Kintetsu World Express Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in freight transportation business, warehousing and other incidental businesses. The Company operates in six regional segments including Japan, Americas, Europe and Middle East and Africa, East Asia and Oceania, Southeast Asia, APLL. The Japan, Americas, Europe and Middle East and Africa, East Asia and Oceania, Southeast Asia segment provide air freight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding and logistics (warehouse) services. The APLL segment provides services centered on logistics (truck and rail transportation, warehousing) and ocean freight transportation. The freight transportation business includes freight transportation business and freight vehicle transportation business, air transportation agency business. The warehousing business includes distribution processing and work services. The other incidental businesses include temporary staffing business and non-life insurance agency business.