    9939   KYG5273B1077

KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(9939)
  Report
Kintor Pharmaceutical : Pharma Roadshow Presentation

09/01/2021 | 09:22am EDT
2021 Interim Results Presentation

Kintor Pharma - Developing Novel Drugs and Commercialization Platform

Confidential

Disclaimer

By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation materials, you agree to be bound by the following limitations:

The information in this presentation has been prepared by representatives Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for use in presentations by the Group. No part of this presentation should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of the Company's subsidiaries, branches, affiliates, advisors or representatives shall have any responsibility or liability whatsoever (for negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation. The information set out herein may be subject to updating, completion, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially.

This presentation is based on the economic, regulatory, market and other conditions as in effect on the date hereof. It should be understood that subsequent developments may affect the information contained in this presentation, which neither the Company nor its subsidiaries, branches, affiliates, advisors or representatives are under an obligation to update, revise or affirm.

The information communicated in this presentation may contain certain statements that are or may be forward looking. These statements typically contain words such as "will", "may", "expects", "forecasts", "plans" and "anticipates" and words of similar import. By their nature forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There may be additional material risks that are currently not considered to be material or of which the Company and its advisors or representatives are unaware. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor its subsidiaries, affiliates, advisors or representatives assume any responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

This presentation and the information contained herein does not constitute or form part of any offer for sale or subscription of or solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for any securities of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates in any jurisdiction. Neither this presentation nor anything provided herein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with, or act as an inducement to enter into any contract decisions or commitment whatsoever. This presentation and the information contained herein is being furnished to you solely for your information and may not be disclosed, reproduced or redistributed to any other person, in whole or in part. In particular, no information contained in this presentation may be, directly or indirectly, taken or transmitted into or distributed in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction which prohibits the same except in compliance with applicable securities laws. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. or other securities laws. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited, and, if sent in response to this presentation or the information contained herein, will not be accepted.

By attending this presentation you acknowledge that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Group and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Group. Nothing in this presentation should be construed as regulatory, valuation, legal, tax, accounting or investment advice. Any decision to purchase securities in the context of a proposed offering of securities, if any, should be made solely on the basis of information contained in an offering circular or prospectus prepared in relation to such offering.

By reviewing this presentation, you are deemed to have represented and agreed that you and any customers you represent are either (a) a "qualified institutional buyer" (within the meaning of Regulation 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or (b) outside of the United States. You are also deemed to have represented and agreed that you and any customer you represent are professional investors as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap 571 Laws of Hong Kong) and any rules made under that Ordinance.

1

Major Accomplishments Since the Beginning of 2021

9 IND applications in China and US

Proxalutamide for COVID- 19 (3)

Pyrilutamide for AGA (1) ALK-1+PD-1 for HCC(1)

ALK-1+PD-L1/CTLA4 for multiple solid tumors(1)

AR-PROTAC compound for AGA and acne (2)

PD-L1/TGF-β antibody IND accepted (1)

3 registered phase III MRCTs for COVID-19 of proxalutamide

Phase III MRCT for outpatients (US & Intl)

Phase III MRCT for inpatients (US, China & Intl)

Phase III MRCT for outpatients (China, Brazil & Intl)

1 emergency use authorization

First EUA for hospitalized patients in Paraguay

3 partnerships on commercialization of proxalutamide (COVID-19)

With Fosun Pharma in India and 28 African countries

With Etana in Indonesia

With Visum regarding production capacity expansion of proxalutamide

Capital Market

Inclusion in Hang Seng Composite Index

Announced by Hang Seng Indexes Company on Aug 20

Effective date is Sep 6

First placing after IPO

Issued 18.2 million shares, which was 4.7% of total shares after placing

Net proceeds was HKD1.16 billion (USD 150 million)

Staff

New hiring of talents

New hired core managements: Dr. Qun LU (CTO) responsible for CMC, and Dr. Jiawen HAN (BD VP) responsible for BD

Besides, we have hired talents in clinical medicine/operations, project management and manufacturing for enriched pipeline and commercialization

Increase in staff

Number of staff was increased to 272 as of June 30 from 202 in the beginning of 2021, with more than 50% in clinical and R&D function

2

Table of Contents

01

Company Overview

02

Investment Highlights

03

Our Strategies

04

Financial Overview

3

Section 1

Company Overview

Disclaimer

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 13:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7,25 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net income 2021 -728 M -113 M -113 M
Net cash 2021 169 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -36,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25 113 M 3 887 M 3 884 M
EV / Sales 2021 3 440x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 272
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 64,79 CNY
Average target price 69,89 CNY
Spread / Average Target 7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
You Zhi Tong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Lu Chief Financial Officer
Xunwei Dong Chief Medical Officer
Liandong Ma VP & Head-Research & Development
Qun Lu Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED645.70%3 887
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.24.92%91 252
BIONTECH SE303.82%79 506
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS39.39%70 012
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.18.29%60 452
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-15.25%51 961