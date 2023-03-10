Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KTRA   US49720K2006

KINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KTRA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:50 2023-03-09 pm EST
3.410 USD   -8.58%
08:31aKintara Therapeutics Scheduled to Present at Two Conferences the Week of March 13, 2023
PR
02/14Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14KINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kintara Therapeutics Scheduled to Present at Two Conferences the Week of March 13, 2023

03/10/2023 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

-35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023

-4th Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit, March 14-16, 2023-

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA) ("Kintara" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, today announces its participation in two upcoming conferences.

  • 35th Annual ROTH Conference, March 12-14, 2023Dana Point, CA
    Mr. Robert E. Hoffman, President and CEO, will give a corporate update.
    Presentation time – Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time
  • 4th Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit, March 14-16, 2023Boston, MA
    Dr. Dennis Brown, Chief Scientific Officer and Mr. Greg Johnson, Acting Head of Operations, will present a summary of the glioblastoma landscape and the unique attributes of Kintara's VAL-083 program for glioblastoma.
    Presentation time – Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

ABOUT KINTARA

Located in San Diego, California, Kintara is dedicated to the development of novel cancer therapies for patients with unmet medical needs. Kintara is developing two late-stage, Phase 3-ready therapeutics for clear unmet medical needs with reduced risk development programs. The two programs are VAL-083 for glioblastoma (GBM) and REM-001 Therapy for cutaneous metastatic breast cancer (CMBC).

VAL-083 is a 'first-in-class', small-molecule chemotherapeutic with a novel mechanism of action that has demonstrated clinical activity against a range of cancers, including central nervous system, ovarian and other solid tumors (e.g., NSCLC, bladder cancer, head and neck) in U.S. clinical trials sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Based on Kintara's internal research programs and these prior NCI-sponsored clinical studies, Kintara is currently advancing VAL-083 in the Global Coalition for Adaptive Research registrational Phase 2/3 clinical trial titled Glioblastoma Adaptive Global Innovative Learning Environment (GBM AGILE) Study to support the development and commercialization of VAL-083 in GBM.

Kintara also has a proprietary, late-stage photodynamic therapy platform that holds promise as a localized cutaneous, or visceral, tumor treatment as well as in other potential indications. REM-001 Therapy, which consists of the laser light source, the light delivery device, and the REM-001 drug product, has been previously studied in four Phase 2/3 clinical trials in patients with CMBC who had previously received chemotherapy and/or failed radiation therapy. In CMBC, REM-001 has a clinical efficacy to date of 80% complete responses of CMBC evaluable lesions and an existing robust safety database of approximately 1,100 patients across multiple indications. Kintara has paused the REM-001 CMBC program to conserve cash resources.

For more information, please visit www.kintara.com or follow us on Twitter at @Kintara_TheraFacebook and LinkedIn.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the status of the Company's clinical trials and the GBM AGILE Study. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, clinical studies and future product commercialization; the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies; global unrest; and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K.

CONTACTS

Investors
LifeSci Advisors 
Mike Moyer, Managing Director 
617.308.4306 
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media inquiries
David Schull or Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.
Russo Partners
858.717.2310
646.942.5604
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com
ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

Kintara Therapeutics logo (PRNewsfoto/Kintara Therapeutics)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kintara-therapeutics-scheduled-to-present-at-two-conferences-the-week-of-march-13-2023-301768695.html

SOURCE Kintara Therapeutics


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about KINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
08:31aKintara Therapeutics Scheduled to Present at Two Conferences the Week of March 13, 2023
PR
02/14Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD ..
AQ
02/14KINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/14Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Mont..
CI
02/14Kintara Therapeutics Announces Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provide..
PR
01/30Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the 2023 BIO CEO & Investor Conference
PR
01/09Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the Biotech Showcase Conference on January 10, 2023
PR
2022Kintara Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation for VAL-083 for Treatment of Diff..
AQ
2022Kintara Therapeutics Shares Rise 29% After Orphan Drug Designation for VAL-083
DJ
2022Kintara Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation for VAL-083 for Treatment of Diff..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KINTARA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations