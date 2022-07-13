Kinsus Interconnect Technology : Announcement of the record date of Ex-dividend
07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
Provided by: KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/13
Time of announcement
17:54:03
Subject
Announcement of the record date of Ex-dividend
Date of events
2022/07/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/13
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend of NT$2,028,798,270
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/28
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/29
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/30
7.Book closure ending date:2022/08/03
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/08/03
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
