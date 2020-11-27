Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Kintavar Exploration Inc.    KTR   CA49720T1021

KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC.

(KTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kintavar Exploration : Q3 – Financial Statement

11/27/2020 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

The attached financial statements have been prepared by Management of

Kintavar Exploration Inc. and have not been reviewed by the auditors

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

As at

As at

September 30,

December 31,

Note

2020

2019

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

3,156,169

4,106,580

Receivables

5

300,179

653,547

Stock

27,804

75,888

Prepaid expenses

107,323

147,786

Current assets

3,591,475

4,983,801

Non-current assets

Exploration and evaluation assets

7

2,592,678

2,695,788

Investment in a listed company

6

42,000

-

Property and equipment

8

2,833,280

2,769,742

Non-current assets

5,467,958

5,465,530

Total assets

9,059,433

10,449,331

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Bank overdraft

12,314

37,266

Trade and other payables

9

285,266

610,363

Deferred revenues

52,736

11,667

Obligations under finance leases

10

28,921

15,361

Long-term debt

12

61,854

50,816

Liability related to the premium on flow-through shares

11

-

99,000

Current liabilities

441,091

824,473

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liability

80,863

80,863

Obligations under finance leases

10

76,357

24,580

Long-term debt

12

971,8002

991,205

Non-current liabilities

1,129,022

1,096,648

Total liabilities

1,570,113

1,921,121

Equity

Share capital

13

17,391,097

17,391,097

Warrants

14

-

1,040,101

Broker options

15

-

40,830

Stock options

16

1,705,808

1,648,054

Contributed Surplus

1,272,626

87,155

Deficit

(12,880,211)

(11,679,027)

Total equity

7,489,320

8,528,210

Total liabilities and equity

9,059,433

10,449,331

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30

September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

Note

$

$

Sales revenue

345,986

176,049

905,759

176,049

Operating expenses

Exploration and evaluation, net of tax credits

17

101,824

504,319

589,328

1,038,412

Costs of sales

87,377

33,383

323,771

33,383

Salaries and benefits

198,001

164,711

483,736

300,939

Share-based compensation

25,871

151,271

162,294

585,480

Professional fees

2,140

109,359

78,400

168,825

Travel, conference and investor relations

9,329

89,465

126,388

307,247

General expenses and maintenance

48,820

11,363

128,604

11,363

Administration

19,771

10,204

62,151

27,810

Filing fees

4,447

21,222

19,414

34,187

Rent

5,550

3,875

8,325

12,725

Insurance and taxes

16,074

8,935

39,048

14,387

Depreciation of property and equipment

51,453

26,103

157,274

32,334

Operating loss

(224,671)

(958,161)

(1,272,974)

(2,391,043)

Other income (expenses)

Interest income

6,143

22,569

39,490

91,769

Finance costs

(21,753)

(14,555)

(75,563)

(16,261)

Gain on disposal of exploration and evaluation

assets

14,953

-

14,953

-

Net loss in fair value of an investment in a listed

company

(7,500)

-

(7,500)

-

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

1,500

-

1,500

-

(6,657)

8,014

(27,120)

75,508

Net loss before income taxes

(231,328)

(950,147)

(1,300,094)

(2,315,535)

Current income taxes

-

-

90

-

Deferred income taxes recovery

10

-

-

(99,000)

(120,167)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(231,328)

(950,147)

(1,201,184)

(2,195,368)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0,002)

(0,011)

(0,013)

(0,027)

Weighted average number of basic and diluted

outstanding shares

91,199,324

82,105,158

91,199,324

82,218,795

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

Number of

shares

Capital

Broker

Stock

Contributed

Total

Note

outstanding

Stock

Warrants

Options

Options

surplus

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2020

91,199,324

17,391,097

1,040,101

40,830

1,648,054

87,155

(11,679,027)

8,528,210

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,201,184)

(1,201,184)

Stock-based compensation

16

-

-

-

-

162,294

-

-

162,294

Expired option

-

-

-

-

(104,540)

104,540

-

-

Expired warrants

-

-

(1,040,101)

-

-

1,040,101

-

-

Expired broker options

-

-

(40,830)

-

40,830

-

-

Balance as at September 30, 2020

91,199,324

17,391,097

-

-

1,705,808

1,272,626

(12,880,211)

7,489,320

Number of

shares

Capital

Broker

Stock

Contributed

Total

Note

outstanding

Stock

Warrants

Options

Options

surplus

Deficit

equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at January 1, 2019

80,236,127

15,481,922

1,174,607

50,259

945,835

4,176

(8,132,607)

9,524,192

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(2,195,368)

(2,195,368)

Shares issued as part of a business acquisition

3,125,000

593,750

-

-

-

-

-

593,750

Exercised stock options

30,000

7,320

-

-

(3,120)

-

-

4,200

Exercised warrants

1,767,696

399,663

(82,277)

-

-

-

-

317,386

Exercised broker options

10,895

2,668

-

(708)

-

-

-

1,960

Stock-based compensation

-

-

-

-

585,480

-

-

585,480

Expired options

-

-

-

-

(23,659)

23,659

-

-

Expired warrants

-

-

(1,852)

-

-

1,852

-

-

Expired broker options

-

-

-

(580)

-

580

-

-

Balance as of September 30, 2019

85,169,718

15,891,573

1,090,478

48,971

1,504,536

30,267

(10,327,975)

8,831,600

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

Nine months ended

September 30

Note

2020

2019

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(1,201,184)

(2,195,368)

Adjustments for:

Stock-based compensation

162,294

585,480

Accrued interest on investments

(24,178)

(40,015)

Depreciation of property and equipment

157,276

32,146

Net loss in fair value of an investment in a listed company

7,500

-

Gain on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets

(14,953)

-

Deferred income tax recovery

(99,000)

(120,167)

Gain from write-off of rental obligation

-

(4,537)

Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment

(1,500)

-

Long-term debt accretion charge

552

-

Change in non-cash working capital items

18

182,065

242,213

Cash flows used in operating activities

(831,128)

(1,500,248)

Investing activities

Business acquisition, net of acquired cash and cash equivalents

-

(1,795,854)

Disposal of maturities of investments

-

5,000,000

Additions of exploration and evaluation assets

(6,437)

-

Collection of option payments on exploration and evaluation assets

75,000

-

Acquisition of fixed assets

(145,196)

(55,149)

Sale of fixed assets

1,500

-

Cash flows used in investing activities

(75,133)

3,148,997

Financing activities

Repayment of bank overdraft

(24,952)

(2,167)

Exercise of warrants

-

317,386

Exercise of broker options

-

1,960

Exercise of options

-

4,200

Obligations under financial leases repayment

(10,281)

(16,366)

Increase of long-term debt

26,262

1,000,000

Repayment of long-term debt

(35,179)

(4,317)

Cash flows from (used) in financing activities

44,150

1,300,696

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(950,411)

2,949,445

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning

4,106,580

1,125,844

Cash and cash equivalents - ending

3,156,169

4,075,289

Non-cash transactions (note 18)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

- 5 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

1. NATURE OF OPERATIONS

Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation") was formed on March 24, 2017 upon the issuance of an amalgamation certificate under the Business Corporations Act (Quebec) and is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The Corporation's class A common shares ("Shares") are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol KTR. The address of the Corporation's registered office and principal place of business is 75, boul. de Mortagne, Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, J4B 6Y4.

The Corporation has not yet determined whether its mineral properties contain ore reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets is dependent upon the ability of the Corporation to obtain necessary financing to pursue the exploration and evaluation on its mining properties.

The present financial statements (the" Financial Statements") have been prepared on the basis of accounting principles applicable to a going concern, which contemplates the realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of business as they come due. In assessing the validity of the principle of continuity of operations, management takes into account all available data regarding the future, which represents at least, but not limited to, the twelve months following the end of the presentation period. As at September 30, 2020, the Corporation reported a net loss of $231,328 ($950,147 as of September 30, 2019) and has an accumulated deficit of $12,880,211. As of September 30, 2020, the Corporation had a working capital of $3,150,384 ($4,159,328 as at December 31, 2019)

Management of the Corporation believes it has sufficient funds to pay its ongoing general and administrative expenses, to pursue its budgeted exploration and evaluation expenditures, and to meet its liabilities, obligations and existing commitments for the ensuing twelve (12) months as they fall due. While management has been successful in securing financing in the past, there can be no assurance that it will be able to do so in the future or that these sources of funding or initiatives will be available to the Corporation or that they will be available on terms which are acceptable to the Corporation.

Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the world financial market as well as on the price of several metals including copper, the main resource in the Corporation's portfolio of projects. The Corporation continues to monitor and assess the impact on its exploration activities and the operation of the outfitter. The potential impact is uncertain, and it is difficult to reliably measure the extent of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on future financial results.

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION

These Financial Statements have been prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The Financial Statements should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The accounting policies, methods of computation and presentation applied in these Financial Statements are consistent with those of the previous financial year, except for the new accounting policies described below.

- 6 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (CONT'D)

2.1 Financial Instruments

Financial assets and financial liabilities are recognized when the Corporation becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the financial instrument.

Financial assets are derecognized when the contractual rights to receive the cash flows from the financial asset have expired, or when the financial asset and all substantial risks and rewards have been transferred. A financial liability is derecognized when it is extinguished, discharged, cancelled or when it expires.

  1. Financial assets
    Financial assets are initially measured at fair value. If the financial asset is not subsequently accounted for at fair value through profit or loss, then the initial measurement includes transaction costs that are directly attributable to the asset's acquisition or origination. On initial recognition, the Corporation classifies its financial instruments in the following categories depending on the purpose for which the instruments were acquired.
    Amortized cost:
    Financial assets at amortized cost are non-derivative financial assets with fixed or determinable payments constituted solely of payments of principal and interest that are held within a "held to collect" business model. Financial assets at amortized cost are initially recognized at the amount expected to be received, less, when material, a discount to reduce the financial assets to fair value. Subsequently, financial assets at amortized cost are measured using the effective interest method less a provision for expected losses. The Corporation's cash and cash equivalents, investments and accounts receivable are classified within this category.
    Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss:
    Investments in equity are subsequently measured at fair market value and changes are recognized in net income. The category includes the investment in a listed mining exploration company. This instrument is measured at fair market value and changes in fair market value are recognized in net income. Fair market value is determined on the basis of stock market prices.
    b) Financial liabilities

Amortized cost:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities are initially measured at the amount required to be paid, less, when material, a discount to reduce the payables to fair value. Subsequently, financial liabilities are measured at amortized cost using the effective interest method.

c) Impairment of financial assets

Amortized cost:

The expected loss is the difference between the amortized cost of the financial asset and the present value of the expected future cash flows, discounted using the instrument's original effective interest rate. The carrying amount of the asset is reduced by this amount either directly or indirectly through the use of an allowance account. Provisions for expected losses are adjusted upwards or downwards in subsequent periods if the amount of the expected loss increases or decreases.

- 7 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

2. BASIS OF PRESENTATION (CONT'D)

2.2 Exploration and evaluation expenses

Exploration and evaluation ("E&E") assets include rights in exploration properties, paid or acquired through a business combination or an acquisition of assets. Mining rights are recorded at acquisition cost less accumulated impairment losses. Mining rights and options to acquire undivided interests in mining rights are depreciated only as these properties are put into commercial production.

E&E expenses include costs related to the initial search for mineral deposits with economic potential or to obtain more information about existing mineral deposits. E&E expenses also include costs associated with prospecting, sampling, trenching, drilling and other work involved in searching for ore such as topographical, geological, geochemical and geophysical studies. Expenditures relating to E&E activities are expensed as incurred.

E&E include costs related to establishing the technical and commercial viability of extracting a mineral resource identified through exploration or acquired through a business combination or asset acquisition. E&E include the cost of:

  • establishing the volume and grade of deposits through drilling of core samples, trenching and sampling activities in an ore body that is classified as either a mineral resource or a proven and probable reserve;
  • determining the optimal methods of extraction and metallurgical and treatment processes, including the separation process, for the Corporation's mining properties;
  • studies related to surveying, transportation and infrastructure requirements;
  • permitting activities; and
  • economic evaluations to determine whether development of the mineralized material is commercially justified, including scoping, prefeasibility and final feasibility studies.

