Kintetsu : Financial Results for 1Q of FY2022
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 10, 2022
Company name:
Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9041
URL
https://www.kintetsu-g-hd.co.jp/
Representative:
President
Toshihide Ogura
Inquiries:
General Manager of Accounting and Finance
Naoyuki Isokawa
TEL 06-6775-3465
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 12, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
187,192
49.8
6,317
-
12,879
-
11,232
20.8
Three months ended June 30, 2021
124,961
-
(14,579)
-
(8,874)
-
9,300
-
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2022
59.06
-
Three months ended June 30, 2021
48.90
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
1,944,118
435,210
20.2
As of March 31, 2022
1,895,770
421,760
20.0
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
0.00
-
25.00
25.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
0.00
-
25.00
25.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
1,472,000
112.9
62,000
-
58,000
89.2
76,000
77.8
399.62
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
190,662,061
shares
As of March 31, 2022
190,662,061
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
481,929
shares
As of March 31, 2022
480,661
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
190,180,670
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
190,178,606
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
78,902
123,895
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
59,730
55,702
Merchandise and finished goods
9,575
9,769
Work in process
4,032
5,399
Raw materials and supplies
4,934
4,657
Land and buildings for sale
132,965
133,399
Other
41,966
40,822
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(537)
(503)
Total current assets
331,569
373,142
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
545,943
539,993
Land
671,685
671,842
Construction in progress
2,262
2,581
Other, net
69,202
67,836
Total property, plant and equipment
1,289,093
1,282,253
Intangible assets
Goodwill
13
11
Other
13,944
13,716
Total intangible assets
13,958
13,728
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
141,291
154,148
Other
118,679
119,766
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,075)
(1,067)
Total investments and other assets
258,895
272,846
Total non-current assets
1,561,947
1,568,829
Deferred assets
2,252
2,146
Total assets
1,895,770
1,944,118
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
49,084
47,673
Short-term borrowings
204,018
206,361
Commercial papers
40,000
45,000
Current portion of bonds payable
12,753
13,137
Income taxes payable
4,262
1,295
Provision for bonuses
7,912
9,102
Provision for loss on exchanging gift certificates
5,495
5,580
Other
180,518
199,706
Total current liabilities
504,045
527,856
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
300,191
299,337
Long-term borrowings
503,125
515,878
Retirement benefit liability
8,569
8,628
Other
158,077
157,207
Total non-current liabilities
969,964
981,051
Total liabilities
1,474,009
1,508,908
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
126,476
126,476
Capital surplus
61,927
61,014
Retained earnings
80,555
87,057
Treasury shares
(1,150)
(1,155)
Total shareholders' equity
267,809
273,392
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
5,572
5,520
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
(0)
Revaluation reserve for land
87,108
87,092
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,837
10,471
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
16,293
16,284
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
110,812
119,369
Non-controlling interests
43,139
42,448
Total net assets
421,760
435,210
Total liabilities and net assets
1,895,770
1,944,118
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Operating revenue
124,961
187,192
Operating expenses
Operating expenses and cost of sales of transportation
111,664
151,251
Selling, general and administrative expenses
27,875
29,623
Total operating expenses
139,540
180,875
Operating profit (loss)
(14,579)
6,317
Non-operating income
Interest income
35
37
Dividend income
554
206
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
3,643
6,852
Subsidies for employment adjustment
2,880
633
Other
1,192
1,335
Total non-operating income
8,306
9,064
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,921
1,727
Other
680
775
Total non-operating expenses
2,601
2,502
Ordinary profit (loss)
(8,874)
12,879
Extraordinary income
Contribution for construction
4,566
2,566
Gain on sale of non-current assets
191
9
Gain on sale of investment securities
2,481
-
Gain on bargain purchase
10,863
-
Other
138
44
Total extraordinary income
18,241
2,621
Extraordinary losses
Tax purpose reduction entry of contribution for construction
4,525
2,563
Loss on sale of non-current assets
21
20
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
85
164
Impairment losses
208
21
Other
1,358
36
Total extraordinary losses
6,199
2,805
Profit before income taxes
3,168
12,694
Income taxes
(5,804)
1,036
Profit
8,972
11,658
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(327)
425
Profit attributable to owners of parent
9,300
11,232
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 09:01:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Sales 2023
1 240 B
9 319 M
9 319 M
Net income 2023
39 400 M
296 M
296 M
Net Debt 2023
1 068 B
8 024 M
8 024 M
P/E ratio 2023
22,6x
Yield 2023
0,75%
Capitalization
891 B
6 696 M
6 696 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,58x
EV / Sales 2024
1,51x
Nbr of Employees
26 605
Free-Float
96,6%
Chart KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends KINTETSU GROUP HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
4 685,00 JPY
Average target price
4 400,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-6,08%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.