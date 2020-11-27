Kintavar Exploration : Q3 – Financial Statement 11/27/2020 | 05:03pm EST Send by mail :

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) As at As at September 30, December 31, Note 2020 2019 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4 3,156,169 4,106,580 Receivables 5 300,179 653,547 Stock 27,804 75,888 Prepaid expenses 107,323 147,786 Current assets 3,591,475 4,983,801 Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 7 2,592,678 2,695,788 Investment in a listed company 6 42,000 - Property and equipment 8 2,833,280 2,769,742 Non-current assets 5,467,958 5,465,530 Total assets 9,059,433 10,449,331 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank overdraft 12,314 37,266 Trade and other payables 9 285,266 610,363 Deferred revenues 52,736 11,667 Obligations under finance leases 10 28,921 15,361 Long-term debt 12 61,854 50,816 Liability related to the premium on flow-through shares 11 - 99,000 Current liabilities 441,091 824,473 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liability 80,863 80,863 Obligations under finance leases 10 76,357 24,580 Long-term debt 12 971,8002 991,205 Non-current liabilities 1,129,022 1,096,648 Total liabilities 1,570,113 1,921,121 Equity Share capital 13 17,391,097 17,391,097 Warrants 14 - 1,040,101 Broker options 15 - 40,830 Stock options 16 1,705,808 1,648,054 Contributed Surplus 1,272,626 87,155 Deficit (12,880,211) (11,679,027) Total equity 7,489,320 8,528,210 Total liabilities and equity 9,059,433 10,449,331 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 2 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Note $ $ Sales revenue 345,986 176,049 905,759 176,049 Operating expenses Exploration and evaluation, net of tax credits 17 101,824 504,319 589,328 1,038,412 Costs of sales 87,377 33,383 323,771 33,383 Salaries and benefits 198,001 164,711 483,736 300,939 Share-based compensation 25,871 151,271 162,294 585,480 Professional fees 2,140 109,359 78,400 168,825 Travel, conference and investor relations 9,329 89,465 126,388 307,247 General expenses and maintenance 48,820 11,363 128,604 11,363 Administration 19,771 10,204 62,151 27,810 Filing fees 4,447 21,222 19,414 34,187 Rent 5,550 3,875 8,325 12,725 Insurance and taxes 16,074 8,935 39,048 14,387 Depreciation of property and equipment 51,453 26,103 157,274 32,334 Operating loss (224,671) (958,161) (1,272,974) (2,391,043) Other income (expenses) Interest income 6,143 22,569 39,490 91,769 Finance costs (21,753) (14,555) (75,563) (16,261) Gain on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets 14,953 - 14,953 - Net loss in fair value of an investment in a listed company (7,500) - (7,500) - Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 1,500 - 1,500 - (6,657) 8,014 (27,120) 75,508 Net loss before income taxes (231,328) (950,147) (1,300,094) (2,315,535) Current income taxes - - 90 - Deferred income taxes recovery 10 - - (99,000) (120,167) Net loss and comprehensive loss (231,328) (950,147) (1,201,184) (2,195,368) Basic and diluted loss per share (0,002) (0,011) (0,013) (0,027) Weighted average number of basic and diluted outstanding shares 91,199,324 82,105,158 91,199,324 82,218,795 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 3 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) Number of shares Capital Broker Stock Contributed Total Note outstanding Stock Warrants Options Options surplus Deficit equity $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance as at January 1, 2020 91,199,324 17,391,097 1,040,101 40,830 1,648,054 87,155 (11,679,027) 8,528,210 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - - (1,201,184) (1,201,184) Stock-based compensation 16 - - - - 162,294 - - 162,294 Expired option - - - - (104,540) 104,540 - - Expired warrants - - (1,040,101) - - 1,040,101 - - Expired broker options - - (40,830) - 40,830 - - Balance as at September 30, 2020 91,199,324 17,391,097 - - 1,705,808 1,272,626 (12,880,211) 7,489,320 Number of shares Capital Broker Stock Contributed Total Note outstanding Stock Warrants Options Options surplus Deficit equity $ $ $ $ $ $ $ Balance as at January 1, 2019 80,236,127 15,481,922 1,174,607 50,259 945,835 4,176 (8,132,607) 9,524,192 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period - - - - - - (2,195,368) (2,195,368) Shares issued as part of a business acquisition 3,125,000 593,750 - - - - - 593,750 Exercised stock options 30,000 7,320 - - (3,120) - - 4,200 Exercised warrants 1,767,696 399,663 (82,277) - - - - 317,386 Exercised broker options 10,895 2,668 - (708) - - - 1,960 Stock-based compensation - - - - 585,480 - - 585,480 Expired options - - - - (23,659) 23,659 - - Expired warrants - - (1,852) - - 1,852 - - Expired broker options - - - (580) - 580 - - Balance as of September 30, 2019 85,169,718 15,891,573 1,090,478 48,971 1,504,536 30,267 (10,327,975) 8,831,600 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 4 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) Nine months ended September 30 Note 2020 2019 $ $ Operating activities Net loss for the period (1,201,184) (2,195,368) Adjustments for: Stock-based compensation 162,294 585,480 Accrued interest on investments (24,178) (40,015) Depreciation of property and equipment 157,276 32,146 Net loss in fair value of an investment in a listed