Kintara Therapeutics : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 13, 2022

KINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, Suite 150

San Diego, CA 92121

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Effective April 13, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") adopted an amendment (the "Second Amendment") to the Company's Bylaws, as amended (the "Bylaws"), amending Section 6(b) of Article I thereof to increase the quorum requirement for stockholder meetings from two stockholders to one-third of the voting power of the capital stock of the Company issued and outstanding and entitled to vote, present in person or represented by proxy, at a meeting.

The foregoing summary and description of the provisions of the Second Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Second Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 with this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

