Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") previously designated (a) 5,000,000 shares of preferred stock as Special Voting Preferred Stock (the "Special Voting Preferred Stock") and (b) 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock as Series B Preferred Stock (the "Series B Preferred Stock").

The Company filed Withdrawals of Designation relating to the Special Voting Preferred Stock and the Series B Preferred Stock with the Secretary of State of Nevada and terminated the designation of its Special Voting Preferred Stock on July 12, 2024 and Series B Preferred Stock on July 12, 2024. At the time of the filing of the Withdrawals of Designation, no shares of any of the previously designated Special Voting Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock were outstanding. The Withdrawals of Designation were effective upon filing, and eliminated from the Company's Articles of Incorporation all matters set forth in the previously-filed Certificates of Designation with respect to the previously designated Special Voting Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock.