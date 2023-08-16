Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 10, 2023

Company name:

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

9041

URL https://www.kintetsu-g-hd.co.jp/

Representative:

President

Takashi Tsuji

Inquiries:

General Manager of Accounting and Finance

Naoyuki Isokawa

TEL 06-6775-3465

Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 10, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

399,545

113.4

22,011

248.4

19,355

50.3

10,402

(7.4)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

187,192

49.8

6,317

-

12,879

-

11,232

20.8

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

54.70

-

Three months ended June 30, 2022

59.06

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2023

2,395,201

516,460

19.1

As of March 31, 2023

2,424,755

500,262

18.2

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

0.00

-

50.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

0.00

-

50.00

Total

Yen 50.00

50.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

881,000

41.4

33,000

141.2

28,000

10.7

15,000

(76.7)

78.87

September 30, 2023

Full year

1,820,000

16.6

84,000

25.1

74,000

(0.8)

44,000

(50.4)

231.36

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2023 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

Yes

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

190,662,061

shares

As of March 31, 2023

190,662,061

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

484,735

shares

As of March 31, 2023

482,673

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

190,178,110

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

190,180,670

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

217,087

219,419

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

224,337

187,579

Securities

5,008

5,222

Merchandise and finished goods

9,638

10,365

Work in process

4,750

6,762

Raw materials and supplies

5,176

5,109

Land and buildings for sale

155,664

164,661

Other

82,640

75,354

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,254)

(2,182)

Total current assets

702,048

672,293

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

557,549

554,000

Land

679,139

679,283

Construction in progress

5,379

5,405

Other, net

122,335

125,926

Total property, plant and equipment

1,364,404

1,364,616

Intangible assets

Goodwill

62,517

61,703

Other

107,399

106,639

Total intangible assets

169,917

168,343

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

58,827

60,202

Other

129,109

129,467

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,750)

(1,795)

Total investments and other assets

186,186

187,874

Total non-current assets

1,720,508

1,720,835

Deferred assets

2,199

2,073

Total assets

2,424,755

2,395,201

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

133,461

121,947

Short-term borrowings

273,229

222,417

Commercial papers

45,000

40,000

Current portion of bonds payable

43,137

43,137

Income taxes payable

10,220

11,671

Provision for bonuses

17,281

19,061

Provision for loss on exchanging gift certificates

5,755

5,819

Provision for contract losses

3,470

3,145

Other

248,206

237,625

Total current liabilities

779,761

704,826

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

342,054

341,200

Long-term borrowings

575,903

604,619

Retirement benefit liability

12,056

12,403

Other

214,718

215,692

Total non-current liabilities

1,144,732

1,173,914

Total liabilities

1,924,493

1,878,741

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

126,476

126,476

Capital surplus

54,898

55,510

Retained earnings

161,795

162,667

Treasury shares

(1,164)

(1,173)

Total shareholders' equity

342,006

343,480

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

4,920

6,759

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(0)

(0)

Revaluation reserve for land

89,899

89,909

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(8,346)

4,817

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

13,371

12,458

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

99,845

113,945

Non-controlling interests

58,410

59,034

Total net assets

500,262

516,460

Total liabilities and net assets

2,424,755

2,395,201

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Operating revenue

187,192

399,545

Operating expenses

Operating expenses and cost of sales of transportation

151,251

322,689

Selling, general and administrative expenses

29,623

54,844

Total operating expenses

180,875

377,533

Operating profit

6,317

22,011

Non-operating income

Interest income

37

698

Dividend income

206

455

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

6,852

452

Subsidies for employment adjustment

633

-

Foreign exchange gains

486

-

Other

848

1,316

Total non-operating income

9,064

2,923

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

1,727

2,369

Foreign exchange losses

-

1,106

Other

775

2,103

Total non-operating expenses

2,502

5,579

Ordinary profit

12,879

19,355

Extraordinary income

Contribution received for construction

2,566

1,420

Gain on sale of non-current assets

9

1

Other

44

66

Total extraordinary income

2,621

1,488

Extraordinary losses

Tax purpose reduction entry of contribution for construction

2,563

1,420

Loss on sale of non-current assets

20

4

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

164

144

Impairment losses

21

81

Special survey costs, etc.

-

515

Other

36

122

Total extraordinary losses

2,805

2,288

Profit before income taxes

12,694

18,554

Income taxes

1,036

7,348

Profit

11,658

11,205

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

425

802

Profit attributable to owners of parent

11,232

10,402

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 08:34:04 UTC.