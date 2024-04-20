KIOCL : Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 – Assumption of Addl. Charge of Office of Director (Finance) by Shri Binay Krushna Mahapatra, Director (Commercial)
April 20, 2024 at 03:44 am EDT
No. S/BC/1(18-5)/2024/103
April 20, 2024
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code: KIOCL
Through: NEAPS
BSE Limited
Scrip Code: 540680, Scrip Name: KIOCL
Through: BSE Listing Centre
Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited
Scrip Code: KIOCL
Through: mylisting
Dear Sir / Madam,
Sub: Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Assumption of Addl. Charge of Office of Director (Finance) by Shri Binay Krushna Mahapatra, Director (Commercial)
Ref.: Our Letter No. S/BC/1(18-5)/2023/014 dated 18-01-2024
In furtherance of the above and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India vide its order no. S-14015/4/2023-BLA dated 19-04-2024 assigned additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) to Shri Binay Krushna Mahapatra, Director (Commercial) of the Company, for a period of one year (01) w.e.f. 17-04-2024 up to 16-04-2025 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or till further orders, whichever is the earliest.
In pursuance to aforesaid order, Shri Binay Krushna Mahapatra, (DIN:09613777) Director (Commercial) of the Company has assumed the additional charge of Director (Finance), KIOCL w.e.f.17-04-2024 vice Shri T. Saminathan, (DIN: 08291153) Chairman-cum-Managing Director, of the Company.
This is for your information and record please.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For KIOCL Limited,
Pushpkant
Mishra
Digitally signed by Pushpkant Mishra Date: 2024.04.20 11:49:35 +05'30'
(Pushp Kant Mishra)
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
E-mail:-cs@kioclltd.in
KIOCL Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of iron ore mining, beneficiation, and production of pellets. The Company has diversified into operation and maintenance services and mineral exploration pertaining to its various core areas of expertise. The Company is also engaged in mineral exploration and is involved in the exploration of minerals such as iron, manganese, limestone, nickel, chromium, copper, gold, lead, zinc, kyanite and phosphorite. Its products include iron ore pellets and pig iron. The Company operates through two segments: Pellet and Pig Iron. The Companyâs pellets are used in blast furnaces of steel mills in Australia, China, Japan, Taiwan, Turkey and a host of other countries. Its pellets are also used in steel plants in Hungary, Yugoslavia, the United States, West Germany, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Indonesia and in some of the direct reduction plants in India.