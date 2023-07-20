EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2023:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://berichte.kiongroup.com/2023/zb/2/services/downloads.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: July 27, 2023
Address: https://reports.kiongroup.com/2023/ir/2/services/downloads.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
