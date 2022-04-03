Log in
KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

Kintor Pharmaceutical : Pharma Announces Two Upcoming Poster Presentations at AACR 2022

04/03/2022
(Summary description)Suzhou, April 3, 2022 - Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (Kintor Pharma, HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics, today announced two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, including proxalutamide to treat COVID-19 and a c-Myc Degrader to treat blood cancer and small cell lung cancers (SCLC). This year's AACR annual meeting will be held in the city of New Orleans, United States, on April 8-13, 2022.

Information

Suzhou, April 3, 2022 - Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (Kintor Pharma, HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecules and biological therapeutics, today announced two poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, including proxalutamide to treat COVID-19 and a c-Myc Degrader to treat blood cancer and small cell lung cancers (SCLC). This year's AACR annual meeting will be held in the city of New Orleans, United States, on April 8-13, 2022.

■ E-Poster

Mechanisms of action (MOA) for proxalutamide, an androgen receptor (AR) antagonist, for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe COVID-19 patients

Abstract#: 5274

Session Title: COVID-19 and Cancer

Session Time: April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/18533

Discovery and evaluation of GT19630, a c-Myc/GSPT1 cereblon E3 ligase modulator(CELMoD) , for targeting Myc-driven blood cancers and small cell lung cancers(SCLC)

Abstract#: 5479

Session Title: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents

Session Time: April 8, 2022, 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Abstract Link: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/18624

Please refer to the website of AACR for more details.

Disclaimer

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 10:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
