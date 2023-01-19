Advanced search
    KIOCL   INE880L01014

KIOCL LIMITED

(KIOCL)
02:06:32 2023-01-19 am EST
218.00 INR   +1.16%
02:10aKiocl : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
PU
01/03KIOCL Secures Lease for Mining of Iron Ore and Manganese Ore in Karnataka, India
MT
01/03Government of Karnataka Executes Mining Lease Deed with KIOCL Limited
CI
KIOCL : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015

01/19/2023 | 02:10am EST
KIOCL Limited (KIOCL)B roadcast Date And Time : 19/01/2023 12:32:16 Announcement : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015 Description :

KIOCL Limited has submitted to the Exchange the disclosure under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Attachment :

KIOCL Ltd. published this content on 19 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2023 07:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KIOCL LIMITED
02:10aKiocl : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
PU
01/03KIOCL Secures Lease for Mining of Iron Ore and Manganese Ore in Karnataka, India
MT
01/03Government of Karnataka Executes Mining Lease Deed with KIOCL Limited
CI
2022KIOCL Resumes Operations of Pellet Plant in Mangalore, India
MT
2022KIOCL Limited Restarts Operations at Its Pellet Plant Unit Situated at Mangalore
CI
2022KIOCL Limited Announces Completion of Tenure of G. Ramasamy on the Board
CI
2022Kiocl : Disclosure U/R 30 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
PU
2022KIOCL Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Sept..
CI
2022Kiocl : Disc U/R Clause 30 Of Listing Regulations 2015
PU
2022KIOCL Limited Announces Completion of Tenure of Nirmalendu Mohapatra, Independent Direc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 30 065 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2022 3 134 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net cash 2022 9 150 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,5x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 131 B 1 609 M 1 609 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,10x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 120
Free-Float 0,96%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
T. Saminathan Chairman & Managing Director
Swapan Kumar Gorai Finance Director & Executive Director
M. Ramappa Chief Medical Officer
Pushp Kant Mishra Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ravindranath S. Assistant General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KIOCL LIMITED-5.57%1 609
JSW STEEL LIMITED-0.16%22 613
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.8.94%20 005
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION4.70%15 866
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.5.54%13 551
EREGLI DEMIR VE ÇELIK FABRIKALARI T.A.S.-1.65%7 557