Kintor Pharmaceutical : Pharma Roadshow Presentation

Out-licensing

Accomplish Kintor's First Sales Revenue RMB34.23M in 2021

• Upfront payment of out-licensing contract with Fosun Pharma in India and 28 African countries

• Upfront payment of out-licensing contract with Etana in Indonesia

Global Innovation

Pioneer of Chinese Innovative Drugs' Globalization

• 3 phase III MRCTs were approved by various countries' administration (FDA included)

• 4 drug candidates（pruxelutamide、 pyrilutamide、ALK-1 antibody、 GT20029）have clinical trials carried out within and out of China.

Clinical Trial

10 Clinical Trials Moved to Phase III/II Stage

• Pruxelutamide 3 phase III MRCTs for COVID-19

• Pyrilutamide

1 phase III trial for male AGA in China

1 phase II trial for female AGA in China

1 phase II trial for male AGA in the U.S.

1 phase II trial for acne in China

• ALK-1 antibody 1 phase II trial for HCC in the U.S.

1 combotherapy trial with PD-1 for HCC in China

1 combotherapy trial with KN046 for various tumors in Taiwan

2 Drug Candidates Moved to Clinical Stage

• AR-PROTAC compound（GT20029)

• PD-L1/TGF-β dual-target antibody

Capacity Building

Growing Self-owned Capacity

Achieved 1M courses/month in pruxelutamide and by the end of 2022, and expects 50M courses/year.

Suzhou factory passed QP audit of EU, and set up tinctures and gels production line, and obtained drug production license.

Capital Market

Top-up Placement and Heng Seng Composite Index Included

• Completed a top-up placement and raised HK$1.16 billion ($150M)

• The stock was included in HSCI and the HK Stock Connect

Pruxelutamide · The COVID-19 phase III MRCT for outpatient (NCT04869228) will release its interim analysis data in H2 2022.

Pyrilutamide · Phase II data of male AGA in China will be released by the leading PI at a dermotology symposium in June 2022. · Phase II data of female AGA in China will be released in Q4 2022.

Pyrilutamide Patient enrollment will complete for the phase III male AGA and phase II acne clinical trial in China in H1 2022.

ALK-1 Antibody

Complete FPI of the phase II clinical trial for the second-line combotherapy with Nivolumab for HCC in the U.S. in H1 2022.

GT20029

Complete all patient enrollment and dosing for phase I clinical trial in China and the U.S. in 2022.

GT90008 Complete FPI for the phase I clinical trial in China in H2 2022

NDA application and commercial production (GMP) · COVID-19 indication

· AGA indication

· Large scale production of pruxelutamide tablets in Suzhou base

*FPI: first patient in

