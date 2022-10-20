Advanced search
    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
2022-10-20
22.50 EUR   +0.99%
12:19pAfr : KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
08:48aFitch Affirms Kion Group at BBB, Outlook Stable
MT
07:25aKION Group appoints new Chief Financial Officer and Chief People and Sustainability Officer
EQ
AFR: KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/20/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: KION GROUP AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KION GROUP AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

20.10.2022 / 18:17 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KION GROUP AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://berichte.kiongroup.com/2022/zb/3/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 27, 2022
Address: https://reports.kiongroup.com/2022/ir/3/

20.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1468233  20.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1468233&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 10 897 M 10 660 M 10 660 M
Net income 2022 106 M 104 M 104 M
Net Debt 2022 1 523 M 1 490 M 1 490 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 2,67%
Capitalization 2 921 M 2 858 M 2 858 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 40 804
Free-Float 54,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 22,28 €
Average target price 44,11 €
Spread / Average Target 98,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Robinson Smith Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Michael Martin Macht Chairman-Supervisory Board
Henry Puhl Chief Technology Officer
Hans-Peter Ring Member-Supervisory Board
Alexander Dibelius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KION GROUP AG-76.91%2 858
PACCAR, INC.2.81%31 552
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-19.37%20 960
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-26.70%17 330
KOMATSU LTD.0.22%17 054
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-27.25%16 600