EQS-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast

Adjusted EBIT in the third quarter of 2023 significantly better than expected at Group level due to ITS segment; Full Year 2023 outlook adjusted



13-Oct-2023 / 16:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DISCLOSURE OF INSIDE INFORMATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 17 OF REGULATION

(EU) NO. 596/2014

Keywords: Outlook, Quarterly Financials

KION GROUP AG

Thea-Rasche-Straße 8

60549 Frankfurt am Main

ISIN DE000KGX8881

Adjusted EBIT in the third quarter of 2023 significantly better than expected at Group level due to a significantly stronger third quarter of 2023 in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment; KION GROUP AG adjusts outlook for the full year 2023

Frankfurt/Main, October 13, 2023

For the third quarter of 2023, based on preliminary results, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG expects adjusted EBIT to be approximately €224 million (previous year: -€101.1 million) at Group level, which is significantly above market expectations (Vara Research consensus as of October 11, 2023: €191.7 million; average of estimates from 17 financial analysts).

Drivers for the significantly better-than-expected earnings in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment are continued stability of the supply chain enabling higher production volumes, and positive effects from the commercial and operational agility measures initiated last year.

Based on preliminary results, adjusted EBIT for the ITS segment is expected to significantly exceed market expectations in the third quarter of 2023 and reach approximately €235 million (previous year: €102.6 million) (Vara Research consensus as of October 11, 2023: €199.3 million; mean value from estimates of 17 financial analysts). In the Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment, adjusted EBIT based on preliminary results for the third quarter 2023 is expected to amount to approximately €16 million (previous year: €-182.0 million).

The KION Group expects revenue at Group level for the third quarter of 2023 to be approximately €2.730 billion (Q3 2022: €2.706 billion), of which approximately €2.025 billion is expected to be generated by the ITS segment (Q3 2022: €1.839 billion) and approximately €719 million is expected to be generated by the SCS segment (Q3 2022: €874.4 million).

Free cash flow is expected to improve to approximately €101 million (Q3 2022: €-380.4 million).

Based on the preliminary results in the third quarter of 2023, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG today, on October 13, 2023, adjusted the outlook for the fiscal year 2023 for the Group and the ITS and SCS segments, which was originally published on March 2, 2023 and last adjusted in July 2023, as follows:

Outlook 2023 KION Group Industrial Trucks

& Services Supply Chain

Solutions Outlook

July 2023 Outlook

October 2023 Outlook

July 2023 Outlook

October 2023 Outlook

July 2023 Outlook

October 2023 Revenue1 minimum

€11.4 billion minimum

€11.2 billion minimum

€8.2 billion minimum

€8.2 billion minimum

€3.2 billion minimum

€3.0 billion Adjusted EBIT1 minimum

€680 million minimum

€780 million minimum

€730 million minimum

€830 million minimum

€65 million minimum

€55 million Free Cashflow minimum

€615 million minimum

€660 million – – – – ROCE minimum

6.0% minimum

7.0% – – – – 1 Disclosures for the Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments also include intragroup cross-segment revenue and effects on EBIT.

Due to the continuing positive effects of the measures initiated, the full-year outlook for adjusted EBIT in the ITS segment has been raised again. The order intake in the SCS segment in the current fiscal year includes mainly long-term projects, which will not yet convert into revenue in the current year. Therefore, the full year outlook for the SCS segment was revised downwards slightly.

KION GROUP AG will announce the final results for the third quarter of 2023 on October 26, 2023.

Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2022 of KION GROUP AG (available at https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/), in particular on pages 73 et seq. The Vara Research consensus is published at https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Share/.

Contact for investors

Sebastian Ubert

Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 329

sebastian.ubert@kiongroup.com

Raj Junginger

Senior Manager Investor Relations

Telephone +49 (0)69 201 107 942

raj.junginger@kiongroup.com