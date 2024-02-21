EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024
Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/

Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