company 7,500 - Gain on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets (14,953) - Deferred income tax recovery (99,000) (120,167) Gain from write-off of rental obligation - (4,537) Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,500) - Long-term debt accretion charge 552 - Change in non-cash working capital items 18 182,065 242,213 Cash flows used in operating activities (831,128) (1,500,248) Investing activities Business acquisition, net of acquired cash and cash equivalents - (1,795,854) Disposal of maturities of investments - 5,000,000 Additions of exploration and evaluation assets (6,437) - Collection of option payments on exploration and evaluation assets 75,000 - Acquisition of fixed assets (145,196) (55,149) Sale of fixed assets 1,500 - Cash flows used in investing activities (75,133) 3,148,997 Financing activities Repayment of bank overdraft (24,952) (2,167) Exercise of warrants - 317,386 Exercise of broker options - 1,960 Exercise of options - 4,200 Obligations under financial leases repayment (10,281) (16,366) Increase of long-term debt 26,262 1,000,000 Repayment of long-term debt (35,179) (4,317) Cash flows from (used) in financing activities 44,150 1,300,696 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (950,411) 2,949,445 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning 4,106,580 1,125,844 Cash and cash equivalents - ending 3,156,169 4,075,289 Non-cash transactions (note 18) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. - 5 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation") was formed on March 24, 2017 upon the issuance of an amalgamation certificate under the Business Corporations Act (Quebec) and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The Corporation's class A common shares ("Shares") are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol KTR. The address of the Corporation's registered office and principal place of business is 75, boul. de Mortagne, Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, J4B 6Y4. The Corporation has not yet determined whether its mineral properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets is dependent upon the ability of the Corporation to obtain necessary financing to pursue the exploration and evaluation on its mining properties. The present financial statements (the" Financial Statements") have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business as they come due. In assessing the validity of the principle of continuity of operations, management takes into account all available data regarding the future, which represents at least, but not limited to, the twelve months following the end of the presentation period. As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation reported a net loss of $231,328 ($950,147 as of September 30, 2019) and has an accumulated deficit of $12,880,211. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation had a working capital of $3,150,384 ($4,159,328 as at December 31, 2019) Management of the Corporation believes it has sufficient funds to pay its ongoing general and administrative expenses, to pursue its budgeted exploration and evaluation expenditures, and to meet its liabilities, obligations and existing commitments for the ensuing twelve (12) months as they fall due. While management has been successful in securing financing in the past, there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so in the future or that these sources of funding or initiatives will be available to the Corporation or that they will be available on terms which are acceptable to the Corporation. Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the world financial market as well as on the price of several metals including copper, the main resource in the Corporation's portfolio of projects. The Corporation continues to monitor and assess the impact on its exploration activities and the operation of the outfitter. The potential impact is uncertain, and it is difficult to reliably measure the extent of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on future financial results. 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION These Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these Financial Statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year, except for the new accounting policies described below. - 6 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (CONT'D) 2.1 Financial Instruments Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized when the Corporation becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the financial instrument. Financial assets are derecognized when the contractual rights to receive the cash flows from the financial asset have expired, or when the financial asset and all substantial risks and rewards have been transferred. A financial liability is derecognized when it is extinguished, discharged, cancelled or when it expires. Financial assets

Financial assets are initially measured at fair value. If the financial asset is not subsequently accounted for at fair value through profit or loss, then the initial measurement includes transaction costs that are directly attributable to the asset's acquisition or origination. On initial recognition, the Corporation classifies its financial instruments in the following categories depending on the purpose for which the instruments were acquired.

