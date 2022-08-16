Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  KIOCL Limited
  News
  Summary
    KIOCL   INE880L01014

KIOCL LIMITED

(KIOCL)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:29 2022-08-16 am EDT
193.50 INR   +0.42%
KIOCL : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
PU
08/14KIOCL Restarts Pellet Plant Operation in Mangalore, India
MT
08/12KIOCL Limited Restarts Operations at its Pellet Plant Unit Situated at Mangalore
CI
KIOCL : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015

08/16/2022 | 02:22am EDT
KIOCL Limited (KIOCL)B roadcast Date And Time : 16/08/2022 11:43:26 Announcement : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015 Description :

KIOCL Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

KIOCL Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 06:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 836 M 300 M 300 M
Net income 2021 3 012 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
Net cash 2021 13 165 M 166 M 166 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,4x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 117 B 1 473 M 1 473 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 0,97%
Managers and Directors
T. Saminathan Chairman & Managing Director
Swapan Kumar Gorai Finance Director & Executive Director
M. Ramappa Chief Medical Officer
Pushp Kant Mishra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ravindranath S. Assistant General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIOCL LIMITED-25.30%1 473
JSW STEEL LIMITED3.38%20 444
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-25.00%17 768
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.1.03%15 839
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-17.54%14 783
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-9.74%7 129