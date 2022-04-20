Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kintetsu World Express, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    9375   JP3262900008

KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, INC.

(9375)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/20 02:00:00 am EDT
3125.00 JPY   +1.63%
05:05aKINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS : KWE Participates in Cathay Pacific's Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Programme
PU
03/30KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/23ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES (PDF : 169.6kb)
PU
Summary 
Summary

Kintetsu World Express : KWE Participates in Cathay Pacific's Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Programme

04/20/2022 | 05:05am EDT
Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) is pleased to announce that it is participating in Cathay Pacific's Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Programme. This is the 1st major programme of its kind in Asia for both airfreight and business travel. With this programme, KWE can reduce its carbon footprint (Scope 3) through booking cargoes on Cathay Pacific flights worldwide. This is an effective low-carbon option for airfreight.

Compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF can reduce GHG emissions by up to 80% now, with the potential to reach 100% in the future depending on the SAF technology used. By participating in this programme as one of the launch members, KWE aims to contribute to a sustainable society for a better future, in line with the KWE Group sustainability policy.

Nobutoshi Torii, President and CEO of KWE commented, "Climate change waits for no one. We are honored to be one of the launch partners of Cathay Pacific's Corporate SAF Programme. This is a significant landmark in our more than 50 year long partnership with Cathay Pacific."

Click here for additional information about Cathay Pacific's Corporate SAF Programme

Disclaimer

KWE - Kintetsu World Express Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 09:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 968 B 7 530 M 7 530 M
Net income 2022 40 443 M 314 M 314 M
Net Debt 2022 47 768 M 371 M 371 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,47x
Yield 2022 3,96%
Capitalization 221 B 1 719 M 1 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 16 587
Free-Float 46,4%
Managers and Directors
Nobutoshi Torii Manager-Forwarding Sales
Hiroyuki Kasamatsu Executive Officer, Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kazuyasu Ueda Auditor
Makoto Saito Manager-Corporate Information Technology
Yoshikazu Yashiki Manager-Corporate Planning & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, INC.2.84%1 719
DSV A/S-25.04%38 513
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-9.71%33 693
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.16.67%5 919
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.7.24%5 220
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED-6.82%4 093