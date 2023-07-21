AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of Kinsale Insurance Company (Kinsale) (Little Rock, AR). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Kinsale Capital) (headquartered in Richmond, VA) [NYSE: KNSL]. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Kinsale’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

The rating affirmations reflect the stability in Kinsale’s risk-adjusted capitalization levels, which considers recent capital raises in support of planned premium growth, its sustained strong operating performance trends that compare favorably with the industry and peer surplus lines companies. These trends reflect Kinsale’s focus on underwriting fundamentals, conservative reserving, and an ERM program focused on the risks specific to the surplus lines market.