The E&E expenses are recorded in the statement of loss and comprehensive loss until such time as the technical feasibility and commercial viability has been established that supports the future development of the property, and such development receives the Board of Directors approval, at which time the mine project moves into the development phase.

E&E include overhead expenses directly attributable to the related activities.

From time to time, the Corporation may acquire or dispose of a property pursuant to the terms of an option agreement. Due to the fact that options are exercisable entirely at the discretion of the option holder, the amounts payable or receivable are not recorded. Option payments are recorded when they are made or received. Proceeds on the sale of exploration properties are applied by property in reduction of the exploration properties and any residual is recorded in the statement of comprehensive loss unless there is contractual work required in which case the residual gain is deferred and will reduce the contractual disbursements when done.

Disposal of interest relating to option agreements

When disposing of interest in connection with option agreements, the Corporation does not recognize exploration and evaluation expenses incurred on the properties by the purchaser. In addition, the consideration received in cash or in shares from the acquirer are recorded in order as a reduction of the book value of previously capitalized expenses, from the book value of exploration and evaluation expenses in profit or loss, any excess being recognized as a gain on disposal of exploration and evaluation assets in profit or loss.

The Board of Directors has approved the Financial Statements on November 26, 2020.

- 8 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

  1. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGMENTS
    The preparation of Financial Statements in conformity with IFRS requires the Corporation to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the Financial Statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. The Corporation also makes estimates and assumptions concerning the future. The determination of estimates requires the exercise of judgement based on various assumptions and other factors such as historical experience and current and expected economic conditions. Actual results could differ from those estimates.
    Estimates and assumptions are continually evaluated and are based on historical experience and other factors, including expectations of future events that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances.
    In preparing the Financial Statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Corporation's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.
  2. CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
    Short-term investments held as at September 30, 2020 and classified as cash equivalents are:
    • Guaranteed investment certificate of $400,000 at 0.90% interest expiring July 22, 2021. Interest and principal are cashable at any time.
    • Investment of $2,500,000 in a mutual fund at a rate of 0.25%. Interest and principal are cashable at any time.

The Corporation has the following credit facility:

  • Operating line of credit, which provides for advances of up to $50,000, bearing interest at the prime rate of financial institution plus 2.35% (effective rate of 4.80% as September 30, 2020). As at September 30, 2020, the amount the amount used under this credit facility was $12,314.

All the funds raised during the flow-through financing of October 17, 2019 were spent as of September 30, 2020. There is therefore no liability related to the premium on flow-through shares on that date.

5. RECEIVABLES

As at

As at,

September 30, December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Accounts receivable

50,892

3,969

Sales taxes receivable

14,495

289,752

Tax credits and mining rights receivable

170,249

335,648

Grants receivable

63,826

-

Interest receivable

717

24,178

Amounts receivable

300,179

653,547

- 9 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

6. INVESTMENT IN A LISTED COMPANY

The Company holds marketable securities. The investment is valued at fair market value.

The shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange, therefore the price of the shares is available. The total amount of the investment can be summarized as follows:

As at

As at

September 30,

December

2020

31, 2019

$

$

Gitennes Exploration Inc. - 300,000 regular shares

(nil as at December 31, 2019)

42,000

-

Investment in a listed company

42,000

-

7. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS

As at

Option

As at

Mining properties

Jan. 1,

payments September 30,

acquisition costs

2020

Additions

Impairment

received

2020

$

$

$

$

Mitchi

940,364

3,787

-

-

944,151

Anik

1,555,654

-

-

(75,000)

1,480,654

Rivière à l'aigle

129,894

-

-

(24,750)

105,144

Gaspard nord

1,786

-

-

-

1,786

Cousineau

4,757

-

-

-

4,757

New Mosher

9,797

-

-

-

-

Wabash

26,184

2,650

-

-

28,834

Baie Johann Beetz

27,352

-

-

-

27,352

2,695,788

6,437

-

(109,547)

2,592,678

As at

As at

Mining properties

Jan. 1,

Transferred -

Dec. 31,

acquisition costs

2019

Additions

Impairment

held for sale

2019

$

$

$

$

Mitchi

931,164

26,978

(17,778)1)

