    9939   KYG5273B1077

KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(9939)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Kintor Pharmaceutical : Inclusion of Kintor as a Constituent Stock of HSCI

08/20/2021 | 10:54am EDT
Suzhou, August 20, 2021 - Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ('Kintor Pharma', HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced today that the company's stock has been included in the Hang Seng Composite Index, effective September 6, 2021.

Suzhou, August 20, 2021 - Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ('Kintor Pharma', HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced today that the company's stock has been included in the Hang Seng Composite Index, effective September 6, 2021.

Hang Seng Composite Index (HSCI) is one of the important indexes in the Hong Kong equity market. This index offers a comprehensive Hong Kong market benchmark that covers the top 95th percentile of the total market capitalization of companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Adopting the free-float-adjusted market capitalization methodology, the HSCI can be used as a basis for index funds, mutual funds as well as performance benchmarks.

Dr. Youzhi Tong, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kintor Pharma, commented, 'The inclusion of Kintor Pharma as a constituent stock of the HSCI reflects the recognition and confidence in our company's business and development prospects from the capital markets. This inclusion indicates that Kintor Pharma's stock is eligible for trading via the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect link between China's mainland markets and the Hong Kong Exchange. We believe the liquidity of our stock and expansion of our investors base will benefit from this event. We will further advance the progress of our R&D, clinical operations and commercialization efforts, in this way, to continue innovation on therapeutics for patients and maximize value for our shareholders.'

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 14:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7,25 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net income 2021 -728 M -112 M -112 M
Net cash 2021 169 M 26,0 M 26,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -31,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 003 M 3 234 M 3 232 M
EV / Sales 2021 2 874x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 46,8%
Managers and Directors
You Zhi Tong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Lu Chief Financial Officer
Xunwei Dong Chief Medical Officer
Liandong Ma VP & Head-Research & Development
Qun Lu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED534.32%3 301
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.23.02%89 861
BIONTECH SE307.03%80 139
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS35.71%68 164
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.16.46%58 862
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-17.47%50 599