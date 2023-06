Kintetsu World Express : Announcement of Change in Directors and Managing Officers

June 2, 2023

Announcement of Change in Directors and Managing Officers

At the extraordinary Board meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (KWE) made a resolution concerning the change in Managing Officers, in addition to candidates to be nominated for director at the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for June 2023.

List of changes after the 54th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for June 12, 2023

1. Change in Directors (1)New Appointment

Name New Position Current Position Tetsuya Yamanaka Director, Managing Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer (2)Resignation Name Current Position Joji Tomiyama Director, Advisor

2. Change in Audit & Supervisory Board Member (1)New Appointment

Name New Position Current Position Noriyuki Wakamatsu Audit & Supervisory Board Member KNT-CT Holdings Co.,Ltd., Audit & Supervisory Board Member Kintetsu Real Estate Co.,Ltd., Audit & Supervisory Board Member Kintetsu Railway Co.,Ltd., Audit & Supervisory Board Member (2)Resignation Name Current Position Yusuke Kawasaki Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Masayuki Kobayashi Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

* Masayuki Kobayashi: Resignation tendered on his own accord