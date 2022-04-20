Kintetsu World Express : KWE Participates in Cathay Pacific's Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Programme

Kintetsu World Express, Inc. (Head Office: Minato-ku, Tokyo) is pleased to announce that it is participating in Cathay Pacific's Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Programme. This is the 1st major programme of its kind in Asia for both airfreight and business travel. With this programme, KWE can reduce its carbon footprint (Scope 3) through booking cargoes on Cathay Pacific flights worldwide. This is an effective low-carbon option for airfreight.

Compared to conventional jet fuel, SAF can reduce GHG emissions by up to 80% now, with the potential to reach 100% in the future depending on the SAF technology used. By participating in this programme as one of the launch members, KWE aims to contribute to a sustainable society for a better future, in line with the KWE Group sustainability policy.

Nobutoshi Torii, President and CEO of KWE commented, "Climate change waits for no one. We are honored to be one of the launch partners of Cathay Pacific's Corporate SAF Programme. This is a significant landmark in our more than 50 year long partnership with Cathay Pacific."

Click here for additional information about Cathay Pacific's Corporate SAF Programme