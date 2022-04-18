Kintor Pharmaceutical : Pharma Roadshow Presentation

Kintor Pharma
Developing Novel Drugs and Commercialization Platform
Confidential
Out-licensing
Accomplish Kintor's First Sales Revenue RMB34.23M in 2021
Global Innovation
Pioneer of Chinese Innovative Drugs' Globalization
-
• 3 phase III MRCTs were approved by various countries' administration (FDA included)
-
• 4 drug candidates（pruxelutamide、 pyrilutamide、ALK-1 antibody、 GT20029）have clinical trials carried out within and out of China.
10 Clinical Trials Moved to Phase III/II Stage
-
1 phase III trial for male AGA in China
-
1 phase II trial for female AGA in China
-
1 phase II trial for male AGA in the U.S.
-
1 phase II trial for acne in China
1 combotherapy trial with PD-1 for HCC in China
1 combotherapy trial with KN046 for various tumors in Taiwan
2 Drug Candidates Moved to Clinical Stage
Capacity Building
Growing Self-owned Capacity
•
Achieved 1M courses/month in pruxelutamide and by the end of 2022, and expects 50M courses/year.
•
Suzhou factory passed QP audit of EU, and set up tinctures and gels production line, and obtained drug production license.
Capital Market
Top-up Placement and Heng Seng Composite Index Included
Pruxelutamide
· The COVID-19 phase III MRCT for outpatient (NCT04869228) will release its interim analysis data in H2 2022.
Pyrilutamide
· Phase II data of male AGA in China will be released by the leading PI at a dermotology symposium in June 2022.
· Phase II data of female AGA in China will be released in Q4 2022.
Pyrilutamide
Patient enrollment will complete for the phase III male AGA and phase II acne clinical trial in China in H1 2022.
ALK-1 Antibody
Complete FPI of the phase II clinical trial for the second-line combotherapy with Nivolumab for HCC in the U.S. in H1 2022.
GT20029
Complete all patient enrollment and dosing for phase I clinical trial in China and the U.S. in 2022.
GT90008
Complete FPI for the phase I clinical trial in China in H2 2022
NDA application and commercial production (GMP)
*FPI: first patient in
01
Company Overview
02
Introduction of Candidates in Clinical Stage
03
Our Strategies
04
Financial Overview
Section 1
Company Overview