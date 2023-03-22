Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kintetsu World Express, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9375   JP3262900008

KINTETSU WORLD EXPRESS, INC.

(9375)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2022-08-25 am EDT
4170.00 JPY   -0.12%
02:41aKintetsu World Express : Reorganization of Regional Headquarters and Establishment of New Headquarters
PU
02:41aKintetsu World Express : Announcement of Change in Managing Officers
PU
03/15Kintetsu World Express : Power Consumption by All KWE Sites and Affiliated Companies in Japan Now 100% Renewable Energy Sourced
PU
Summary 
Most relevant

Kintetsu World Express : Reorganization of Regional Headquarters and Establishment of New Headquarters

03/22/2023 | 02:41am EDT
March 22, 2023

Reorganization of Regional Headquarters and Establishment of New Headquarters

Kintetsu World Express, Inc. is pleased to announce that we will reorganize subsidiaries affiliated with East Asia Region and Japan Region, and establish a new JTK Regional Headquarters, effective April 1, 2023.

1. Change of Organization

KWE affiliated companies in Taiwan and Korea, which are under East Asia Regional Headquarters, will be transferred to Japan Regional Headquarters.

Accordingly, the name of Japan Regional Headquarters will be changed to JTK Regional Headquarters.

Japan Region → JTK Region

(Before) Japan Region

(After) JTK Region

Export Sales Department

Export Sales Department

Import Sales Department

Import Sales Department

Customs Compliance Division

Customs Compliance Division

KWE affiliated companies in Taiwan*

KWE affiliated companies in Korea*

East Asia Region

(Before) East Asia Region

(After) East Asia Region

KWE affiliated companies in China and Hong Kong *

KWE affiliated companies in China and Hong Kong *

KWE affiliated companies in Taiwan*

KWE affiliated companies in Korea*

*Including equity method affiliates

  1. Background of Organizational Change
    This decision was made to strengthen cooperation between Japan, Taiwan and Korea to promote further sales enhancement, as well as to expand business and strengthen the governance of KWE subsidiaries affiliated in China and Hong Kong.
  2. Date of change: April 1, 2023

Disclaimer

KWE - Kintetsu World Express Inc. published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 06:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