Amortized cost:

Financial assets at amortized cost are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments constituted solely of payments of principal and interest that are held within a "held to collect" business model. Financial assets at amortized cost are initially recognized at the amount expected to be received, less, when material, a discount to reduce the financial assets to fair value. Subsequently, financial assets at amortized cost are measured using the effective interest method less a provision for expected losses. The Corporation's cash and cash equivalents, investments and accounts receivable are classified within this category.

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:

Investments in equity are subsequently measured at fair market value and changes are recognized in net income. The category includes the investment in a listed mining exploration company. This instrument is measured at fair market value and changes in fair market value are recognized in net income. Fair market value is determined on the basis of stock market prices.

b) Financial liabilities Amortized cost: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are initially measured at the amount required to be paid, less, when material, a discount to reduce the payables to fair value. Subsequently, financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method. c) Impairment of financial assets Amortized cost: The expected loss is the difference between the amortized cost of the financial asset and the present value of the expected future cash flows, discounted using the instrument's original effective interest rate. The carrying amount of the asset is reduced by this amount either directly or indirectly through the use of an allowance account. Provisions for expected losses are adjusted upwards or downwards in subsequent periods if the amount of the expected loss increases or decreases. - 7 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (CONT'D) 2.2 Exploration and evaluation expenses Exploration and evaluation ("E&E") assets include rights in exploration properties, paid or acquired through a business combination or an acquisition of assets. Mining rights are recorded at acquisition cost less accumulated impairment losses. Mining rights and options to acquire undivided interests in mining rights are depreciated only as these properties are put into commercial production. E&E expenses include costs related to the initial search for mineral deposits with economic potential or to obtain more information about existing mineral deposits. E&E expenses also include costs associated with prospecting, sampling, trenching, drilling and other work involved in searching for ore such as topographical, geological, geochemical and geophysical studies. Expenditures relating to E&E activities are expensed as incurred. E&E include costs related to establishing the technical and commercial viability of extracting a mineral resource identified through exploration or acquired through a business combination or asset acquisition. E&E include the cost of: establishing the volume and grade of deposits through drilling of core samples, trenching and sampling activities in an ore body that is classified as either a mineral resource or a proven and probable reserve;

determining the optimal methods of extraction and metallurgical and treatment processes, including the separation process, for the Corporation's mining properties;

studies related to surveying, transportation and infrastructure requirements;

permitting activities; and

economic evaluations to determine whether development of the mineralized material is commercially justified, including scoping, prefeasibility and final feasibility studies. The E&E expenses are recorded in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss until such time as the technical feasibility and commercial viability has been established that supports the future development of the property, and such development receives the Board of Directors approval, at which time the mine project moves into the development phase. E&E include overhead expenses directly attributable to the related activities. From time to time, the Corporation may acquire or dispose of a property pursuant to the terms of an option agreement. Due to the fact that options are exercisable entirely at the discretion of the option holder, the amounts payable or receivable are not recorded. Option payments are recorded when they are made or received. Proceeds on the sale of exploration properties are applied by property in reduction of the exploration properties and any residual is recorded in the statement of comprehensive loss unless there is contractual work required in which case the residual gain is deferred and will reduce the contractual disbursements when done. Disposal of interest relating to option agreements When disposing of interest in connection with option agreements, the Corporation does not recognize exploration and evaluation expenses incurred on the properties by the purchaser. In addition, the consideration received in cash or in shares from the acquirer are recorded in order as a reduction of the book value of previously capitalized expenses, from the book value of exploration and evaluation expenses in profit or loss, any excess being recognized as a gain on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets in profit or loss. The Board of Directors has approved the Financial Statements on November 26, 2020. - 8 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS

The preparation of Financial Statements in conformity with IFRS requires the Corporation to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. The Corporation also makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The determination of estimates requires the exercise of judgement based on various assumptions and other factors such as historical experience and current and expected economic conditions. Actual results could differ from those estimates.

