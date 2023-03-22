Kintetsu World Express : Reorganization of Regional Headquarters and Establishment of New Headquarters

March 22, 2023
Reorganization of Regional Headquarters and Establishment of New Headquarters
Kintetsu World Express, Inc. is pleased to announce that we will reorganize subsidiaries affiliated with East Asia Region and Japan Region, and establish a new JTK Regional Headquarters, effective April 1, 2023.
1. Change of Organization
KWE affiliated companies in Taiwan and Korea, which are under East Asia Regional Headquarters, will be transferred to Japan Regional Headquarters.
Accordingly, the name of Japan Regional Headquarters will be changed to JTK Regional Headquarters.
Japan Region → JTK Region
(Before) Japan Region
(After) JTK Region
Export Sales Department
Export Sales Department
Import Sales Department
Import Sales Department
Customs Compliance Division
Customs Compliance Division
KWE affiliated companies in Taiwan*
KWE affiliated companies in Korea*
East Asia Region
(Before) East Asia Region
(After) East Asia Region
KWE affiliated companies in China and Hong Kong *
KWE affiliated companies in China and Hong Kong *
KWE affiliated companies in Taiwan*
KWE affiliated companies in Korea*
*Including equity method affiliates
Background of Organizational Change
This decision was made to strengthen cooperation between Japan, Taiwan and Korea to promote further sales enhancement, as well as to expand business and strengthen the governance of KWE subsidiaries affiliated in China and Hong Kong.
Date of change: April 1, 2023
