    3189   TW0003189007

KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(3189)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kinsus Interconnect Technology : Announcement the information about the Company acquire the construction

03/16/2022 | 05:48am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/16 Time of announcement 17:34:49
Subject 
 Announcement the information about the Company acquire the
construction
Date of events 2022/03/16 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Clean room and air conditioning system construction
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/11/01~2022/03/16
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
A batch. The price of the transaction:NT$2,310,800 thousand dollars.
(Accumulate the total amount of the order according to the above
date which the facts occurred.)
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
Counterparty:Yankey Engineering Co., Ltd.
Relationship:None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:To be executed according to the
contract terms and conditions.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:price comparison and
price negotiation; Comply with the Company's auhtorization rule of
decision-making.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:Yes
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:NA
18.Name of the CPA:NA
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
20.Broker and broker's fee:None
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For operation
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:None
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:NA
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:None
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 09:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 43 677 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
Net income 2022 6 141 M 215 M 215 M
Net cash 2022 7 625 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 77 545 M 2 713 M 2 713 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 172,00 TWD
Average target price 289,86 TWD
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho Hsu Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Su Chen Liu Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Syh-Jang Liao Chairman
Chien Wei Chang Chief Technology Officer & Director
Kuei Chin Hu Chief Operation Officer, Director & GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.-26.18%2 713
MEDIATEK INC.-24.03%52 746
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.76%19 943
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-19.11%19 773
HANGZHOU SILAN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD2.66%12 615
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED-15.02%11 752