  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited
  News
  Summary
    9939   KYG5273B1077

KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(9939)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kintor Pharmaceutical : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SUCCESSFUL PROXALUTAMIDE COVID-19 PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL INITIATION AND PATIENT DOSING IN THE UNITED STATES

04/25/2021 | 07:44am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

開 拓 藥 業 有 限 公 司 *

KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 9939)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SUCCESSFUL PROXALUTAMIDE COVID-19 PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL INITIATION AND PATIENT DOSING IN THE UNITED STATES

This is a voluntary announcement made by Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company about the latest business advancement of the Group. References is made to the announcement of the Company dated March 5, 2021 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined herein, the capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The board of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that the phase III clinical trial (the "Clinical Trial") of Proxalutamide for the treatment of male patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms in the United States has completed first patient enrolment and dosing.

The Clinical Trial is a randomised, double-blind,placebo-controlled,multi-regional pivotal trial, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Proxalutamide in male outpatients with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The primary endpoint for the Clinical Trial is the percentage of hospitalisation events (including death) by Day 28. The secondary endpoints of the Clinical Trial include but not limited to proportion of mortality by Day 28, percentage of subjects achieving each clinical status on Days 7, 14 and 28, respectively, using National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) 8-point scoring scale.

The Group will speed up the Clinical Trial and keep close communications with the US FDA.

1

Warning under Rule 18A.08(3) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: There is no assurance that Proxalutamide will ultimately be successfully developed and marketed by the Company. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

KINTOR PHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

Dr. Youzhi Tong

Executive Director

Hong Kong, April 25, 2021

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Director is Dr. Youzhi Tong; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Gang Lu, Mr. Jie Chen, Dr. Bing Chen, Mr. Wei Zhang and Ms. Yaling Wu; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Michael Min Xu, Mr. Wallace Wai Yim Yeung and Prof. Liang Tong.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

Kintor Pharmaceutical Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2021 11:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
