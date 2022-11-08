DD: KION GROUP AG: Hasan Dandashly, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.11.2022 / 10:30 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Hasan Last name(s): Dandashly

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KION GROUP AG

b) LEI

5299005KY91C4C6U9H17

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KGX8881

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 23.44 EUR 46129.92 EUR 23.44 EUR 6211.60 EUR 23.63 EUR 2244.85 EUR 23.44 EUR 23.44 EUR 23.69 EUR 5093.35 EUR 23.44 EUR 2765.92 EUR 23.81 EUR 2214.33 EUR 23.65 EUR 2081.20 EUR 23.70 EUR 3720.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 23.4952 EUR 70485.5100 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

04/11/2022; UTC−4

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

