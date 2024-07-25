Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) reported net income of $92.6 million, $3.97 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $72.8 million, $3.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net income was $191.5 million, $8.21 per diluted share, for the first half of 2024 compared to $128.6 million, $5.52 per diluted share, for the first half of 2023.

Net operating earnings(1) were $87.4 million, $3.75 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $67.2 million, $2.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Net operating earnings(1) were $169.1 million, $7.25 per diluted share, for the first half of 2024 compared to $123.9 million, $5.32 per diluted share, for the first half of 2023.

Highlights for the quarter included:

Diluted earnings per share increased by 27.2% to $3.97 compared to the second quarter of 2023

Diluted operating earnings (1) per share increased by 30.2% to $3.75 compared to the second quarter of 2023

per share increased by 30.2% to $3.75 compared to the second quarter of 2023 Gross written premiums increased by 20.9% to $529.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2023

Net investment income increased by 48.3% to $35.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2023

Underwriting income (2) was $76.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, resulting in a combined ratio (5) of 77.7%

was $76.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, resulting in a combined ratio of 77.7% Annualized operating return on equity(7) was 28.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2024

“We are pleased with our second quarter results highlighted by continued growth and strong margins. Delivering long-term value for stockholders remains our focus as we leverage underwriting and technological competitive advantages and our low-cost model to profitably grow market share,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael P. Kehoe.

Results of Operations

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums were $529.8 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $438.2 million for the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 20.9%. Gross written premiums were $978.4 million for the first half of 2024 compared to $795.8 million for the first half of 2023, an increase of 22.9%. The increase in gross written premiums during the second quarter and first half of 2024 over the same periods last year reflected strong submission flow from brokers and a favorable pricing environment.

Underwriting income(2) was $76.1 million, resulting in a combined ratio(5) of 77.7% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $61.5 million and a combined ratio(5) of 76.7% for the same period last year. The increase in underwriting income(2) quarter over quarter was largely due to combination of premium growth and lower relative net commissions. Loss(3) and expense(4) ratios were 56.6% and 21.1%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024 compared to 55.7% and 21.0% for the second quarter of 2023. Results for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $9.5 million, or 2.8 points, and $10.4 million, or 3.9 points, respectively.

Underwriting income(2) was $141.1 million, resulting in a combined ratio(5) of 78.6% for the first half of 2024 compared to $113.1 million and a combined ratio(5) of 77.7% for the first half of 2023. The increase in underwriting income(2) was primarily due to a combination of premium growth and lower relative net commissions. Loss(3) and expense(4) ratios were 57.7% and 20.9%, respectively, for the first half of 2024 compared to 56.4% and 21.3% for the first half of 2023. Results for the first half of 2024 and 2023 included net favorable development of loss reserves from prior accident years of $17.9 million, or 2.7 points, and $19.5 million, or 3.8 points, respectively.

Summary of Operating Results

The Company’s operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 are summarized as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands) Gross written premiums $ 529,770 $ 438,222 $ 978,414 $ 795,810 Ceded written premiums (99,534 ) (73,181 ) (197,124 ) (131,739 ) Net written premiums $ 430,236 $ 365,041 $ 781,290 $ 664,071 Net earned premiums $ 332,461 $ 257,046 $ 641,979 $ 494,204 Fee income 8,991 6,986 17,083 13,187 Losses and loss adjustment expenses 193,325 147,042 380,111 286,076 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 72,068 55,473 137,821 108,219 Underwriting income(2) $ 76,059 $ 61,517 $ 141,130 $ 113,096 Loss ratio(3) 56.6 % 55.7 % 57.7 % 56.4 % Expense ratio(4) 21.1 % 21.0 % 20.9 % 21.3 % Combined ratio(5) 77.7 % 76.7 % 78.6 % 77.7 % Annualized return on equity(6) 30.5 % 34.5 % 32.7 % 31.8 % Annualized operating return on equity(7) 28.8 % 31.8 % 28.8 % 30.6 %

(1) Net operating earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (2) Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See discussion of "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. (3) Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses to the sum of net earned premiums and fee income. (4) Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses to the sum of net earned premiums and fee income. (5) The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and expense ratio as presented. Calculations of each component may not add due to rounding. (6) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. (7) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

The following tables summarize losses incurred for the current accident year and the development of prior accident years for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums and

Fee Income Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums and

Fee Income Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 199,406 58.4 % $ 156,008 59.1 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 3,420 1.0 % 1,451 0.5 % Effect of prior accident year development (9,501 ) (2.8 )% (10,417 ) (3.9 )% Total $ 193,325 56.6 % $ 147,042 55.7 %

