KIOCL Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of iron ore mining, beneficiation, and production of pellets. The Company has diversified into operation and maintenance services and mineral exploration pertaining to its various core areas of expertise. The Company is also engaged in mineral exploration and is involved in the exploration of minerals such as iron, manganese, limestone, nickel, chromium, copper, gold, lead, zinc, kyanite and phosphorite. Its products include iron ore pellets and pig iron. The Company operates through two segments: Pellet and Pig Iron. The Companyâs pellets are used in blast furnaces of steel mills in Australia, China, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and a host of other countries. Its pellets are also used in steel plants in Hungary, Yugoslavia, the United States, West Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Indonesia and in some of the direct reduction plants in India.