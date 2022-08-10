Kintetsu World Express : Annual Report 2022 PDF Data

Please be well advised that because of these risk factors, actual results may differ from our expectations.

The KWE Group endeavors to create a sustainable society for a better future based on the "Corporate Philosophy" and "KWE Group Corporate Guidelines".

We contribute in sustainable community development, with attention to global environmental issues.

We ensure a safe and healthy work environment where people are treated respectfully and fairly.

We are committed to comply with external regulations, and compliance monitoring and assessment are built into all levels of the business.

We promote communications with stakeholders and disclose corporate information accurately and appropriately.

We strive to be an organization that grows and expands through logistics business.

We strive to further increase corporate value by delivering customers quality services that meet their needs and earn their confidence.

Contribute to the development of a global community through logistics services-by creating new values, sustaining the environment and collaborating with our clients,

The Road to Joining the Global Top 10

The Growing Scale of our Business

Pursuing Continuous Growth

2012 2022 Net sales 264,403million yen 3.7times 980,441million yen

Given the continuous strengthening of the air freight forwarding business where KWE got its start, along with expansion of our sea freight forwarding business and growth in our logistics business as a result of the acquisition of APLL in 2015, the scale of KWE's business has increased 3.7 times over the past decade.

Going forward, by continuing to aim for the Global Top 10 and by pursuing continuous growth, we will develop our contribution to society through logistics.