June 14, 2024

Announcement of Change in Managing Officer

At the Board meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Kintetsu World Express, Inc. made a resolution concerning the change in Managing Officers from July 1, 2024.

1. List of changes effective July 1, 2024 （１） Change

Name

New Position

Current Position

Tatsuya Narasaki

Officer

Officer

General Affairs Department, GM

General Affairs Department, GM

Customs Compliance Department, GM

Global Credit Management Division, DM

Global Credit Management Division, DM

*GM: General Manager

*DM: Division Manager

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

KWE - Kintetsu World Express Inc. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 07:14:08 UTC.