of the Merger (the "Charter Amendment Proposal").

Originally, the Charter Amendment Proposal will be approved and adopted only if, among other things, (i) holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of KINS common stock issued and outstanding on the Record Date, voting together as a single class, (ii) holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of KINS Class A common stock issued and outstanding on the Record Date, voting separately as a class and (iii) holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of KINS Class B common stock issued and outstanding on the Record Date, voting separately as a class, vote "FOR" the Charter Amendment Proposal.

In connection with the vote to adopt the Charter Amendment Proposal, the Company has determined that the separate class vote for the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of KINS Class A common stock issued and outstanding on the Record Date is not needed in connection with the Charter Amendment Proposal. After further consideration, the Company has determined to remove the separate Class A vote requirement from the Charter Amendment Proposal. The holders of a majority of KINS common stock and KINS Class B common stock must still vote in favor of the Charter Amendment Proposal in order for the proposal to be approved and adopted.

KINS Capital LLC (the "Sponsor"), solely in its capacity as a KINS stockholder, has agreed to vote their KINS Class B common stock ("KINS Founder Shares") and any other shares of KINS common stock owned by it in favor of the Charter Amendment Proposal. On June 10, 2022, in connection with the Company's previous extension, 26,661,910 shares of Class A common stock (representing approximately 96.6% of the then outstanding Class A common stock) were tendered for redemption and redeemed, resulting in 938,090 shares of Class A common stock remaining. On December 9, 2022, in connection with the Company's recent extension, 550,539 shares of Class A common stock (representing approximately 58.7% of the then outstanding Class A common stock) were tendered for redemption and redeemed, resulting in 387,551 shares of Class A common stock remaining. As a result, Sponsor's 6,150,000 Founder Shares currently represent approximately 84.39% of the total voting power of the Company. Accordingly, it is expected that the shares of KINS common stock held by Sponsor will be sufficient to establish quorum and to pass the Charter Amendment Proposal.

Dated: March 7, 2023