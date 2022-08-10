Kintetsu World Express : Annual Report 2022 PDF Data

Log in
Kintetsu World Express : Annual Report 2022

08/10/2022
Kintetsu World Express Annual Report 2022

Print

Search

Unwavering Philosophy

Contributing to Sustainable Society through Logistics

Corporate Philosophy

Contribute to the development of a global community through logistics services-by creating new values, sustaining the environment and collaborating with our clients,

shareholders and employees.

KWE Group Corporate Guidelines

  1. We strive to further increase corporate value by delivering customers quality services that meet their needs and earn their confidence.
  2. We strive to be an organization that grows and expands through logistics business.
  3. We promote communications with stakeholders and disclose corporate information accurately and appropriately.
  4. We are committed to comply with external regulations, and compliance monitoring and assessment are built into all levels of the business.
  5. We ensure a safe and healthy work environment where people are treated respectfully and fairly.
  6. We contribute in sustainable community development, with attention to global environmental issues.

KWE Group Sustainability Basic Policy

The KWE Group endeavors to create a sustainable society for a better future based on the "Corporate Philosophy" and "KWE Group Corporate Guidelines".

Kintetsu World Express Annual Report 2022

Print

Search

The Road to Joining the Global Top 10

The Growing Scale of our Business

Pursuing Continuous Growth

2012

2022

Net sales 264,403million yen 3.7times

980,441million yen

Given the continuous strengthening of the air freight forwarding business where KWE got its start, along with expansion of our sea freight forwarding business and growth in our logistics business as a result of the acquisition of APLL in 2015, the scale of KWE's business has increased 3.7 times over the past decade.

Going forward, by continuing to aim for the Global Top 10 and by pursuing continuous growth, we will develop our contribution to society through logistics.

Kintetsu World Express Annual Report 2022

Print

Search

The Road to Joining the Global Top 10

Strengthening Human Resources

Build Strength through Diversity

2012

2022

Employees 9,671people

1.8times 17,069people

As KWE continues to grow based on an asset-light model, human capital is our most important management resource.

Thanks to KWE's human capital, which has expanded

1.8 times over the past 10 years, we provide high-quality, flexible services all over the world. Moreover, we are focusing on creating new value that makes the most of diversity; for example, through an employee mix that includes many female managers and personnel from many different nations.

Disclaimer

KWE - Kintetsu World Express Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
