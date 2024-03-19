No. S/BC/1(18-5)/2024/075 March 19, 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that, as a part of upgradation of the existing filtration system to achieve desired moisture in filter cake for pellet feed from iron ore having high alumina & slime, the Company have installed 4 No's of Vertical Pressure Filters in Pellet Plant Unit. The capacity of each filter is 100 Tons/hr. The filters are under operation now. The performance guarantee test has been started from 18/03/2024 to ensure the desired parameters.

