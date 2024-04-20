No. S/BC/1(18-5)/2024/103 April 20, 2024

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Scrip Code: KIOCL

Through: NEAPS

BSE Limited

Scrip Code: 540680, Scrip Name: KIOCL

Through: BSE Listing Centre

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Limited

Scrip Code: KIOCL

Through: mylisting

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Assumption of Addl. Charge of Office of Director (Finance) by Shri Binay Krushna Mahapatra, Director (Commercial)

Ref.: Our Letter No. S/BC/1(18-5)/2023/014 dated 18-01-2024

In furtherance of the above and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is to inform that, Ministry of Steel, Govt. of India vide its order no. S-14015/4/2023-BLA dated 19-04-2024 assigned additional charge of the post of Director (Finance) to Shri Binay Krushna Mahapatra, Director (Commercial) of the Company, for a period of one year (01) w.e.f. 17-04-2024 up to 16-04-2025 or till a regular incumbent joins the post, or till further orders, whichever is the earliest.

In pursuance to aforesaid order, Shri Binay Krushna Mahapatra, (DIN:09613777) Director (Commercial) of the Company has assumed the additional charge of Director (Finance), KIOCL w.e.f.17-04-2024 vice Shri T. Saminathan, (DIN: 08291153) Chairman-cum-Managing Director, of the Company.

