Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Based on Japanese GAAP) August 10, 2023 Company name: Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 9041 URL https://www.kintetsu-g-hd.co.jp/ Representative: President Takashi Tsuji Inquiries: General Manager of Accounting and Finance Naoyuki Isokawa TEL 06-6775-3465 Division Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 10, 2023 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)