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums

and Fee

Income Losses and

Loss

Adjustment

Expenses % of Sum of

Earned

Premiums and

Fee Income Loss ratio: ($ in thousands) Current accident year $ 394,060 59.8 % $ 302,511 59.6 % Current accident year - catastrophe losses 3,998 0.6 % 3,025 0.6 % Effect of prior accident year development (17,947 ) (2.7 )% (19,460 ) (3.8 )% Total $ 380,111 57.7 % $ 286,076 56.4 %

Investment Results

Net investment income was $35.8 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 48.3%. Net investment income was $68.8 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $44.9 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of 53.3%. These increases were driven by growth in the Company's investment portfolio generated largely from the investment of strong operating cash flows and higher interest rates relative to the prior year period. Net operating cash flows were $489.3 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $423.6 million in the first half of 2023, an increase of 15.5%. The Company’s investment portfolio had an annualized gross investment return(8) of 4.3% for the first half of 2024 compared to 3.8% for the same period last year. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities with an average credit quality of "AA-" and the weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.0 years and 2.8 years at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. Cash and invested assets totaled $3.6 billion at June 30, 2024 and $3.1 billion at December 31, 2023.

(8) Gross investment return is investment income from fixed-maturity and equity securities (and short-term investments, if any), before any deductions for fees and expenses, expressed as a percentage of average beginning and ending book values of those investments during the period.

Other

The effective tax rates for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were 17.3% and 18.9%, respectively. In the first half of 2024 and 2023, the effective tax rates were lower than the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the tax benefits from stock-based compensation, including stock options exercised, and from tax-exempt investment income.

Stockholders' equity was $1.3 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $53.99 at June 30, 2024 compared to $46.88 at December 31, 2023. Annualized operating return on equity(7) was 28.8% for the first half of 2024, a decrease from 30.6% for the first half of 2023. The decrease was due primarily to higher average stockholders' equity as a result of profitable growth offset in part by higher net operating earnings.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Net Operating Earnings

Net operating earnings is defined as net income excluding the effects of the change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, net realized investment gains and losses, after taxes, and change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes. Management believes the exclusion of these items provides a useful comparison of the Company's underlying business performance from period to period. Net operating earnings and percentages or calculations using net operating earnings (e.g., diluted operating earnings per share and annualized operating return on equity) are non-GAAP financial measures. Net operating earnings should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define net operating earnings differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net income and diluted earnings per share reconcile to net operating earnings and diluted operating earnings per share as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share data) Net operating earnings: Net income $ 92,579 $ 72,791 $ 191,520 $ 128,591 Adjustments: Change in the fair value of equity securities, before taxes (3,159 ) (5,811 ) (21,212 ) (9,329 ) Income tax expense (1) 663 1,220 4,455 1,959 Change in fair value of equity securities, after taxes (2,496 ) (4,591 ) (16,757 ) (7,370 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses, before taxes (2,879 ) (1,291 ) (6,745 ) 3,361 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 605 271 1,416 (706 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses, after taxes (2,274 ) (1,020 ) (5,329 ) 2,655 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, before taxes (476 ) (25 ) (486 ) 56 Income tax expense (benefit) (1) 100 5 102 (12 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes (376 ) (20 ) (384 ) 44 Net operating earnings $ 87,433 $ 67,160 $ 169,050 $ 123,920 Diluted operating earnings per share: Diluted earnings per share $ 3.97 $ 3.12 $ 8.21 $ 5.52 Change in the fair value of equity securities, after taxes, per share (0.11 ) (0.20 ) (0.72 ) (0.32 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses, after taxes, per share (0.10 ) (0.04 ) (0.23 ) 0.11 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments, after taxes, per share (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — Diluted operating earnings per share(2) $ 3.75 $ 2.88 $ 7.25 $ 5.32 Operating return on equity: Average equity(3) $ 1,214,086 $ 843,773 $ 1,172,018 $ 808,632 Annualized return on equity(4) 30.5 % 34.5 % 32.7 % 31.8 % Annualized operating return on equity(5) 28.8 % 31.8 % 28.8 % 30.6 %

(1) Income taxes on adjustments to reconcile net income to net operating earnings use a 21% effective tax rate. (2) Diluted operating earnings per share may not add due to rounding. (3) Average equity is computed by adding the total stockholders' equity as of the date indicated to the prior quarter-end or year-end total, as applicable, and dividing by two. (4) Annualized return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. (5) Annualized operating return on equity is net operating earnings expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Underwriting Income

