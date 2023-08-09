Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Today at 05:53 pm Share

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was TWD 6,462.21 million compared to TWD 11,133.9 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 19.15 million compared to TWD 2,095.67 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.04 compared to TWD 4.65 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.04 compared to TWD 4.6 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was TWD 13,296.95 million compared to TWD 20,684.38 million a year ago. Net income was TWD 27.17 million compared to TWD 3,625.07 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.06 compared to TWD 8.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was TWD 0.06 compared to TWD 7.95 a year ago.