Kinsale Capital Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

10/14/2020 | 04:11pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: KNSL) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Friday, October 30, 2020, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The release will also be available on the Company’s website, www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com

To access the conference call, dial (844) 239-5282, conference ID# 3956358, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on December 30, 2020.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

For more information contact:

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.
(804) 289-1272
ir@kinsalecapitalgroup.com

 

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 427 M - -
Net income 2020 72,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 65,9x
Yield 2020 0,18%
Capitalization 4 763 M 4 763 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,90x
Nbr of Employees 275
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 204,25 $
Last Close Price 210,98 $
Spread / Highest target 4,28%
Spread / Average Target -3,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Kehoe President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Robert Lippincott Chairman
Brian D. Haney Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Bryan P. Petrucelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Diane D. Schnupp Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.107.53%4 810
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-19.89%32 420
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-17.57%29 507
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.37%29 439
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-41.91%26 239
SAMPO OYJ-7.97%23 548