Estimates and assumptions are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.

In preparing the Financial Statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Corporation's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

Short-term investments held as at September 30, 2020 and classified as cash equivalents are: Guaranteed investment certificate of $400,000 at 0.90% interest expiring July 22, 2021. Interest and principal are cashable at any time.

Investment of $2,500,000 in a mutual fund at a rate of 0.25%. Interest and principal are cashable at any time. The Corporation has the following credit facility: Operating line of credit, which provides for advances of up to $50,000, bearing interest at the prime rate of financial institution plus 2.35% (effective rate of 4.80% as September 30, 2020). As at September 30, 2020, the amount the amount used under this credit facility was $12,314. All the funds raised during the flow-through financing of October 17, 2019 were spent as of September 30, 2020. There is therefore no liability related to the premium on flow-through shares on that date. 5. RECEIVABLES As at As at, September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Accounts receivable 50,892 3,969 Sales taxes receivable 14,495 289,752 Tax credits and mining rights receivable 170,249 335,648 Grants receivable 63,826 - Interest receivable 717 24,178 Amounts receivable 300,179 653,547 - 9 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 6. INVESTMENT IN A LISTED COMPANY The Company holds marketable securities. The investment is valued at fair market value. The shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange, therefore the price of the shares is available. The total amount of the investment can be summarized as follows: As at As at September 30, December 2020 31, 2019 $ $ Gitennes Exploration Inc. - 300,000 regular shares (nil as at December 31, 2019) 42,000 - Investment in a listed company 42,000 - 7. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS As at Option As at Mining properties Jan. 1, payments September 30, acquisition costs 2020 Additions Impairment received 2020 $ $ $ $ Mitchi 940,364 3,787 - - 944,151 Anik 1,555,654 - - (75,000) 1,480,654 Rivière à l'aigle 129,894 - - (24,750) 105,144 Gaspard nord 1,786 - - - 1,786 Cousineau 4,757 - - - 4,757 New Mosher 9,797 - - - - Wabash 26,184 2,650 - - 28,834 Baie Johann Beetz 27,352 - - - 27,352 2,695,788 6,437 - (109,547) 2,592,678 As at As at Mining properties Jan. 1, Transferred - Dec. 31, acquisition costs 2019 Additions Impairment held for sale 2019 $ $ $ $ Mitchi 931,164 26,978 (17,778)1) - 940,364 Anik - 21,708 (388,913)1) 1,922,859 2) 1,555,654 Rivière à l'aigle 117,046 12,848 - - 129,894 Gaspard nord 1,133 653 - - 1,786 Cousineau 3,785 2,104 (1,132)1) - 4,757 New Mosher 8,883 914 - - 9,797 Wabash 25,534 650 - - 26,184 Baie Johann Beetz 25,260 2,092 - - 27,352 1,112,805 67,947 (407,823) 1,922,859 2,695,788 Some claims were dropped, and the Corporation impaired partially the property. An agreement has been signed for the sale of the Anik property to a new company, Monster Exploration. Due to lack of funding, the new Company was never created, and the sale did not materialize. The property has been reclassified into exploration and evaluation assets. Refer to the consolidated financial statements of December 31, 2019 for more information. - 10 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 7. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS (CONT'D) 7.1 Anik On May 27, 2020, the Corporation granted to IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), an option allowing it to acquire a maximum undivided interest of 80% in the Anik gold project in consideration of the following terms: Cash Payments Work $ $ First option for an initial participation of 75% At the signature (completed) 75,000 - On or before May 26, 2021 75,000 250,000 On or before May 26, 2022 100,000 500,000 On or before May 26, 2023 100,000 750,000 On or before May 26, 2024 100,000 1,000,000 On or before May 26, 2025 150,000 1,500,000 600,000 4,000,000 Second option for an additional participation of 5% Delivery of a prefeasibility study in the subsequent 5 years and commitment to spend an additional $500,000 yearly. - 2,500,000 Total for a maximum