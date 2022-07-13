Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3189   TW0003189007

KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(3189)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
126.00 TWD   -5.97%
06:04aKINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date of Ex-dividend
PU
07/04KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announcement the information about the Company order the machinery equipment
PU
06/28KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announcement the information about the Company order the machinery
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinsus Interconnect Technology : Announcement of the record date of Ex-dividend

07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 17:54:03
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date of Ex-dividend
Date of events 2022/07/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$2,028,798,270
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/30
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/03
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/03
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:03:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 44 601 M 1 494 M 1 494 M
Net income 2022 6 653 M 223 M 223 M
Net cash 2022 4 981 M 167 M 167 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,37x
Yield 2022 5,15%
Capitalization 56 806 M 1 902 M 1 902 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 126,00 TWD
Average target price 243,79 TWD
Spread / Average Target 93,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho Hsu Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Su Chen Liu Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Syh-Jang Liao Chairman
Chien Wei Chang Chief Technology Officer & Director
Kuei Chin Hu Chief Operation Officer, Director & GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.-45.92%1 902
MEDIATEK INC.-48.40%32 720
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.80%18 112
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-37.79%15 531
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.95%9 779
SILERGY CORP.97.81%7 908