Kintetsu World Express : Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. and Change in the Parent Company
07/05/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
[Translation] July 6, 2022
For immediate release
Name of company:
Kintetsu World Express, Inc.
Representative:
Nobutoshi Torii
President and Chief Executive Officer
(Code No.: 9375, Prime Market of
TSE)
Contact:
Katsufumi Takahashi
Director and Managing Executive
Officer
(Tel: 03-6863-6440)
Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by
Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. and Change in the Parent Company
Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for its common shares (the "Company Shares") that has been conducted since May 16, 2022 by Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. (the "Tender Offeror") was completed on July 5, 2022.
The Company also announces that on July 12, 2022 (the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer), its parent company is expected to change as a result of the Tender Offer as set out below.
Result of the Tender Offer
The Company received a report from the Tender Offeror today on the result of the Tender Offer as set out in the attached "Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Securities Code No. 9375) and Change in Subsidiary (Change in Specified Subsidiary)."
Since the total number of Share Certificates, Etc. tendered in the Tender Offer exceeded the minimum number of Share Certificates, Etc. to be purchased, the Tender Offer has been successfully completed.
Change in the Parent Company
Scheduled date of change
July 12, 2022 (the commencement date of settlement for the Tender Offer)
1
Background to the change
The Tender Offeror announced that it would conduct the Tender Offer on May 13, 2022, and the Company resolved at its board of directors meeting held on the same day to express its opinion in favor of the Tender Offer and to recommend its shareholders tender their shares in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer was conducted from May 16, 2022 to July 5, 2022 and the Company received a report from the Tender Offeror today to the effect that 34,565,388 shares of the Company Shares were tendered in the Tender Offer and that the Tender Offeror will acquire all of the tendered shares.
As a result, because the percentage of the number of voting rights held by the Tender Offeror to the number of voting rights of all shareholders of the Company will exceed 50% on July 12, 2022 (the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer) upon the settlement of the Tender Offer on the same date, the Tender Offeror will newly become a parent company of the Company.
Overview of the Shareholder Who will Become the Parent Company
(1)
Name
Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd.
(2)
Location
6-1-55 Uehommachi, Tennoji-ku, Osaka
(3)
Name and Title of
Toshihide Ogura, Representative Director and
Representative
President
(4)
Description of Business
Control and management of business activities by
owning shares or interests of companies engaged in
such business as a holding company
(5)
Capital
126,476 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)
(6)
Date of Incorporation
June 1, 1944
(7)
Consolidated Net Assets
421,760 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)
(8)
Consolidated Total Assets
1,895,770 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)
(9)
Major Shareholders and
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
Shareholding Ratios (as of
14.7%
March 31, 2022)
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
4.2%
Nippon Life Insurance Company
2.2%
STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY
505234
1.9%
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
1.6%
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385781
1.2%
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
1.0%
2
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
0.9%
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY
505103
0.8%
SSBTC CLIENT OMNIUS ACCOUNT
0.8%
(10)
Relationship between the Company and the Tender Offeror
Capital Relationship
The Tender Offeror holds 31,755,800 Company Shares
(ownership ratio (Note 1): 44.11%) and indirectly
holds 2,145,000 Company Shares (ownership ratio:
2.98%) through consolidated subsidiaries of the
Tender Offeror, thereby holding 33,900,800 Company
Shares (ownership ratio: 47.09%) in total, and the
Company is an equity-method affiliate of the Tender
Offeror.
Personnel Relationship
As of March 31, 2022, as following.
One of the directors of the Company serves as a
director of the Tender Offeror and one director was
previously employed at the Tender Offeror. Also,
one of the audit and supervisory board members of the
Company serves as an audit and supervisory board
member of the subsidiary of the Tender Offeror and
one of the managing officers of the Company serves as
an employee of the Tender Offeror.
Other than the above, four employees of the Tender Offeror Group (meaning the Tender Offeror and its consolidated subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates) excluding the Company Group (meaning the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates; the same applies hereinafter) are seconded to the Company Group.
Business Relationship
The Company belongs to the cash management system
operated by the Tender Offeror, in which the Company
conducts transactions such as deposits of funds, etc.
Status as Related Party
The Company is an equity-method affiliate of the
Tender Offeror. Therefore, the Tender Offeror
constitutes a related party of the Company.
(Note 1) "Ownership ratio" means the percentage (rounded to the nearest two decimal places) in the product (71,997,556 shares) of (i) the total number of issued shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022 (72,000,000 shares) stated in the Securities Report for the 53rd fiscal year released by the Company on June 16, 2022 (the "Company's Annual Securities Report") less (ii) the number of treasury shares held by the Company as of the same date (2,444 shares) (excluding 101,012
3
Company Shares held by the BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust (the "BIP Trust") as of the same date) stated in the Company's Annual Securities Report.
Number of Voting Rights Held by the Shareholder of the Company and Voting Rights Ownership Ratio before and after the Change
(A) Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. (Tender Offeror)
Number of voting rights (voting rights ownership ratio (Note
2))
Status
Voting rights
Voting rights
subject to
Total
directly held
aggregation
Largest
shareholder as
Before
other related
317,558
21,450
339,008
change
company and
(44.11%)
(2.98%)
(47.09%)
major
shareholder
Largest
shareholder as
663,211
663,211
After change
parent
-
company and
(92.12%)
(92.12%)
major
shareholder
(Note 2) "Voting rights ownership ratio" means the percentage (rounded to the nearest two decimal places) of the voting rights (719,975) represented by 71,997,556 shares, which is the total number of issued shares as of March 31, 2022 (72,000,000 shares) stated in the Company's Annual Securities Report less the number of treasury shares held by the Company as of the same date (2,444 shares) (excluding 101,012 Company Shares held by the BIP Trust as of the same date) stated in the Company's Annual Securities Report.
Future Prospects
As announced in the "Announcement of Opinion in Favor of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd., and Recommendation to Tender" released by the Company on May 13, 2022 (the "Company's Press Release"), because the Tender Offeror was unable to acquire all of the Company Shares in the Tender Offer (excluding the Company Shares held by the Tender Offeror and the treasury shares held by the Company), the Tender Offeror intends to acquire all of the Company Shares (excluding the Company Shares held by the Tender Offeror and the treasury shares held by the Company) through a series of procedures
4
as stated in "(5) Policy for Organizational Restructuring, Etc. after the Tender Offer (Matters relating to the so-called"Two-Step Acquisition")) under "3. Details of Opinion on the Tender Offer and Grounds and Reasons Therefor" in the Company's Press Release. When the procedures are implemented, the Company Shares will be delisted through the prescribed procedures in accordance with the delisting criteria of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (the "TSE"). After the delisting, the Company Shares will no longer be traded on the TSE.
The future specific procedures and the schedule of implementation, etc., will be announced promptly by the Company once it has decided them after consultation with the Tender Offeror.
End
(References) The attached "Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Securities Code No. 9375) and Change in Subsidiary (Change in Specified Subsidiary)" released by the Tender Offeror today
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
KWE - Kintetsu World Express Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 02:33:08 UTC.