Underwriting income is defined as net income excluding net investment income, the change in the fair value of equity securities, net realized investment gains and losses, change in allowance for credit losses on investments, interest expense, other expenses, other income and income tax expense. The Company uses underwriting income as an internal performance measure in the management of its operations because the Company believes it gives management and users of the Company's financial information useful insight into the Company's results of operations and underlying business performance. Underwriting income should not be viewed as a substitute for net income calculated in accordance with GAAP, and other companies may define underwriting income differently.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, net income reconciles to underwriting income as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net income $ 92,579 $ 72,791 $ 191,520 $ 128,591 Income tax expense 23,221 17,319 40,147 29,912 Income before income taxes 115,800 90,110 231,667 158,503 Net investment income (35,847 ) (24,172 ) (68,780 ) (44,867 ) Change in the fair value of equity securities (3,159 ) (5,811 ) (21,212 ) (9,329 ) Net realized investment (gains) losses (2,879 ) (1,291 ) (6,745 ) 3,361 Change in allowance for credit losses on investments (476 ) (25 ) (486 ) 56 Interest expense 2,564 2,724 4,986 5,294 Other expenses (6) 796 417 2,759 819 Other income (740 ) (435 ) (1,059 ) (741 ) Underwriting income $ 76,059 $ 61,517 $ 141,130 $ 113,096

(6) Other expenses includes primarily corporate expenses not allocated to the Company's insurance operations.

Conference Call

Kinsale Capital Group will hold a conference call to discuss this press release on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Members of the public may access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID# 7469751, or via the Internet by going to www.kinsalecapitalgroup.com and clicking on the "Investor Relations" link. A replay of the call will be available on the website until the close of business on August 23, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "believes," "seeks," "outlook," "future," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can have," "prospects" or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: inadequate loss reserves to cover the Company's actual losses; inherent uncertainty of models resulting in actual losses that are materially different than the Company's estimates; adverse economic factors; a decline in the Company's financial strength rating; loss of one or more key executives; loss of a group of brokers that generate significant portions of the Company's business; failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions the Company employs, or change in other claims or coverage issues; adverse performance of the Company's investment portfolio; adverse market conditions that affect its excess and surplus lines insurance operations; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance group headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, focusing on the excess and surplus lines market.

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues (in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 529,770 $ 438,222 $ 978,414 $ 795,810 Ceded written premiums (99,534 ) (73,181 ) (197,124 ) (131,739 ) Net written premiums 430,236 365,041 781,290 664,071 Change in unearned premiums (97,775 ) (107,995 ) (139,311 ) (169,867 ) Net earned premiums 332,461 257,046 641,979 494,204 Fee income 8,991 6,986 17,083 13,187 Net investment income 35,847 24,172 68,780 44,867 Change in the fair value of equity securities 3,159 5,811 21,212 9,329 Net realized investment gains (losses) 2,879 1,291 6,745 (3,361 ) Change in allowance for credit losses on investments 476 25 486 (56 ) Other income 740 435 1,059 741 Total revenues 384,553 295,766 757,344 558,911 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 193,325 147,042 380,111 286,076 Underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses 72,068 55,473 137,821 108,219 Interest expense 2,564 2,724 4,986 5,294 Other expenses 796 417 2,759 819 Total expenses 268,753 205,656 525,677 400,408 Income before income taxes 115,800 90,110 231,667 158,503 Total income tax expense 23,221 17,319 40,147 29,912 Net income 92,579 72,791 191,520 128,591 Other comprehensive (loss) income Change in net unrealized losses on available-for-sale investments, net of taxes (5,658 ) (14,107 ) (15,598 ) 3,402 Total comprehensive income $ 86,921 $ 58,684 $ 175,922 $ 131,993 Earnings per share: Basic $ 4.00 $ 3.16 $ 8.28 $ 5.59 Diluted $ 3.97 $ 3.12 $ 8.21 $ 5.52 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 23,165 23,040 23,137 23,024 Diluted 23,329 23,301 23,332 23,293

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets (in thousands) Investments: Fixed-maturity securities at fair value $ 3,072,718 $ 2,711,759 Equity securities at fair value 317,482 234,813 Real estate investments, net 15,045 14,791 Short-term investments 6,908 5,589 Total investments 3,412,153 2,966,952 Cash and cash equivalents 171,021 126,694 Investment income due and accrued 25,112 21,689 Premiums receivable, net 171,815 143,212 Reinsurance recoverables, net 302,092 247,836 Ceded unearned premiums 58,492 52,516 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions 109,358 88,395 Intangible assets 3,538 3,538 Deferred income tax asset, net 57,410 55,699 Other assets 84,300 66,443 Total assets $ 4,395,291 $ 3,772,974 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,013,055 $ 1,692,875 Unearned premiums 846,638 701,351 Payable to reinsurers 48,397 47,582 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 27,188 44,922 Debt 183,984 183,846 Other liabilities 18,826 15,566 Total liabilities 3,138,088 2,686,142 Stockholders' equity 1,257,203 1,086,832 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,395,291 $ 3,772,974

