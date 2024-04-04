Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter of 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Friday, April 26, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The release will also be available on the Company’s website, www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com.

To access the conference call, dial (800) 715-9871, conference ID# 7469751, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on May 24, 2024.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