-

940,364

Anik

-

21,708

(388,913)1)

1,922,859 2)

1,555,654

Rivière à l'aigle

117,046

12,848

-

-

129,894

Gaspard nord

1,133

653

-

-

1,786

Cousineau

3,785

2,104

(1,132)1)

-

4,757

New Mosher

8,883

914

-

-

9,797

Wabash

25,534

650

-

-

26,184

Baie Johann Beetz

25,260

2,092

-

-

27,352

1,112,805

67,947

(407,823)

1,922,859

2,695,788

  1. Some claims were dropped, and the Corporation impaired partially the property.
  2. An agreement has been signed for the sale of the Anik property to a new company, Monster Exploration. Due to lack of funding, the new Company was never created, and the sale did not materialize. The property has been reclassified into exploration and evaluation assets. Refer to the consolidated financial statements of December 31, 2019 for more information.

- 10 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

7. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS (CONT'D)

7.1 Anik

On May 27, 2020, the Corporation granted to IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD"), an option allowing it to acquire a maximum undivided interest of 80% in the Anik gold project in consideration of the following terms:

Cash Payments

Work

$

$

First option for an initial participation of 75%

At the signature (completed)

75,000

-

On or before May 26, 2021

75,000

250,000

On or before May 26, 2022

100,000

500,000

On or before May 26, 2023

100,000

750,000

On or before May 26, 2024

100,000

1,000,000

On or before May 26, 2025

150,000

1,500,000

600,000

4,000,000

Second option for an additional participation of 5%

Delivery of a prefeasibility study in the subsequent 5 years and

commitment to spend an additional $500,000 yearly.

-

2,500,000

Total for a maximum participation of 80%

600,000

6,500,000

Both options can be exercised before their respective 5-year periods, if IAMGOLD so chooses. Following either of these options, Kintavar will retain a contributing net interest of 25% or 20% as the case may be, which can be converted at Kintavar's election to a 10% non-contributing and free carried interest until commercial production is achieved. The contributing interests are subject to standard dilution conditions, which upon dilution to less than 10%, would convert to a 1.5% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR"). IAMGOLD reserved the right to buy back 0.75% of the NSR for $2,000,000.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Kintavar will receive from IAMGOLD an additional $ 400,000 in cash upon the first declaration of at least 300,000 ounces of gold from 43-101 indicated mineral resources. In addition, and in each case, (a) upon a decision to develop a first mine and later (b) upon a decision to report commercial production on all or part of the Project, IAMGOLD will issue a payment of $1,000,000 in cash and / or ordinary shares of IAMGOLD. In total, these additional payments could reach a total of $2,400,000.

7.2 Rivière à l'aigle and New Mosher

On August 13, 2020, the Company granted Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes") an option allowing it to acquire stakes of up to 85% of the interests in the Rivière à l'Aigle properties ("RAL") and New Mosher. To earn these interests in the RAL and New Mosher properties, Gitennes will make stock and cash payments to Kintavar and incur certain exploration expenses as shown in the table below. The number of shares presented in the table is post-consolidation. Kintavar will remain the operator until Part 2 of the option agreement is completed, no later than September 30, 2022.

- 11 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

7. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION ASSETS (CONT'D)

Rivière à l'Aigle

New Mosher

property

property

Date of completion

Issuance of

Issuance of

ordinary

ordinary

stocks

Work

stocks

Work

Approuval of the TSX-V (completed)

150,000

nil

150,000

nil

At the latest Sept. 30, 2021

250,000

$150,000

150,000

150,000

At the latest Sept. 30, 2022

300,000

$250,000

150,000

250,000

At the latest Sept. 30, 2022

300,000

$400,000

150,000

300,000

At the latest Sept. 30, 2022

500,000

$700,000

400,000

300,000

Exploration and evaluation expenses

1,500,000

$1,500,000

1,000,000

1,000,000

The RAL and New Mosher properties are under separate option agreements and the above share issuances and exploration expenditures are mutually exclusive. Upon making the above share issuances and exploration expenditures separately on each property, Gitennes will earn a 70% interest in each property. Gitennes can increase its interest to 85% on either property by either producing an inferred resource or conducting a PEA by September 30, 2025. Upon completion of an inferred resource Gitennes will pay Kintavar $250,000 in cash or shares at Gitennes' option and pay an additional $750,000 in cash only on delivering a PEA. Gitennes will grant to Kintavar a 1.5% NSR on each property and Kintavar will grant Gitennes the right to purchase at any time 1% for $1.0 million CAD.

8. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT

Net book value

Net book value

January 1,

Write-off

September 30,

2020

Additions

Depreciation

2020

$

$

$

$

$

Rolling stock

170,447

168,940

-

(33,468)

305,919

Right-of-use assets

1,098

-

-

(1,098)

-

Outfitter trails

75,427

-

-

(2,889)

72,538

Electric line

150,854

-

-

(5,777)

145,077

Spawning grounds

75,427

-

-

(2,889)

72,538

Outfitting equipment

402,330

21,739

-

(32,074)

391,995

Buildings

1,894,159

30,135

-

(79,081)

1,845,213

2,769,742

220,814

-

(157,276)

2,833,280

Net book value

Net book value

January 1,

December 31,

2019

Additions

Write-off

Depreciation

2019

$

$

$

$

$

Rolling stock

24,586

157,650

-

(11,789)

170,447

Right-of-use assets

3,731

-

-

(2,633)

1,098

Outfitter trails

-

77,032

-

(1,605)

75,427

Electric line

-

154,064

-

(3,210)

150,854

Spawning grounds

-

77,032

-

(1,605)

75,427

Outfitting equipment

-

419,823

-

(17,493)

402,330

Buildings

-

1,927,716

-

(33,557)

1,894,159

28,317

2,813,317

-

(71,892)

2,769,742

- 12 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

8. PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT (CONT'D)

As at

As at

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

Accumulated

Cost

Depreciation Net book value Net book value

$

$

$

$

Rolling stock

363,987

(58,068)

305,919

170,447

Right-of-use assets

7,900

(7,900)

-

1,098

Outfitter trails1)

77,032

(4,494)

72,538

75,427

Electric line1)

154,064

(8,987)

145,077

150,854

Spawning grounds1)

77,032

(4,494)

72,538

75,427

Outfitting equipment1)

441,562

(49,567)

391,995

402,330

Buildings1)

1,957,850

(112,637)

1,845,213

1,894,159

3,079,427

(238,247)

2,833,280

2,769,742

9. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

As at

As at

September 30, December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Trade payables and accrued liabilities

116,548

422,386

Due to Geomega Resources Inc.

17,983

60,357

Accrued salaries

63,278

62,299

Accrued vacations

39,999

63,444

Government remittances

47,456

1,877

Trade and other payables

285,265

610,363

10. OBLIGATIONS UNDER FINANCE LEASE

As at

As at

September

December 31,

30, 2020

2019

$

$

Obligation under finance lease, at 26.9%, payable in monthly

instalments of $322, maturing in May 2020.

-

1,500

Obligation under finance lease, 17.00%, payable in monthly

instalments of $2,012, maturing in November 2021.

12,466

16,951

Obligation under finance lease, 4.99%, payable in monthly

instalments of $559, maturing in June 2023.

17,194

21,490

Obligation under finance lease, 3.75%, payable in monthly

instalments of $1,384, maturing in September 2025.

75,618

-

Current portion

(28,921)

(15,361)

Obligations under finance lease non-current portion

76,357

24,580

- 13 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

11. LIABILITY RELATED TO THE PREMIUM ON FLOW THROUGH SHARES

As at

As at

September 30, December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Balance, beginning

99,000

120,167

Addition, net of issue costs

-

300,000

Reduction related to qualifying exploration expenditures

(99,000)

(321,167)

Liability related to the premium on flow through shares

-

99,000

12. LONG-TERM DEBT

As at

As at

September 30, December 31,

2020

2019

$

$

Term loan secured by a first mortgage on the present and future

movable properties of the Corporation, on the current immovable

properties and on the universality of the receivables as well as by

a joint guarantee of the Corporation and its subsidiary. The loan

bears interest at 4.53%. Interest and principal of $2,778 are

payable monthly, maturing in August 2034.

