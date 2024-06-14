June 14, 2024

Organizational Changes

Kintetsu World Express, Inc. is pleased to announce the following organizational changes effective July 1, 2024.

1. Establishment of the Department

Customs Compliance Department

Customs Compliance Division will change to a department. In addition, in order to ensure the independence, the jurisdiction will change from the current JTK (Japan/Taiwan/Korea) Headquarters to Corporate Planning & Administration Department.

2. Background of Organizational Change

The objective is to further strengthen guidance and supervision of customs clearance and bonded related operations, and quality control.

3. Date of change: July 1, 2024