participation of 80% 600,000 6,500,000 Both options can be exercised before their respective 5-year periods, if IAMGOLD so chooses. Following either of these options, Kintavar will retain a contributing net interest of 25% or 20% as the case may be, which can be converted at Kintavar's election to a 10% non-contributing and free carried interest until commercial production is achieved. The contributing interests are subject to standard dilution conditions, which upon dilution to less than 10%, would convert to a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR"). IAMGOLD reserved the right to buy back 0.75% of the NSR for $2,000,000. Pursuant to the Agreement, Kintavar will receive from IAMGOLD an additional $ 400,000 in cash upon the first declaration of at least 300,000 ounces of gold from 43-101 indicated mineral resources. In addition, and in each case, (a) upon a decision to develop a first mine and later (b) upon a decision to report commercial production on all or part of the Project, IAMGOLD will issue a payment of $1,000,000 in cash and / or ordinary shares of IAMGOLD. In total, these additional payments could reach a total of $2,400,000. 7.2 Rivière à l'aigle and New Mosher On August 13, 2020, the Company granted Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes") an option allowing it to acquire stakes of up to 85% of the interests in the Rivière à l'Aigle properties ("RAL") and New Mosher. To earn these interests in the RAL and New Mosher properties, Gitennes will make stock and cash payments to Kintavar and incur certain exploration expenses as shown in the table below. The number of shares presented in the table is post-consolidation. Kintavar will remain the operator until Part 2 of the option agreement is completed, no later than September 30, 2022. - 11 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 7. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS (CONT'D) Rivière à l'Aigle New Mosher property property Date of completion Issuance of Issuance of ordinary ordinary stocks Work stocks Work Approuval of the TSX-V (completed) 150,000 nil 150,000 nil At the latest Sept. 30, 2021 250,000 $150,000 150,000 150,000 At the latest Sept. 30, 2022 300,000 $250,000 150,000 250,000 At the latest Sept. 30, 2022 300,000 $400,000 150,000 300,000 At the latest Sept. 30, 2022 500,000 $700,000 400,000 300,000 Exploration and evaluation expenses 1,500,000 $1,500,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 The RAL and New Mosher properties are under separate option agreements and the above share issuances and exploration expenditures are mutually exclusive. Upon making the above share issuances and exploration expenditures separately on each property, Gitennes will earn a 70% interest in each property. Gitennes can increase its interest to 85% on either property by either producing an inferred resource or conducting a PEA by September 30, 2025. Upon completion of an inferred resource Gitennes will pay Kintavar $250,000 in cash or shares at Gitennes' option and pay an additional $750,000 in cash only on delivering a PEA. Gitennes will grant to Kintavar a 1.5% NSR on each property and Kintavar will grant Gitennes the right to purchase at any time 1% for $1.0 million CAD. 8. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Net book value Net book value January 1, Write-off September 30, 2020 Additions Depreciation 2020 $ $ $ $ $ Rolling stock 170,447 168,940 - (33,468) 305,919 Right-of-use assets 1,098 - - (1,098) - Outfitter trails 75,427 - - (2,889) 72,538 Electric line 150,854 - - (5,777) 145,077 Spawning grounds 75,427 - - (2,889) 72,538 Outfitting equipment 402,330 21,739 - (32,074) 391,995 Buildings 1,894,159 30,135 - (79,081) 1,845,213 2,769,742 220,814 - (157,276) 2,833,280 Net book value Net book value January 1, December 31, 2019 Additions Write-off Depreciation 2019 $ $ $ $ $ Rolling stock 24,586 157,650 - (11,789) 170,447 Right-of-use assets 3,731 - - (2,633) 1,098 Outfitter trails - 77,032 - (1,605) 75,427 Electric line - 154,064 - (3,210) 150,854 Spawning grounds - 77,032 - (1,605) 75,427 Outfitting equipment - 419,823 - (17,493) 402,330 Buildings - 1,927,716 - (33,557) 1,894,159 28,317 2,813,317 - (71,892) 2,769,742 - 12 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 8. