KIOCL : Intimation regarding installation of Vertical Pressure Filters in Pellet Plant Unit situated at Mangalore
March 19, 2024 at 06:49 am EDT
No. S/BC/1(18-5)/2024/075
March 19, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code: KIOCL
Through: NEAPS
BSE Limited
Scrip Code: 540680, Scrip Name: KIOCL
Through: BSE Listing Centre
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code: KIOCL
Through: mylisting
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation regarding installation of Vertical Pressure Filters in Pellet Plant Unit situated at Mangalore
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that, as a part of upgradation of the existing filtration system to achieve desired moisture in filter cake for pellet feed from iron ore having high alumina & slime, the Company have installed 4 No's of Vertical Pressure Filters in Pellet Plant Unit. The capacity of each filter is 100 Tons/hr. The filters are under operation now. The performance guarantee test has been started from 18/03/2024 to ensure the desired parameters.
This is for your information and record please.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For KIOCL Limited,
Pushpkan
t Mishra
Digitally signed by Pushpkant Mishra Date: 2024.03.19 14:55:34 +05'30'
(Pushp Kant Mishra)
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
e-mail:-cs@kioclltd.in
KIOCL Limited is an India-based company. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of iron ore mining, beneficiation and production of high-quality Pellets. The Company has diversified into operation and maintenance (O&M) services and mineral exploration pertaining to its various core areas of expertise. Its products include iron ore pellet and pig iron castings. Its services are engaged in O and M Projects, which are followed by O&M of Beneficiation and Pellet Plant at Donimalai, O&M of Chrome Ore Beneficiation Plant (COB) at Kaliapani and Mineral Exploration Works. The Company's pellets have been used in blast furnaces of steel mills in Australia, China, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and a host of other countries. Its pellets have also been used in steel plants of Hungary, Yugoslavia, United States of America, West Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Indonesia and in some of the direct reduction plants in India.