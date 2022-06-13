Kinsus Interconnect Technology : The Company to attend the Online Investor Conference held by SinoPac Securities
Provided by: KINSUS INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGY CORP.
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/14
2.Time of institutional investor conference:AM 10：30
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
To present the related industrial status and the Company's
recent operating performance.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
