    KNSL   US49714P1084

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

(KNSL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:02 pm EDT
199.84 USD   -0.33%
04:17pKinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration
BU
05/09INSIDER SELL : Kinsale Capital Group
MT
04/29Kinsale Capital Reports Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue
MT
Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration

05/11/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on June 13, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2022.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 801 M - -
Net income 2022 149 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,6x
Yield 2022 0,26%
Capitalization 4 593 M 4 593 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,74x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 370
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 200,50 $
Average target price 272,50 $
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael P. Kehoe President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Bryan P. Petrucelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Robert Lippincott Chairman
Diane D. Schnupp Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Brian D. Haney Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.-15.72%4 593
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.3.22%46 494
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.59%41 511
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION9.61%35 635
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.8.28%35 116
SAMPO OYJ-0.52%24 668