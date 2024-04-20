KIOCL Limited announced that Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India vide its order no. S-14015/4/2023-BLA dated April 19, 2024 assigned additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) to Shri Binay Krushna Mahapatra, Director (Commercial) of the Company, for a period of one year with effect from April 19, 2024 up to April 16, 2025 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or till further orders, whichever is the earliest.

In pursuance to aforesaid order, Shri Binay Krushna Mahapatra, Director (Commercial) of the Company has assumed the additional charge of Director (Finance), KIOCL with effect from April 19, 2024 vice Shri T. Saminathan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, of the Company.