463,889

488,888

Term loan secured by a first mortgage on the present and future

movable properties of the Corporation, on the current immovable

properties and on the universality of the receivables as well as by

a joint guarantee of the Corporation and its subsidiary. The loan

bears interest at 6.55%. Interest is payable monthly, and the

payment of principal begins in August 2020 until July 2035. The

loan is payable through 180 installments of $4,369.

496,711

500,000

Term loan secured by a first mortgage on certain equipment at a rate

of 7.49% and payable in installments of $1,079, maturing in

46,242

53,133

November 2024.

Canadian Emergency Business Account (CERB) received in the

context of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan

bears no interest and the principal is payable in full by December

26,814

-

31, 2022.

Current portion

(61,854)

(50,816)

Long-term debt - non-current portion

971,802

991,205

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pourvoirie Fer à Cheval, a subsidiary of the Corporation, requested and received $40,000 under the Canadian Emergency Business Account (CERB), an interest-free loan offered to cover operating expenses. Repayment of the loan balance by December 31, 2022 will result in a loan forgiveness of $10,000. On December 31, 2022, the Corporation has the option of extending the loan for 3 years and will bear an interest rate of 5%. To estimate fair market value, the debt component was first estimated at $26,262, considering the discount and interest-free aspects. An effective rate of 5% was used, which corresponds to a rate that the Corporation would have obtained for a similar investment. The residual value of $13,738 was recorded as a government grant presented in revenue on the statement of operations.

- 14 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

  1. EQUITY
    The Corporation is authorized to issue an unlimited number of class A, B, C common shares and class
    A, B, C and D special shares. Only class A common shares ("Shares") are issued with the following restrictions and privileges: voting, participating with dividend as declared by the Board of Directors.
    There were 1,250,000 shares held in escrow as at September 30, 2020 (6,101,017 as at December 31, 2019).
  2. WARRANTS

Changes in the Corporation's warrants are as follows:

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

2019

Weighted

Weighted

average

average

Number of

Carrying

exercise

Number of

Carrying

exercise

warrants

Value

price

warrants

Value

price

$

$

$

$

Balance, beginning

8,899,091

1,040,101

0,696

12,059,479

1,174,607

0,557

Exercised

-

-

-

(1,767,696)

(82,277)

0,180

Expired

(8,899,091)

(1,040,101)

0,696

(1,392,692)

(52,229)

0,142

Balance, end

-

-

-

8,899,091

1,040,101

0,696

15. BROKER OPTIONS

Changes in the Corporation's broker options are as follows:

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

2019

Weighted

Weighted

Number of

average

Number of

average

broker

Carrying

exercise

broker

Carrying

exercise

options

Value

price

options

Value

price

$

$

$

$

Balance, beginning

243,613

40,830

0.540

405,053

50,259

0.383

Exercised

-

-

-

(40,501)

(2,337)

0.151

Expired

(243,613)

(40,830)

0.540

(120,939)

(7,092)

0.143

Balance, end

-

-

-

243,613

40,830

0.540

- 15 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

16. STOCK OPTIONS

Changes in stock options are as follows:

Nine months ended

September 30, 2020

2019

Weighted

Weighted

Number of

Average

Number of

Average

options

Exercise Price

options

Exercise Price

$

$

Balance, beginning

8,287,500

0.32

7,546,250

0.34

Granted

1,415,000

0.10

1,235,000

0.17

Exercised

-

-

(30,000)

0.14

Forfeited

(153,750)

0.16

(321,250)

0.25

Expired

(501,250)

0.30

(142,500)

0.22

Balance, end

9,047,500

0.27

8,287,500

0.32

Balance, end exercisable

7,092,500

0.33

5,798,750

0.32

Stock options outstanding as at September 30, 2020 are as follows:

Number of options

Number of options

Exercise

outstanding

exercisable

price

Expiry date

$

1,102,500

1,102,500

0.14

March 23, 2022

150,000

150,000

0.14

December 29, 2022

4,850,000

4,850,000

0.40

June 27, 2023

400,000

400,000

0.35

September 17, 2023

100,000

75,000

0.17

December 10, 2023

1,030,000

515,000

0.17

June 20, 2024

1,415,000

-

0.10

June 29, 2024

9,047,500

7,092,500

On June 29, 2020, the shareholders of the Corporation renewed the stock option plan which stipulates that the maximum number of ordinary shares in the capital of the Corporation that can be reserved for allocation under the plan is limited to 10% of the Shares outstanding.