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT (CONT'D) As at As at September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Accumulated Cost Depreciation Net book value Net book value $ $ $ $ Rolling stock 363,987 (58,068) 305,919 170,447 Right-of-use assets 7,900 (7,900) - 1,098 Outfitter trails1) 77,032 (4,494) 72,538 75,427 Electric line1) 154,064 (8,987) 145,077 150,854 Spawning grounds1) 77,032 (4,494) 72,538 75,427 Outfitting equipment1) 441,562 (49,567) 391,995 402,330 Buildings1) 1,957,850 (112,637) 1,845,213 1,894,159 3,079,427 (238,247) 2,833,280 2,769,742 9. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES As at As at September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Trade payables and accrued liabilities 116,548 422,386 Due to Geomega Resources Inc. 17,983 60,357 Accrued salaries 63,278 62,299 Accrued vacations 39,999 63,444 Government remittances 47,456 1,877 Trade and other payables 285,265 610,363 10. OBLIGATIONS UNDER FINANCE LEASE As at As at September December 31, 30, 2020 2019 $ $ Obligation under finance lease, at 26.9%, payable in monthly instalments of $322, maturing in May 2020. - 1,500 Obligation under finance lease, 17.00%, payable in monthly instalments of $2,012, maturing in November 2021. 12,466 16,951 Obligation under finance lease, 4.99%, payable in monthly instalments of $559, maturing in June 2023. 17,194 21,490 Obligation under finance lease, 3.75%, payable in monthly instalments of $1,384, maturing in September 2025. 75,618 - Current portion (28,921) (15,361) Obligations under finance lease non-current portion 76,357 24,580 - 13 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 11. LIABILITY RELATED TO THE PREMIUM ON FLOW THROUGH SHARES As at As at September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Balance, beginning 99,000 120,167 Addition, net of issue costs - 300,000 Reduction related to qualifying exploration expenditures (99,000) (321,167) Liability related to the premium on flow through shares - 99,000 12. LONG-TERM DEBT As at As at September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 $ $ Term loan secured by a first mortgage on the present and future movable properties of the Corporation, on the current immovable properties and on the universality of the receivables as well as by a joint guarantee of the Corporation and its subsidiary. The loan bears interest at 4.53%. Interest and principal of $2,778 are payable monthly, maturing in August 2034. 463,889 488,888 Term loan secured by a first mortgage on the present and future movable properties of the Corporation, on the current immovable properties and on the universality of the receivables as well as by a joint guarantee of the Corporation and its subsidiary. The loan bears interest at 6.55%. Interest is payable monthly, and the payment of principal begins in August 2020 until July 2035. The loan is payable through 180 installments of $4,369. 496,711 500,000 Term loan secured by a first mortgage on certain equipment at a rate of 7.49% and payable in installments of $1,079, maturing in 46,242 53,133 November 2024. Canadian Emergency Business Account (CERB) received in the context of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan bears no interest and the principal is payable in full by December 26,814 - 31, 2022. Current portion (61,854) (50,816) Long-term debt - non-current portion 971,802 991,205 In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pourvoirie Fer à Cheval, a subsidiary of the Corporation, requested and received $40,000 under the Canadian Emergency Business Account (CERB), an interest-free loan offered to cover operating expenses. Repayment of the loan balance by December 31, 2022 will result in a loan forgiveness of $10,000. On December 31, 2022, the Corporation has the option of extending the loan for 3 years and will bear an interest rate of 5%. To estimate fair market value, the debt component was first estimated at $26,262, considering the discount and interest-free aspects. An effective rate of 5% was used, which corresponds to a rate that the Corporation would have obtained for a similar investment. The residual value of $13,738 was recorded as a government grant presented in revenue on the statement of operations. - 14 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) EQUITY

