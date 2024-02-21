EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



21.02.2024

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024

Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024

Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group



Language: German

Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024

Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/de/Investor-Relations/Ver%C3%B6ffentlichungen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: February 29, 2024

Address: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/



