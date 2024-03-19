No. S/BC/1(18-5)/2024/075

March 19, 2024

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Scrip Code: KIOCL

Through: NEAPS

BSE Limited

Scrip Code: 540680, Scrip Name: KIOCL

Through: BSE Listing Centre

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

Scrip Code: KIOCL

Through: mylisting

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation regarding installation of Vertical Pressure Filters in Pellet Plant Unit situated at Mangalore

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that, as a part of upgradation of the existing filtration system to achieve desired moisture in filter cake for pellet feed from iron ore having high alumina & slime, the Company have installed 4 No's of Vertical Pressure Filters in Pellet Plant Unit. The capacity of each filter is 100 Tons/hr. The filters are under operation now. The performance guarantee test has been started from 18/03/2024 to ensure the desired parameters.

This is for your information and record please.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For KIOCL Limited,

Pushpkan

t Mishra

Digitally signed by Pushpkant Mishra Date: 2024.03.19 14:55:34 +05'30'

(Pushp Kant Mishra)

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

e-mail:-cs@kioclltd.in