The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of class A, B, C common shares and class

A, B, C and D special shares. Only class A common shares ("Shares") are issued with the following restrictions and privileges: voting, participating with dividend as declared by the Board of Directors.

There were 1,250,000 shares held in escrow as at September 30, 2020 (6,101,017 as at December 31, 2019). WARRANTS Changes in the Corporation's warrants are as follows: Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Weighted Weighted average average Number of Carrying exercise Number of Carrying exercise warrants Value price warrants Value price $ $ $ $ Balance, beginning 8,899,091 1,040,101 0,696 12,059,479 1,174,607 0,557 Exercised - - - (1,767,696) (82,277) 0,180 Expired (8,899,091) (1,040,101) 0,696 (1,392,692) (52,229) 0,142 Balance, end - - - 8,899,091 1,040,101 0,696 15. BROKER OPTIONS Changes in the Corporation's broker options are as follows: Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Weighted Weighted Number of average Number of average broker Carrying exercise broker Carrying exercise options Value price options Value price $ $ $ $ Balance, beginning 243,613 40,830 0.540 405,053 50,259 0.383 Exercised - - - (40,501) (2,337) 0.151 Expired (243,613) (40,830) 0.540 (120,939) (7,092) 0.143 Balance, end - - - 243,613 40,830 0.540 - 15 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 16. STOCK OPTIONS Changes in stock options are as follows: Nine months ended September 30, 2020 2019 Weighted Weighted Number of Average Number of Average options Exercise Price options Exercise Price $ $ Balance, beginning 8,287,500 0.32 7,546,250 0.34 Granted 1,415,000 0.10 1,235,000 0.17 Exercised - - (30,000) 0.14 Forfeited (153,750) 0.16 (321,250) 0.25 Expired (501,250) 0.30 (142,500) 0.22 Balance, end 9,047,500 0.27 8,287,500 0.32 Balance, end exercisable 7,092,500 0.33 5,798,750 0.32 Stock options outstanding as at September 30, 2020 are as follows: Number of options Number of options Exercise outstanding exercisable price Expiry date $ 1,102,500 1,102,500 0.14 March 23, 2022 150,000 150,000 0.14 December 29, 2022 4,850,000 4,850,000 0.40 June 27, 2023 400,000 400,000 0.35 September 17, 2023 100,000 75,000 0.17 December 10, 2023 1,030,000 515,000 0.17 June 20, 2024 1,415,000 - 0.10 June 29, 2024 9,047,500 7,092,500 On June 29, 2020, the shareholders of the Corporation renewed the stock option plan which stipulates that the maximum number of ordinary shares in the capital of the Corporation that can be reserved for allocation under the plan is limited to 10% of the Shares outstanding. On the same date, the Corporation granted its directors, officers, employees and consultants 1,415,000 stock options at a price of $0.10. The fair value of these stock options is $117,445 or a fair value of $0.083 per option. The fair value of the options granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes model based on the following assumptions: risk-free interest rate of 0.312%, expected volatility of 139.92%, no dividend per share and expected term of the options of 3.75 years. - 16 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars) 17. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENSES Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ $ $ $ Salaries and benefits 111,181 382,794 312,156 707,874 Geology and prospecting 6,025 63,441 34,170 101,014 Drilling - - 144,303 2,604 Analysis 23,050 90,263 125,574 124,161 Geophysics - 1,109 7,079 11,609 Geochemistry - - - 6,196 Metallurgy - - 2,633 76,928 Lodging and travel 7,984 117,122 45,824 142,058 Supplies 42,657 100,214 84,461 175,887 Taxes, permits and insurance 1,551 1,497 3,376 5,312 Exploration and evaluation expenses before tax credits 192,448 756,440 759,576 1,353,273 Tax credits (90,624) (252,121) (170,248) (315,231) Exploration and evaluation expenses 101,824 504,219 589,328 1,038,412 18. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Changes in non-cashworking capital items Nine months ending September 30, 2020 2019 $ $ Receivables 377,546 122,734 Stock 48,084 11,750 Prepaid expenses and others 40,463 46,296 Trade and other payables (325,097) 63,639 Deferred revenues 41,069 (2,206) 182,065 242,213 Non-cash transactions Nine months ending September 30, 2020 2019 $ $ Shares issued as part of a business acquisition - 593,750 Collection of an option payment in shares of a listed company 34,547 - Acquisition of a fixed asset with an obligation under finance lease agreement 75,618 - Reduction of an obligation under finance lease following repayment by insurances - 54,627 - 17 - Attachments Original document

