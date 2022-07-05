Kintetsu World Express : Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. and Change in the Parent Company

[Translation] July 6, 2022

For immediate release

Name of company: Kintetsu World Express, Inc. Representative: Nobutoshi Torii President and Chief Executive Officer (Code No.: 9375, Prime Market of TSE) Contact: Katsufumi Takahashi Director and Managing Executive Officer (Tel: 03-6863-6440)

Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for the Company Shares by

Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. and Change in the Parent Company

Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (the "Company") hereby announces that the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for its common shares (the "Company Shares") that has been conducted since May 16, 2022 by Kintetsu Group Holdings Co.,Ltd. (the "Tender Offeror") was completed on July 5, 2022.

The Company also announces that on July 12, 2022 (the commencement date of settlement of the Tender Offer), its parent company is expected to change as a result of the Tender Offer as set out below.

Result of the Tender Offer

The Company received a report from the Tender Offeror today on the result of the Tender Offer as set out in the attached "Announcement Regarding the Result of the Tender Offer for Shares of Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Securities Code No. 9375) and Change in Subsidiary (Change in Specified Subsidiary)."

Since the total number of Share Certificates, Etc. tendered in the Tender Offer exceeded the minimum number of Share Certificates, Etc. to be purchased, the Tender Offer has been successfully completed. Change in the Parent Company