Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 10, 2023
Company name:
Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
9041
URL https://www.kintetsu-g-hd.co.jp/
Representative:
President
Takashi Tsuji
Inquiries:
General Manager of Accounting and Finance
Naoyuki Isokawa
TEL 06-6775-3465
Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 10, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
399,545
113.4
22,011
248.4
19,355
50.3
10,402
(7.4)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
187,192
49.8
6,317
-
12,879
-
11,232
20.8
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
54.70
-
Three months ended June 30, 2022
59.06
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2023
2,395,201
516,460
19.1
As of March 31, 2023
2,424,755
500,262
18.2
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
0.00
-
50.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
0.00
-
50.00
Total
Yen 50.00
50.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
881,000
41.4
33,000
141.2
28,000
10.7
15,000
(76.7)
78.87
September 30, 2023
Full year
1,820,000
16.6
84,000
25.1
74,000
(0.8)
44,000
(50.4)
231.36
1
4. Notes
- Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Yes
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
190,662,061
shares
As of March 31, 2023
190,662,061
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
484,735
shares
As of March 31, 2023
482,673
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
190,178,110
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
190,180,670
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
217,087
219,419
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
224,337
187,579
Securities
5,008
5,222
Merchandise and finished goods
9,638
10,365
Work in process
4,750
6,762
Raw materials and supplies
5,176
5,109
Land and buildings for sale
155,664
164,661
Other
82,640
75,354
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,254)
(2,182)
Total current assets
702,048
672,293
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
557,549
554,000
Land
679,139
679,283
Construction in progress
5,379
5,405
Other, net
122,335
125,926
Total property, plant and equipment
1,364,404
1,364,616
Intangible assets
Goodwill
62,517
61,703
Other
107,399
106,639
Total intangible assets
169,917
168,343
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
58,827
60,202
Other
129,109
129,467
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,750)
(1,795)
Total investments and other assets
186,186
187,874
Total non-current assets
1,720,508
1,720,835
Deferred assets
2,199
2,073
Total assets
2,424,755
2,395,201
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
133,461
121,947
Short-term borrowings
273,229
222,417
Commercial papers
45,000
40,000
Current portion of bonds payable
43,137
43,137
Income taxes payable
10,220
11,671
Provision for bonuses
17,281
19,061
Provision for loss on exchanging gift certificates
5,755
5,819
Provision for contract losses
3,470
3,145
Other
248,206
237,625
Total current liabilities
779,761
704,826
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
342,054
341,200
Long-term borrowings
575,903
604,619
Retirement benefit liability
12,056
12,403
Other
214,718
215,692
Total non-current liabilities
1,144,732
1,173,914
Total liabilities
1,924,493
1,878,741
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
126,476
126,476
Capital surplus
54,898
55,510
Retained earnings
161,795
162,667
Treasury shares
(1,164)
(1,173)
Total shareholders' equity
342,006
343,480
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
4,920
6,759
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(0)
(0)
Revaluation reserve for land
89,899
89,909
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(8,346)
4,817
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
13,371
12,458
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
99,845
113,945
Non-controlling interests
58,410
59,034
Total net assets
500,262
516,460
Total liabilities and net assets
2,424,755
2,395,201
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Operating revenue
187,192
399,545
Operating expenses
Operating expenses and cost of sales of transportation
151,251
322,689
Selling, general and administrative expenses
29,623
54,844
Total operating expenses
180,875
377,533
Operating profit
6,317
22,011
Non-operating income
Interest income
37
698
Dividend income
206
455
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
6,852
452
Subsidies for employment adjustment
633
-
Foreign exchange gains
486
-
Other
848
1,316
Total non-operating income
9,064
2,923
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
1,727
2,369
Foreign exchange losses
-
1,106
Other
775
2,103
Total non-operating expenses
2,502
5,579
Ordinary profit
12,879
19,355
Extraordinary income
Contribution received for construction
2,566
1,420
Gain on sale of non-current assets
9
1
Other
44
66
Total extraordinary income
2,621
1,488
Extraordinary losses
Tax purpose reduction entry of contribution for construction
2,563
1,420
Loss on sale of non-current assets
20
4
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
164
144
Impairment losses
21
81
Special survey costs, etc.
-
515
Other
36
122
Total extraordinary losses
2,805
2,288
Profit before income taxes
12,694
18,554
Income taxes
1,036
7,348
Profit
11,658
11,205
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
425
802
Profit attributable to owners of parent
11,232
10,402
5
