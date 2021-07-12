Log in
    9939   KYG5273B1077

KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(9939)
  Report
Kintor Pharmaceutical : Announced U.S. FDA Has Greenlighted Phase II Clinical Trial for Pyrilutamide to Treat Androgenetic Alopecia

07/12/2021
Suzhou, July 11, 2021 - Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (HKEX:9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has greenlighted pyrilutamide (KX-826)'s phase II clinical trial for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia (AGA).

The US-based phase II trial is a randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled, parallel-group study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of pyrilutamide in male subjects with AGA. The primary endpoint for the trial is the change from baseline in non-vellus Target Area Hair Counts (TAHC) at Week 24 in comparison to vehicle.

Dr. Tong Youzhi, founder, Chairman, and CEO of Kintor Pharmaceutical, commented, 'We are delighted to receive the FDA's greenlight for this trial, as Kintor's strategy is to conduct trials in both China and the US. Patient dosing of pyrilutamide's phase II clinical trial in China for AGA has been completed, the data of which is expected to read out in the third quarter of 2021. AGA affects hundreds of millions of men and women around the world, accounting for approximately 90% of patients with hair loss. We hope to demonstrate pyrilutamide can become a treatment for patients with this condition. '

About Pyrilutamide (KX-826)

Pyrilutamide, a topical androgen receptor (AR) antagonist with a specific target, can inhibit the combination of androgen receptor and androgen in hair follicle sebaceous glands, thereby treating androgeneticalopecia and acne.

About Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited

Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited is developing and commercializing a robust pipeline of innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics for androgen-receptor-related disease areas with unmet medical needs, including COVID-19, prostate, breast and liver cancer, alopecia, and acne. For more information, visit www.kintor.com.cn.

Disclaimer

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 09:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 13,3 M 2,05 M 2,05 M
Net income 2021 -725 M -112 M -112 M
Net cash 2021 169 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 17 717 M 2 734 M 2 737 M
EV / Sales 2021 1 321x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 46,8%
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
You Zhi Tong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yan Lu Chief Financial Officer
Xunwei Dong Chief Medical Officer
Liandong Ma VP & Head-Research & Development
Qun Lu Chief Technology Officer
