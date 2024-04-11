KIOCL : Compliance Certificate on Structured Digital Database for the quarter ended March, 2024
April 11, 2024 at 05:35 am EDT
No. S/BC/1(18-5)/2024/097
April 11, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code: KIOCL
Through: NEAPS
BSE Limited
Scrip Code: 540680, Scrip Name: KIOCL
Through: BSE Listing Centre
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code: KIOCL
Through: mylisting
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Compliance Certificate on Structured Digital Database for the quarter ended March, 2024
In pursuance of Regulation 3(5) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Compliance Certificate issued by M/s P.S. Bathla & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries on Structured Digital Database maintained by the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2024 in the prescribed format.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For KIOCL Limited,
Pushpkant
Mishra
Digitally signed by Pushpkant Mishra Date: 2024.04.11 14:37:03 +05'30'
(P. K. Mishra)
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: as above
