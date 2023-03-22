Kintetsu World Express : Reorganization of Regional Headquarters and Establishment of New Headquarters

March 22, 2023

Reorganization of Regional Headquarters and Establishment of New Headquarters

Kintetsu World Express, Inc. is pleased to announce that we will reorganize subsidiaries affiliated with East Asia Region and Japan Region, and establish a new JTK Regional Headquarters, effective April 1, 2023.

1. Change of Organization

KWE affiliated companies in Taiwan and Korea, which are under East Asia Regional Headquarters, will be transferred to Japan Regional Headquarters.

Accordingly, the name of Japan Regional Headquarters will be changed to JTK Regional Headquarters.

Japan Region → JTK Region

(Before) Japan Region (After) JTK Region Export Sales Department Export Sales Department Import Sales Department Import Sales Department Customs Compliance Division Customs Compliance Division KWE affiliated companies in Taiwan* KWE affiliated companies in Korea* East Asia Region (Before) East Asia Region (After) East Asia Region KWE affiliated companies in China and Hong Kong * KWE affiliated companies in China and Hong Kong * KWE affiliated companies in Taiwan* KWE affiliated companies in Korea* *Including equity method affiliates