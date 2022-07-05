Log in
KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, INC.

(9375)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-05 pm EDT
4170.00 JPY   +0.24%
Kintetsu World Express : Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. and Change in the Parent Company

07/05/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
[Translation] July 6, 2022

For immediate release

Name of company:

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

Representative:

Nobutoshi Torii

President and Chief Executive Officer

(Code No.: 9375, Prime Market of

TSE)

Contact:

Katsufumi Takahashi

Director and Managing Executive

Officer

(Tel: 03-6863-6440)

Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. and Change in the Parent Company

Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for its common shares (the "Company Shares") that has been conducted since May 16, 2022 by Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. (the "Tender Offeror") was completed on July 5, 2022.

The Company also announces that on July 12, 2022 (the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer), its parent company is expected to change as a result of the Tender Offer as set out below.

  1. Result of the Tender Offer
    The Company received a report from the Tender Offeror today on the result of the Tender Offer as set out in the attached "Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Securities Code No. 9375) and Change in Subsidiary (Change in Specified Subsidiary)."
    Since the total number of Share Certificates, Etc. tendered in the Tender Offer exceeded the minimum number of Share Certificates, Etc. to be purchased, the Tender Offer has been successfully completed.
  2. Change in the Parent Company
  1. Scheduled date of change
    July 12, 2022 (the commencement date of settlement for the Tender Offer)

  1. Background to the change
    The Tender Offeror announced that it would conduct the Tender Offer on May 13, 2022, and the Company resolved at its board of directors meeting held on the same day to express its opinion in favor of the Tender Offer and to recommend its shareholders tender their shares in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer was conducted from May 16, 2022 to July 5, 2022 and the Company received a report from the Tender Offeror today to the effect that 34,565,388 shares of the Company Shares were tendered in the Tender Offer and that the Tender Offeror will acquire all of the tendered shares.
    As a result, because the percentage of the number of voting rights held by the Tender Offeror to the number of voting rights of all shareholders of the Company will exceed 50% on July 12, 2022 (the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer) upon the settlement of the Tender Offer on the same date, the Tender Offeror will newly become a parent company of the Company.
  2. Overview of the Shareholder Who will Become the Parent Company

(1)

Name

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd.

(2)

Location

6-1-55 Uehommachi, Tennoji-ku, Osaka

(3)

Name and Title of

Toshihide Ogura, Representative Director and

Representative

President

(4)

Description of Business

Control and management of business activities by

owning shares or interests of companies engaged in

such business as a holding company

(5)

Capital

126,476 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)

(6)

Date of Incorporation

June 1, 1944

(7)

Consolidated Net Assets

421,760 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)

(8)

Consolidated Total Assets

1,895,770 million yen (as of March 31, 2022)

(9)

Major Shareholders and

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

Shareholding Ratios (as of

14.7%

March 31, 2022)

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

4.2%

Nippon Life Insurance Company

2.2%

STATE STREET BANK WEST CLIENT - TREATY

505234

1.9%

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

1.6%

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385781

1.2%

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

1.0%

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

0.9%

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY

505103

0.8%

SSBTC CLIENT OMNIUS ACCOUNT

0.8%

(10)

Relationship between the Company and the Tender Offeror

Capital Relationship

The Tender Offeror holds 31,755,800 Company Shares

(ownership ratio (Note 1): 44.11%) and indirectly

holds 2,145,000 Company Shares (ownership ratio:

2.98%) through consolidated subsidiaries of the

Tender Offeror, thereby holding 33,900,800 Company

Shares (ownership ratio: 47.09%) in total, and the

Company is an equity-method affiliate of the Tender

Offeror.

Personnel Relationship

As of March 31, 2022, as following.

One of the directors of the Company serves as a

director of the Tender Offeror and one director was

previously employed at the Tender Offeror. Also,

one of the audit and supervisory board members of the

Company serves as an audit and supervisory board

member of the subsidiary of the Tender Offeror and

one of the managing officers of the Company serves as

an employee of the Tender Offeror.

Other than the above, four employees of the Tender Offeror Group (meaning the Tender Offeror and its consolidated subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates) excluding the Company Group (meaning the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and equity-method affiliates; the same applies hereinafter) are seconded to the Company Group.

Business Relationship

The Company belongs to the cash management system

operated by the Tender Offeror, in which the Company

conducts transactions such as deposits of funds, etc.

Status as Related Party

The Company is an equity-method affiliate of the

Tender Offeror. Therefore, the Tender Offeror

constitutes a related party of the Company.

(Note 1) "Ownership ratio" means the percentage (rounded to the nearest two decimal places) in the product (71,997,556 shares) of (i) the total number of issued shares of the Company as of March 31, 2022 (72,000,000 shares) stated in the Securities Report for the 53rd fiscal year released by the Company on June 16, 2022 (the "Company's Annual Securities Report") less (ii) the number of treasury shares held by the Company as of the same date (2,444 shares) (excluding 101,012

Company Shares held by the BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust (the "BIP Trust") as of the same date) stated in the Company's Annual Securities Report.

  1. Number of Voting Rights Held by the Shareholder of the Company and Voting Rights Ownership Ratio before and after the Change

(A) Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. (Tender Offeror)

Number of voting rights (voting rights ownership ratio (Note

2))

Status

Voting rights

Voting rights

subject to

Total

directly held

aggregation

Largest

shareholder as

Before

other related

317,558

21,450

339,008

change

company and

(44.11%)

(2.98%)

(47.09%)

major

shareholder

Largest

shareholder as

663,211

663,211

After change

parent

-

company and

(92.12%)

(92.12%)

major

shareholder

(Note 2) "Voting rights ownership ratio" means the percentage (rounded to the nearest two decimal places) of the voting rights (719,975) represented by 71,997,556 shares, which is the total number of issued shares as of March 31, 2022 (72,000,000 shares) stated in the Company's Annual Securities Report less the number of treasury shares held by the Company as of the same date (2,444 shares) (excluding 101,012 Company Shares held by the BIP Trust as of the same date) stated in the Company's Annual Securities Report.

  1. Future Prospects

As announced in the "Announcement of Opinion in Favor of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd., and Recommendation to Tender" released by the Company on May 13, 2022 (the "Company's Press Release"), because the Tender Offeror was unable to acquire all of the Company Shares in the Tender Offer (excluding the Company Shares held by the Tender Offeror and the treasury shares held by the Company), the Tender Offeror intends to acquire all of the Company Shares (excluding the Company Shares held by the Tender Offeror and the treasury shares held by the Company) through a series of procedures

as stated in "(5) Policy for Organizational Restructuring, Etc. after the Tender Offer (Matters relating to the so-called"Two-Step Acquisition")) under "3. Details of Opinion on the Tender Offer and Grounds and Reasons Therefor" in the Company's Press Release. When the procedures are implemented, the Company Shares will be delisted through the prescribed procedures in accordance with the delisting criteria of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (the "TSE"). After the delisting, the Company Shares will no longer be traded on the TSE.

The future specific procedures and the schedule of implementation, etc., will be announced promptly by the Company once it has decided them after consultation with the Tender Offeror.

End

(References) The attached "Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Securities Code No. 9375) and Change in Subsidiary (Change in Specified Subsidiary)" released by the Tender Offeror today

Disclaimer

KWE - Kintetsu World Express Inc. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 02:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
