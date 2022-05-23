Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3189   TW0003189007

KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.

(3189)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-19
169.00 TWD   -2.59%
06:27aKINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Bank of America
PU
06:27aKINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Fubon Securities
PU
04/25Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kinsus Interconnect Technology : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by Fubon Securities

05/23/2022 | 06:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/23 Time of announcement 18:16:27
Subject 
 The Company to attend the Online Investor
Conference held by Fubon Securities
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/05/26
2.Time of institutional investor conference:AM 11：00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To present the related industrial status and the Company's
recent operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 10:25:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
06:27aKINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held..
PU
06:27aKINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held..
PU
04/25Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter End..
CI
04/25KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the appointment of Deputy CSO
PU
04/25KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of KINSUS' FY2022/Q1 Consolidated Financial ..
PU
04/25Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. Appoints Sih-Jheng Liao as Deputy CSO, Effective M..
CI
04/20KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announcement the information about the Company acquire th..
PU
03/16KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : Announcement the information about the Company acquire th..
PU
03/11KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held..
PU
03/04KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 43 512 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
Net income 2022 6 348 M 214 M 214 M
Net cash 2022 3 989 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,81%
Capitalization 76 193 M 2 563 M 2 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 169,00 TWD
Average target price 291,77 TWD
Spread / Average Target 72,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ho Hsu Chen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Su Chen Liu Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Syh-Jang Liao Chairman
Chien Wei Chang Chief Technology Officer & Director
Kuei Chin Hu Chief Operation Officer, Director & GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.-27.47%2 563
MEDIATEK INC.-28.91%45 286
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.28%16 875
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-33.61%16 575
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-6.06%10 769
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.24%9 930