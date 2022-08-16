Kintetsu : Financial Results for 1Q of FY2022

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP) August 10, 2022 Company name: Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9041 URL https://www.kintetsu-g-hd.co.jp/ Representative: President Toshihide Ogura Inquiries: General Manager of Accounting and Finance Naoyuki Isokawa TEL 06-6775-3465 Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 12, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2022 187,192 49.8 6,317 - 12,879 - 11,232 20.8 Three months ended June 30, 2021 124,961 - (14,579) - (8,874) - 9,300 - Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 59.06 - Three months ended June 30, 2021 48.90 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2022 1,944,118 435,210 20.2 As of March 31, 2022 1,895,770 421,760 20.0 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 0.00 - 25.00 25.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) 0.00 - 25.00 25.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 1,472,000 112.9 62,000 - 58,000 89.2 76,000 77.8 399.62