On the same date, the Corporation granted its directors, officers, employees and consultants 1,415,000 stock options at a price of $0.10. The fair value of these stock options is $117,445 or a fair value of $0.083 per option. The fair value of the options granted was estimated using the Black-Scholes model based on the following assumptions: risk-free interest rate of 0.312%, expected volatility of 139.92%, no dividend per share and expected term of the options of 3.75 years.

- 16 -

Kintavar Exploration Inc.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Nine months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

17. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENSES

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30

September 30

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

$

$

$

Salaries and benefits

111,181

382,794

312,156

707,874

Geology and prospecting

6,025

63,441

34,170

101,014

Drilling

-

-

144,303

2,604

Analysis

23,050

90,263

125,574

124,161

Geophysics

-

1,109

7,079

11,609

Geochemistry

-

-

-

6,196

Metallurgy

-

-

2,633

76,928

Lodging and travel

7,984

117,122

45,824

142,058

Supplies

42,657

100,214

84,461

175,887

Taxes, permits and insurance

1,551

1,497

3,376

5,312

Exploration and evaluation expenses

before tax credits

192,448

756,440

759,576

1,353,273

Tax credits

(90,624)

(252,121)

(170,248)

(315,231)

Exploration and evaluation expenses

101,824

504,219

589,328

1,038,412

18. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION RELATING TO THE STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Changes in non-cashworking capital items

Nine months ending

September 30,

2020

2019

$

$

Receivables

377,546

122,734

Stock

48,084

11,750

Prepaid expenses and others

40,463

46,296

Trade and other payables

(325,097)

63,639

Deferred revenues

41,069

(2,206)

182,065

242,213

Non-cash transactions

Nine months ending

September 30,

2020

2019

$

$

Shares issued as part of a business acquisition

-

593,750

Collection of an option payment in shares of a listed

company

34,547

-

Acquisition of a fixed asset with an obligation under finance

lease agreement

75,618

-

Reduction of an obligation under finance lease following

repayment by insurances

-

54,627

- 17 -

Disclaimer

Kintavar Exploration Inc. published this content on 27 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2020 22:02:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC.
05:03pKINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Q3 – Financial Statement
PU
11/20KINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Completes Field Work on Wabash Copper-Silver Project and ..
AQ
11/19KINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Completes Field Work on Wabash Copper-Silver Project and ..
AQ
11/12KINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Provides Exploration Update on its Wabash Copper-Silver P..
AQ
09/29KINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Identifies Cu, Ag, Zn and Mn Sediment Hosted Mineralizati..
AQ
09/18KINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Announces That Exploration Activities Have Commenced by I..
AQ
09/17KINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Announces That Exploration Activities Have Commenced by I..
AQ
06/30KINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting
AQ
06/29GITENNES EXPLORATION : Kintavar Options Out Two Gold Properties in Quebec to Git..
AQ
06/18KINTAVAR EXPLORATION : Drilling Results on Sherlock; Gold and Cobalt Trend Ident..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,34  0,26  0,26 
Net income 2019 -3,55 M -2,73 M -2,73 M
Net cash 2019 2,99 M 2,30 M 2,30 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,44x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 7,30 M 5,62 M 5,61 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 30,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC.
Duration : Period :
Kintavar Exploration Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kiril Mugerman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Anthony Billings Chairman
Mathieu Bourdeau Chief Financial Officer
Maxime Lemieux Secretary & Director
David Anthony Charles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KINTAVAR EXPLORATION INC.-44.83%6
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED45.53%10 030
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED13.60%8 195
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-8.24%6 228
HECLA MINING COMPANY42.18%2 560
SILVERCREST METALS INC.30.22%1 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