No. S/BC/1(18-5)/2024/097

April 11, 2024

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Scrip Code: KIOCL

Through: NEAPS

BSE Limited

Scrip Code: 540680, Scrip Name: KIOCL

Through: BSE Listing Centre

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

Scrip Code: KIOCL

Through: mylisting

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Compliance Certificate on Structured Digital Database for the quarter ended March, 2024

In pursuance of Regulation 3(5) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Compliance Certificate issued by M/s P.S. Bathla & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries on Structured Digital Database maintained by the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st March, 2024 in the prescribed format.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For KIOCL Limited,

Pushpkant

Mishra

Digitally signed by Pushpkant Mishra Date: 2024.04.11 14:37:03 +05'30'

(P. K. Mishra)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

