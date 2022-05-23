Kinsus Interconnect Technology : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Fubon Securities
05/23/2022 | 06:27am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/23
Time of announcement
18:16:27
Subject
The Company to attend the Online Investor
Conference held by Fubon Securities
Date of events
2022/05/26
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:AM 11：00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To present the related industrial status and the Company's
recent operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 10:25:06 UTC.