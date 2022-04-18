Log in
    KTRA   US49720K1016

KINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KTRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
0.2879 USD   -9.75%
KINTARA THERAPEUTICS : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year - Form 8-K
PU
04:39pKINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14Kintara Therapeutics Closes $8.6 Million Registered Direct Offering
MT
Kintara Therapeutics : Amendments to Articles of Incorporation/Bylaws/Change in Fiscal Year

04/18/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 13, 2022

KINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada

001-37823

99-0360497

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

9920 Pacific Heights Blvd, Suite 150

San Diego, CA 92121

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (858) 350-4364

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock

KTRA

The NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Effective April 13, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") adopted an amendment (the "Second Amendment") to the Company's Bylaws, as amended (the "Bylaws"), amending Section 6(b) of Article I thereof to increase the quorum requirement for stockholder meetings from two stockholders to one-third of the voting power of the capital stock of the Company issued and outstanding and entitled to vote, present in person or represented by proxy, at a meeting.

The foregoing summary and description of the provisions of the Second Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Second Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 with this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No.

Description

3.1

Amendment No. 2 to Amended Bylaws

104

Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

KINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Date: April 18, 2022

By:

/s/ Scott Praill

Name: Scott Praill

Title: Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 20:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
