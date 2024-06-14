June 14, 2024
Announcement of Change in Managing Officer
At the Board meeting held today, the Board of Directors of Kintetsu World Express, Inc. made a resolution concerning the change in Managing Officers from July 1, 2024.
1. List of changes effective July 1, 2024 （１） Change
Name
New Position
Current Position
Tatsuya Narasaki
Officer
Officer
General Affairs Department, GM
General Affairs Department, GM
Customs Compliance Department, GM
Global Credit Management Division, DM
Global Credit Management Division, DM
*GM: General Manager
*DM: Division Manager
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
KWE - Kintetsu World Express Inc. published this content on 14 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2024 07:14:08 UTC.