    KGX   DE000KGX8881

KION GROUP AG

(KGX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:57 2022-11-08 am EST
24.31 EUR   +0.06%
04:44aKion : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PU
04:33aDd : KION GROUP AG: Hasan Dandashly, buy
EQ
11/03KION : Bernstein gives a Sell rating
MD
DD: KION GROUP AG: Hasan Dandashly, buy

11/08/2022 | 04:33am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.11.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hasan
Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KION GROUP AG

b) LEI
5299005KY91C4C6U9H17 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.44 EUR 46129.92 EUR
23.44 EUR 6211.60 EUR
23.63 EUR 2244.85 EUR
23.44 EUR 23.44 EUR
23.69 EUR 5093.35 EUR
23.44 EUR 2765.92 EUR
23.81 EUR 2214.33 EUR
23.65 EUR 2081.20 EUR
23.70 EUR 3720.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.4952 EUR 70485.5100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/11/2022; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


08.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.kiongroup.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

79135  08.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1481721&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
