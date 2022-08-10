Kintetsu World Express : Annual Report 2022 PDF Data
08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Contents
02 Unwavering Philosophy
14 Report by
and Goal
Six Segments
20 Sustainability Management
28 Management's Discussion and Analysis
06 Foundation for
Creating New Value
35 Financial Highlights
08 Top Message
36 Financial Statements
57 Investor Information
Scope and Time Frame of This Report
Expectations and Forecasts
Organization
This annual report contains statements about our expectations and forecasts regarding plans, strategies,
Kintetsu World Express, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries and
and business results related to the future of Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (KWE). These statements reflect our
affiliates accounted for using the equity method (Includes some
expectations based on personal beliefs and assumptions that were determined in light of information that was
information about KWE (non-consolidated))
available at the time the report was prepared. There are innumerable risk factors and uncertainties that could
Time frame
affect the future, including economic trends, competition in the logistics industry, market conditions, fuel prices,
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
exchange rates, and tax or other regulatory system considerations.
(Includes some content after April 1, 2022)
Please be well advised that because of these risk factors, actual results may differ from our expectations.
02
Foundation for
Foundation for
Top Message
Report by
Sustainability
Financial Section
Investor Information
and Goal
Creating New Value
Six Segments
Management
Unwavering Philosophy
Contributing to Sustainable Society through Logistics
Corporate Philosophy
Contribute to the development of a global community through logistics services-by creating new values, sustaining the environment and collaborating with our clients,
shareholders and employees.
KWE Group Corporate Guidelines
We strive to further increase corporate value by delivering customers quality services that meet their needs and earn their confidence.
We strive to be an organization that grows and expands through logistics business.
We promote communications with stakeholders and disclose corporate information accurately and appropriately.
We are committed to comply with external regulations, and compliance monitoring and assessment are built into all levels of the business.
We ensure a safe and healthy work environment where people are treated respectfully and fairly.
We contribute in sustainable community development, with attention to global environmental issues.
KWE Group Sustainability Basic Policy
The KWE Group endeavors to create a sustainable society for a better future based on the "Corporate Philosophy" and "KWE Group Corporate Guidelines".
Kintetsu World Express Annual Report 2022
03
Unwavering Philosophy
Foundation for
Top Message
Report by
Sustainability
Financial Section
Investor Information
and Goal
Creating New Value
Six Segments
Management
The Road to Joining the Global Top 10
The Growing Scale of our Business
Pursuing Continuous Growth
2012
2022
Net sales264,403million yen 3.7times
980,441million yen
Given the continuous strengthening of the air freight forwarding business where KWE got its start, along with expansion of our sea freight forwarding business and growth in our logistics business as a result of the acquisition of APLL in 2015, the scale of KWE's business has increased 3.7 times over the past decade.
Going forward, by continuing to aim for the Global Top 10 and by pursuing continuous growth, we will develop our contribution to society through logistics.
Kintetsu World Express Annual Report 2022
04
Unwavering Philosophy
Foundation for
Top Message
Report by
Sustainability
Financial Section
Investor Information
and Goal
Creating New Value
Six Segments
Management
The Road to Joining the Global Top 10
Strengthening Human Resources
Build Strength through Diversity
2012
2022
Employees 9,671people
1.8times 17,069people
As KWE continues to grow based on an asset-light model, human capital is our most important management resource.
Thanks to KWE's human capital, which has expanded
1.8 times over the past 10 years, we provide high-quality, flexible services all over the world. Moreover, we are focusing on creating new value that makes the most of diversity; for example, through an employee mix that includes many female managers and personnel from many different nations.
