June 14, 2024
Organizational Changes
Kintetsu World Express, Inc. is pleased to announce the following organizational changes effective July 1, 2024.
1. Establishment of the Department
- Customs Compliance Department
Customs Compliance Division will change to a department. In addition, in order to ensure the independence, the jurisdiction will change from the current JTK (Japan/Taiwan/Korea) Headquarters to Corporate Planning & Administration Department.
2. Background of Organizational Change
The objective is to further strengthen guidance and supervision of customs clearance and bonded related operations, and quality control.
3. Date of change: July 1, 2024
