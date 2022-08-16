Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9041   JP3260800002

KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(9041)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-16 am EDT
4715.00 JPY   +0.64%
05:02aKINTETSU : Financial Results for 1Q of FY2022
PU
04/07SkyDrive Inc. announced that it has received funding from Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd.
CI
03/30KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kintetsu : Financial Results for 1Q of FY2022

08/16/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2022

Company name:

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9041

URL https://www.kintetsu-g-hd.co.jp/

Representative:

President

Toshihide Ogura

Inquiries:

General Manager of Accounting and Finance

Naoyuki Isokawa

TEL 06-6775-3465

Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 12, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

187,192

49.8

6,317

-

12,879

-

11,232

20.8

Three months ended June 30, 2021

124,961

-

(14,579)

-

(8,874)

-

9,300

-

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

59.06

-

Three months ended June 30, 2021

48.90

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

1,944,118

435,210

20.2

As of March 31, 2022

1,895,770

421,760

20.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

25.00

25.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

0.00

-

25.00

25.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

1,472,000

112.9

62,000

-

58,000

89.2

76,000

77.8

399.62

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

190,662,061

shares

As of March 31, 2022

190,662,061

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

481,929

shares

As of March 31, 2022

480,661

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

190,180,670

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

190,178,606

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

78,902

123,895

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

59,730

55,702

Merchandise and finished goods

9,575

9,769

Work in process

4,032

5,399

Raw materials and supplies

4,934

4,657

Land and buildings for sale

132,965

133,399

Other

41,966

40,822

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(537)

(503)

Total current assets

331,569

373,142

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

545,943

539,993

Land

671,685

671,842

Construction in progress

2,262

2,581

Other, net

69,202

67,836

Total property, plant and equipment

1,289,093

1,282,253

Intangible assets

Goodwill

13

11

Other

13,944

13,716

Total intangible assets

13,958

13,728

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

141,291

154,148

Other

118,679

119,766

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,075)

(1,067)

Total investments and other assets

258,895

272,846

Total non-current assets

1,561,947

1,568,829

Deferred assets

2,252

2,146

Total assets

1,895,770

1,944,118

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

49,084

47,673

Short-term borrowings

204,018

206,361

Commercial papers

40,000

45,000

Current portion of bonds payable

12,753

13,137

Income taxes payable

4,262

1,295

Provision for bonuses

7,912

9,102

Provision for loss on exchanging gift certificates

5,495

5,580

Other

180,518

199,706

Total current liabilities

504,045

527,856

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

300,191

299,337

Long-term borrowings

503,125

515,878

Retirement benefit liability

8,569

8,628

Other

158,077

157,207

Total non-current liabilities

969,964

981,051

Total liabilities

1,474,009

1,508,908

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

126,476

126,476

Capital surplus

61,927

61,014

Retained earnings

80,555

87,057

Treasury shares

(1,150)

(1,155)

Total shareholders' equity

267,809

273,392

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

5,572

5,520

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

(0)

Revaluation reserve for land

87,108

87,092

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,837

10,471

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

16,293

16,284

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

110,812

119,369

Non-controlling interests

43,139

42,448

Total net assets

421,760

435,210

Total liabilities and net assets

1,895,770

1,944,118

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Operating revenue

124,961

187,192

Operating expenses

Operating expenses and cost of sales of transportation

111,664

151,251

Selling, general and administrative expenses

27,875

29,623

Total operating expenses

139,540

180,875

Operating profit (loss)

(14,579)

6,317

Non-operating income

Interest income

35

37

Dividend income

554

206

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

3,643

6,852

Subsidies for employment adjustment

2,880

633

Other

1,192

1,335

Total non-operating income

8,306

9,064

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,921

1,727

Other

680

775

Total non-operating expenses

2,601

2,502

Ordinary profit (loss)

(8,874)

12,879

Extraordinary income

Contribution for construction

4,566

2,566

Gain on sale of non-current assets

191

9

Gain on sale of investment securities

2,481

-

Gain on bargain purchase

10,863

-

Other

138

44

Total extraordinary income

18,241

2,621

Extraordinary losses

Tax purpose reduction entry of contribution for construction

4,525

2,563

Loss on sale of non-current assets

21

20

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

85

164

Impairment losses

208

21

Other

1,358

36

Total extraordinary losses

6,199

2,805

Profit before income taxes

3,168

12,694

Income taxes

(5,804)

1,036

Profit

8,972

11,658

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(327)

425

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,300

11,232

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 09:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 1 240 B 9 319 M 9 319 M
Net income 2023 39 400 M 296 M 296 M
Net Debt 2023 1 068 B 8 024 M 8 024 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,6x
Yield 2023 0,75%
Capitalization 891 B 6 696 M 6 696 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 26 605
Free-Float 96,6%
