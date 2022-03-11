Log in
    3189   TW0003189007

KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(3189)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinsus Interconnect Technology : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Bank of America

03/11/2022 | 04:26am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/11 Time of announcement 17:02:52
Subject 
 The Company to attend the Online Investor
Conference held by Bank of America
Date of events 2022/03/15 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/15
2.Time of institutional investor conference:AM 10：00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To present the related industrial status and the Company's
recent operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 09:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
